Any Second Now jumps to the front at the last
Grand National tips: Simon Holt Aintree shortlist

By Simon Holt
10:09 · THU April 06, 2023

Top commentator and star tipster Simon Holt nominates the trio of horses currently heading up his Randox Grand National shortlist.

Any Second Now (Ted Walsh)

Click here to back Any Second Now at 12/1 with Sky Bet

Easier fences have encouraged a widespread belief that the Aintree factor is not so significant nowadays but Ted Walsh's 11-year-old has already disproved that, following up his unlucky third (badly hampered) behind Minella Times by chasing home Noble Yeats last year.

He is 11lb better off with the latter and, while facing a considerable task under top weight, he has enjoyed the perfect preparation and seems as good as ever.

Mr Incredible (Willie Mullins)

Click here to back Mr Incredible at 12/1 with Sky Bet

Formerly very tricky at the start, this still lightly-raced stayer has done little wrong since switched to Willie Mullins and looks potentially well handicapped after two fine efforts this year, chasing home Iwilldoit in Warwick's Classic Chase and then carrying 12 stone into third behind two really progressive types in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival.

He looks sure to run well if getting a clear run through the field.

Listen to the Racing Podcast: Grand National memories

Corach Rambler (Lucinda Russell)

Click here to back Corach Rambler at 6/1 with Sky Bet

Although unproven over an extreme trip, Lucinda Russell's gelding has hinted at abundant stamina when coming from well off the pace to win the last two runnings of the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and he gives the impression that there is much more to come.

On last month’s victory, he is thrown in running off a 10lb lower rating than his reassessed mark. Moreover, Russell knows what it takes having won with One For Arthur in 2017 and the yard has been in sensational form recently.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

