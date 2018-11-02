It's over to Punting Pointers regular David Massey to nominate the three horses currently top of his Randox Grand National shortlist.

The Big Dog (Peter Fahey) Click here to back The Big Dog at 25/1 with Sky Bet Much improved over the winter, winning at Limerick on his seasonal debut and followed that up in the Troytown at Navan, his stamina kicking in late and winning with a bit in hand. Far from disgraced when third under a welter burden in the Welsh National, he was still in front when falling two out in the Irish Gold Cup at the DRF and whilst I’m not for a moment suggesting he’d have gone close, a place was not out of the question. We know how that form has worked out and whilst it hasn’t gone unmissed by the handicapper, nudging him up to 160, he appeals as having the right sort of profile for this. He’ll not mind a drop more rain either.

Delta Work (Gordon Elliott) Click here to back Delta Work at 10/1 with Sky Bet Dislike it or hate it, the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival often throws up a big clue as to the winner of this and Delta Work, third in the National itself after winning that race last year, showed he’s lost none of his ability this time around as he bravely fought off stablemate Galvin after the last obstacle to land the Festival prize for the second time last month. That third last year was a quite remarkable effort too, given how far back he was after a couple of early mistakes in the race, and despite the amount of ground he had to make up from that point, he still looked like he might take a hand in the finish before those exertions told on him late. Unlike one or two of the Aintree regulars who look to have been harshly treated by the handicapper this time around, he’s actually a pound lower than last year and if he can avoid those early errors this year, looks sure to be in the firing line as they come to the last.

Don't miss the latest daily fancies from Davis Massey and Rory Delargy

Fortescue (Henry Daly) Click here to back Fortescue at 66/1 with Sky Bet Where were you on November 2 2018 then, eh? Eh? I’ll tell you where I was, watching the bumper at Uttoxeter writing down the notes “absolutely huge, looks like he needs four miles already” next to Fortescue’s name and then proceeding to watch him finish a very respectable third. I’ve followed his career with interest, watching him mature and improve over fences before doing what so many from the family do, and developing his own ideas about the game over the past 12 months. He unseated in the race last year, seemingly not enjoying what he was being asked to do. Again in the Becher this time around, he took little interest until getting the message late on and running on strongly for fourth. It was much the same at Haydock in the National Trial last time out, taking little interest until his bottomless stamina kicked in and he passed the beaten ones for fun to finish fifth. There’s every likelihood he’ll simply jib it at Aintree again this year and pack it in by The Chair, but if he can be cajoled along for the first half, his stamina can kick in and it might just land him a place in the big one. One bookmaker has him a three-figure price and that’s an insult to his basic abilities, regardless of what’s happening between his pretty big ears. Take the 100s if you can, pray for rain, and that he gets out of bed on the right side Saturday week.

Also in the series... My National shortlist - Oli Bell