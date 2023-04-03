He won well a couple starts ago and then made a few mistakes in the Bobbyjo last time out but he will stay all day and is a horse with a bit of back-class who may be a bit forgotten in the market.

I’m sure if Harry Skelton could have the ride back at Kelso he would because on a different day this horse may be coming into the National on the back of a hat-trick of wins this season. As it is, he was just touched off after getting tired but he is a progressive horse who jumps and travels very well; he’s a big player.

Last year's winner obviously has to carry more weight this time around but he’s taken his form to another level with an excellent fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Given the nature of the race nowadays, I think we will see more instances of multiple winners and Noble Yeats looks the most likely winner this time around.

