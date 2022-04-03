The most famous chaser between the wars was Golden Miller and, fittingly, he can still lay claim to two impressive feats which have remained untouched in the years since – he won the Cheltenham Gold Cup a record-breaking five times, whilst he is the only horse to have completed the Gold Cup-Grand National double within the same season. An estimated crowd of 250,000 was at Aintree for the 1934 National and they witnessed an imperious display from Golden Miller, who was fresh from his third Gold Cup win and shouldered 12-2 to beat Delaneige (receiving 10 lb) by five lengths, with old rival Thomond II a further five back in third.

A fast pace on good ground, combined with Golden Miller’s smart turn of foot, led to the course record being broken – a time that would stand until Red Rum and Crisp smashed it thirty-nine years later. It is fair to say there was a “golden age of steeplechasing” during the 1930s and press cuttings from that era leaves no-one in any doubt as to who the star performer was, with the Sporting Life’s front page after the 1934 National dubbing Golden Miller “The Finest Chaser of the Century”.

Alas, Golden Miller’s four other National appearances provided the source for plenty of frustration and controversy. His jumping didn’t hold up when favourite for the 1933 National, unseating at the second Canal Turn (when close up) having survived a bad mistake at second Becher’s. The fall-out from that was nothing compared to the 1935 National, however. Carrying top weight of 12-7 in a field of twenty-seven, Golden Miller was sent off at just 2/1 – the shortest-priced favourite in the history of the race.