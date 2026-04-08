Grand National final field confirmed as deadline passes for reserves

The final field of 34 has been confirmed for Saturday's Randox Grand National after the passing of Friday's 13:00 deadline for the remaining reserves.
There was late drama on Thursday as 2025 winner Nick Rockett was ruled out on account of him coughing, which initially saw Pied Piper allotted a spot in the race.
However, not long after his trainer Gordon Elliott stated Pied Piper had been found to be lame so wasn't going to run in the National which meant Imperial Saint came in as second reserve.
Amirite, the original third reserve and 37 on the list following final declarations on Wednesday, also claimed a spot in the race after Spillane's Tower was taken out due to running in Thursday's Grade 1 Bowl instead.
The cut-off for the remaining three reserves - Ain't That A Shame, Deep Cave and Buddy One - has now passed and the final field is set to go to post for 16:00 on Saturday.
Any further non-runners will just see a reduction in the field size, with bets on those horses refunded as normal.
Click here for the Randox Grand National runners, riders, odds and Timeform verdict
Randox Grand National features and previews
- Horse-by-horse guide to the final field
- Punting Pointers: Our Grand National shortlist
- How to pick the Grand National winner and how different is the race now?
- The best Grand National performances on Timeform ratings
- Grand National fences: How they've shaped the race
- JockeyBox: Willie and Patrick Mullins reflections
- Simon Holt: The art of commentating on the National
- The remarkable story of Spanish Steps
- John Ingles: Remembering Red Marauder's remarkable win in the mud
- Alex Hammond Grand National Blog
- Patrick Mullins: National outsider 'catches the eye'
- Who are the main British hopes?
- 2026 Grand National preview podcast
- Dan Skelton: My Aintree squad