Scroll down to find out how to watch the race replay for free

Randox Grand National: Watch the full race for free

By Sporting Life
18:41 · SAT April 10, 2021

You can watch the full replay of Minella Times and Rachael Blackmore winning the Randox Grand National for free as part of our complete replay service.

We have every race, from every UK and Irish track, every day of the week.

And now they're available to watch all in one place in our new race replay section. It means you can view the full day of action without knowing the results in advance.

If you want to go straight to the replay of the historic Grand National click the image below, log in, and enjoy.

Watch the replay of Minella Times' Randox Grand National win for free

