Grand National tips: Oli Bell shortlist

By Oli Bell
16:36 · MON April 03, 2023

Oli Bell is first out the blocks in our new feature. Check out the three horses currently top of his Randox Grand National shortlist.

Carefully Selected (Willie Mullins)

Click here to back Carefully Selected at 40/1 with Sky Bet

He won well a couple starts ago and then made a few mistakes in the Bobbyjo last time out but he will stay all day and is a horse with a bit of back-class who may be a bit forgotten in the market.

Le Milos (Dan Skelton)

Click here to back Le Milos at 16/1 with Sky Bet

I’m sure if Harry Skelton could have the ride back at Kelso he would because on a different day this horse may be coming into the National on the back of a hat-trick of wins this season. As it is, he was just touched off after getting tired but he is a progressive horse who jumps and travels very well; he’s a big player.

Noble Yeats (Emmet Mullins)

Click here to back Noble Yeats at 7/1 with Sky Bet

Last year's winner obviously has to carry more weight this time around but he’s taken his form to another level with an excellent fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Given the nature of the race nowadays, I think we will see more instances of multiple winners and Noble Yeats looks the most likely winner this time around.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

