Fran Berry is our latest pundit to provide the three horses who are currently top of his Randox Grand National shortlist.

CORACH RAMBLER (Lucinda Russell) It looks like the market has got the horses right towards the head of the betting but Corach Rambler is hard to get away from – as much as I’d love to see another Irish-trained winner. He escapes a penalty for his second win in the Ultima at Cheltenham, Lucinda Russell has a fine record in the race, he gets a lot of weight from those at the top of the handicap and he’s my – and many people’s – first pick.

CAPODANNO (Willie Mullins) He’s a horse I’d have loved to see have one more run before going to Aintree. He looked extremely big in the parade ring before the Red Mills Chase on his reappearance and ran well to finish third behind stablemates Janidil and Haut En Couleurs. Given he was an impressive winner of the Grade One novice chase at Punchestown last spring, beating Lifetime Ambition, 160 seems a rating he’ll be able to cope with. If he’d had one more outing I’d have been very keen on him. The interrupted preparation is the only worry. ANY SECOND NOW (Ted Walsh) For all top weight leaves him vulnerable, given his Aintree record and how impressive he was at Navan last time, I want to have Any Second now on my side. He must be primed for another big run.