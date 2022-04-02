In the latest installment in our series of great Randox Grand National horses, Timeform profile L'Escargot.

L’ESCARGOT “The Snail, The Diplomat & The Chase” was the rather ham-fisted title of a 1976 documentary detailing the story of the previous year’s Aintree hero. Its titular subject matters were, in reverse order, a long-running quest to win the Grand National (“Chase”), prominent Democrat politician/racehorse owner Raymond Guest (“Diplomat”) and the talented Gallic-named steeplechaser L’Escargot (“Snail”). I n truth, it was clear from early on that L’Escargot had been inappropriately named as there was certainly nothing slow about him – indeed, he’d already started second favourite for a Champion Hurdle and been voted America’s Champion Steeplechase Horse of 1969 (on the back of landing a big race over there) even before registering the first of his back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cup wins in 1970. Guest, who was the US Ambassador to Ireland from 1965 to 1968, was better known for his Flat horses (including Derby winners Larkspur and Sir Ivor), but had been obsessed with the Grand National ever since American raider Billy Barton had finished a valiant second in the very eventful 1928 renewal. The big-spending owner was often doubly represented at Aintree, usually with established horses he’d bought out of other yards, until L’Escargot’s trainer Dan Moore made the suggestion that he might be better off simply aiming the best jumper he owned at the race.

1975 Grand National

L’Escargot made an inauspicious start over the big Aintree fences, getting no further than the third when sent off 17/2 clear favourite in 1972, with jockey Tommy Carberry fearing that the gelding’s quirks were beginning to get the better of things, particularly as he’d recently ruined his chances of a third Gold Cup win by hanging badly right in the latter stages. “He took an instant dislike to Aintree – he was very slow over the first two fences and was almost stopping as we came to the third (where he was brought down)”. Happily, that didn’t prove a sign of things to come, as L’Escargot quickly got the hang of Aintree’s unique test, finishing placed behind Red Rum in 1973 (never-nearer third after being left too much to do) and 1974 (beaten eight lengths into second having held every chance). Connections realised that 1975 would be the last chance for the now veteran L’Escargot, and he took full advantage of the chance he’d been given by the handicapper, scooting fifteen lengths clear of Red Rum on the run-in, with another old rival Spanish Steps (fourth in 1973 and 1974) a further eight lengths back in third. GRAND NATIONAL RECORD 1972 – brought down 3rd 1973 – 3rd 1974 – 2nd 1975 – WON