It's that time of year and Graham Cunningham's Grand National File is all you'll need to be prepared for this year's Aintree showpiece.

Anything is possible as National quest begins again

Noble Yeats (right) has Any Second Now's measure at Aintree

There’s nothing new about ageing stars changing things up to remain relevant with a demanding audience and Elton John fans will testify that some of the most venerable A-Listers can look and sound like they used to (well almost) after having work done. But maintaining the old allure is tricky as the years pass by and the Grand National’s nips and tucks have kept it firmly in the public eye while leaving a fair chunk of its fanbase pining for the old hits of yesteryear. A concerted drive to make the race much safer has paid dividends overall and, although it’s still unusual to see half the field negotiate all 30 fences, it’s now crystal clear that the essence of the race has changed forever. The number of fallers is way down since Aintree’s fearsome old fences were softened and it’s startling to think the once-mighty Becher’s Brook hasn’t seen a horse depart in the National since 2018; the number of horses pulled up once their chance has gone has rocketed; Britain can barely get a horse in the frame due to Irish dominance; and punters have found it harder to identify the winner than during any ten-year period since WWII.

Neptune Collonges got the ‘didn’t see that coming’ decade under way at 33-1 in 2012, followed by wins for Auroras Encore, Pineau De Re and Many Clouds at 66s, 25s and 25s. One For Arthur, Tiger Roll (twice) and Minella Times were much more popular but they were sandwiched between wins for a 33-1 shot breaking his chasing duck at the 14th attempt (Rule The World) and a 50-1 boilover for seven-year-old novice Noble Yeats last year which came as a shock to practically all bar Sporting Life soothsayer Matt Brocklebank. The last decade has also seen a rake of longshots hit the frame, with Balko Des Flos (100-1) and Magic Of Light (66-1) finishing second, Vics Canvas (100-1), Bless The Wings and Monbeg Dude (40-1) third and Oscar Time (66-1) and Alvarado and Santini (33-1) fourth. Put simply, the days when most Nationals could be whittled down to a manageable short list with the requisite blend of class, stamina and sound jumping belong to a bygone era when Mick Fitz bantered with Des Lynam before calling his autobiography ‘Better Than Sex.’ Nailing the winner can be a rough quest nowadays but, amid turbulent times and threats from protest groups, the new era National can still belt out ‘I’m Still Standing.’ And, unlike Sir Elton, this surgically enhanced old trouper isn’t ready for a farewell tour just yet. What’s the best way to use National stats and trends? It’s hard to imagine why anyone would lean on data from the days when Aintree’s fences punished even minor errors and the latest ten-year sample sends mixed messages. Many Clouds and Tiger Roll kyboshed the idea that carrying more than 11st was a major negative; Auroras Encore and Pineau De Re struck for the old guard as eleven-year-olds, while Noble Yeats became the first seven-year-old in over eighty years to prevail last year. Add in the fact that several winners – notably Pineau De Re and Rule The World – survived blunders that would have seen them on the deck in the old days and it’s tempting to take a more relaxed approach to punting on the modern National. It’s nothing like the test or spectacle it once was but it’s still hugely competitive with 40 runners (hopefully) all in the handicap. The answers to some of these questions will be wide of the mark – or possibly dead wrong - but let’s hope a few of them help solve the puzzle. And what are the answers to this year’s National puzzle? Let’s just say it might be time to put on the punting L Plates. LONGHOUSE POET

Longhouse Poet beats Franco De Port

Yes, he’s high on the short list for the second year running partly because I couldn’t bear to see him win the National after going for the crown jewels with him twelve months ago. And no, I can’t put hand on heart and say I’m sure this LP will stay in the groove long enough to get every inch of the extended four and a quarter miles. But there’s no question that Longhouse Poet ran much better than the bare result of his 34L sixth suggests in last year’s National, jumping boldly on the inner and tanking along on the pace until faltering on the run to the last. I don’t read too much into his mixed efforts over fences and hurdles since - including a workmanlike chase win at Down Royal last month - but I read plenty into the fact that Longhouse Poet is 19lb and 8lb better off with last year’s first two. Add in the potential for appreciable improvement if he channels his energy more evenly and the case for going in again (perhaps just for the crown rather than the crown and the jewels) is solid enough. LIFETIME AMBITION

Trainer Jessica Harrington

A highly appropriate name for a live longshot from a yard with an interesting National record. Jessie Harrington has only run two horses in the National and they both relished the task, Magic of Light giving Tiger Roll all the trouble he could handle when second at 66-1 in 2019 and 80-1 shot Jett leading his rivals a merry dance with his aggressive front running in the 2021 renewal before tiring in the straight. This gelding does a very fair impression of Magic of Light in the hungry way he goes about his business and it’s well worth revisiting the video of the Troytown Chase at Navan last November, where he jumped beautifully for the most part and bounded clear swinging for home only to be worn down by The Big Dog after getting the final fence wrong. Harrington has won most of jump racing’s crown jewels but says it’s a Lifetime Ambition to snag this one. The lifetime ambition for National value seekers is to find a 33-1 shot who will go off at 20-1 or shorter and run as well or even better than the favourites. There’s still some 33s around about this lad but he’ll be 20 or shorter come the day - and he’s capable of running like a leading player if I’ve read the signals right. LE MILOS

Le Milos gets the better of Remastered

Dubbing any horse the best of British in the National these days is a bit like saying Sporty was the best singer in the Spice Girls. Still, the chirpy scouser (Whiston if we’re splitting hairs) had a solid solo career when she morphed into Mel C and Le Milos has scaled new heights since joining Dan Skelton, bolting up at Bangor before showing real tenacity to land a Coral Gold Cup at Newbury that has worked out strongly thanks to the subsequent exploits of Remastered, Corach Rambler and Annsam. Le Milos didn’t quite repeat his Newbury form when worn down late by Empire Steel in Kelso’s Premier Chase but he gave the firm impression that he’s still on the up, jumping and travelling with all his usual zip but paying the price for the fact that he was asked to put the race to bed a fair bit earlier than ideal after a break of more than three months. Skelton has harvested a host of major handicaps this season – including the Becher Chase over the National fences with Ashtown Lad – and Timeform sum Le Milos’s chances up neatly by saying that “his jumping and cruising speed are sure to hold him in good stead at Aintree.” Just 6lb higher than for his Newbury win, he could be almost as well handicapped as Corach Rambler – and at 16-1 across the board he’s almost three times the price. Is Corach Rambler the right favourite? Being ahead of the handicapper is no guarantee of Aintree success – ask those who made Cloth Cap 11-2 fav in 2021 – but Corach Rambler is 10lb well in on BHA figures after landing Cheltenham’s Ultima Chase for the second year running and the powerful late surge he can produce sets him apart from the vast majority of staying handicappers. So what’s the catch?

Corach Rambler on his way to victory at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival

Maybe there isn’t one. Yes, being dropped out in rear comes with risk in and the Rambler’s head carriage – likened by one Twitter wag to someone trying to avoid getting their hair wet while paddling in the deep end – will be tested if he’s in the mix on racing’s longest run-in. But this unexposed horse is on a roll and well treated. Possibly very well treated. Is Noble Yeats another Tiger Roll?

Noble Yeats - can he go back-to-back?

The Tiger defied a 9lb hike for his second win in 2019, whereas Noble Yeats is 19lb higher for his return. Some felt his Gold Cup fourth was a perfect National trial but he merely plugged on after being blown away as the genuine G1 stars asserted. It’s always great to have last year’s winner back but Tiger Roll was the first back-to-back winner since Red Rum in 1974. A mark of 166 looks tough and if Noble Yeats defies the huge hike then I won’t be winning. Fourth time lucky for Any Second Now? Once again, it’s a pure question of handicapping. Thwarted by Covid in 2020 then an unlucky third in 2021 and a brave second last year, Ted Walsh’s warhorse looks as good as ever after his G2 win at Navan. The problem is, he needs to be better than ever aged eleven to go 3-2-1. The Aintree force is strong with this one. But the weight factor – a worrying 8lb higher than last year – could prove stronger still. Second time lucky for Delta Work? Only faltered from the last twelve months ago and, given that he has healthy weight pulls with the pair who beat him and lines up fresh from a Cheltenham cross country defeat of stablemate Galvin, the Michael O’Leary-owned gelding is bound to be popular. That said, Delta Work was beaten 22 lengths last year. Is he the same or better this time around? Same looks favourite – and he’s only a pound lower than last year. And what chance of the ultimate Hollywood farewell for Davy?

Davy Russell holds on tight to the Grand National trophy