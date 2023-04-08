Corach Rambler (Lucinda Russell)

It used to be fairly easy to produce a shortlist that included the Grand National winner, or am I imagining that? Certainly in the 1980s the field could be split into four groups: A) Horses who used to be good but weren’t any more, B) Horses who were still good, of which around half had a chance of staying C) Horses who weren’t good enough but stayed forever, and D) Horses with form figures F3F0P2UFF3, usually ridden by Ray Goldstein, because nobody else was daft enough.

These days, like contestants in Father Ted’s Lovely Girl competition, all the runners bear up well to paddock inspection, and while a few might be a year past their best, it isn’t nearly as easy to throw a load of the names in the discard bin. I’m therefore taking an unusual route in narrowing the field according to those who look best weighted on recent form, heavily weighted towards those for whom the Grand National has been a primary ambition.

Corach Rambler must be top of the list, as his second Ultima win at Cheltenham last month was an excellent piece of form for which he is unpunished. That race is not always a great guide to Aintree (although it didn’t stop Noble Yeats last year), but my view on that is it can be punishing and there is not much of a gap between the two meetings for recovery. This year is different with almost five weeks between Corach Rambler’s Ultima run and the National itself.

This horse is remarkably well treated given three of his last four runs have seen him win twice at the Cheltenham Festival and finish in the places for the Coral Gold Cup, and yet his handicap mark has risen by just 6lb since the first of those wins. He travels, jumps and for a horse who looks like he will stay long distances, can actually quicken. A rare combination, and his tendency to idle in front means we still don’t know quite how good he could be.