Randox Grand National 2021 report | Rachael Blackmore the first lady in Grand National as Minella Times wins

The jockey and trainer combination had a fantastic Cheltenham Festival and that form continued in the greatest steeplechase of them all as Minella Times put in a terrific performance.

Balko Des Flos, a 100/1 chance, made it a tremendous one-two for the trainer, while Any Second Now was third after being badly hampered early on.

Burrows Saint travelled well but didn't seem to quite get home in fourth, while the seven-year-old Farclas was fifth.

Cloth Cap was the hot favourite and he jumped well in a prominent position for a long way, but he dropped back through the field quickly and was pulled up before four from home.