Giavellotto won the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot | report, reaction and replay

This was a fine renewal of the 12 furlong Group 2, featuring half a dozen Group/Grade 1 winners and Marco Botti's stable flagbearer was relatively unconsidered in the market.

Lambourn took the field along, with Kalpana never too far off the pace, with stablemate Jan Brueghel well placed on the inside behind him but West Wind Blows and Santorini Star soon came around the outside to take up prominent positions.

Lambourn weakened at the top of the straight with the jockeys behind playing their cards, some pulling wide and others looking for room up the inside.

Colin Keane was perfectly placed aboard Kalpana and hit the front but a few lengths back, Goliath appeared to be on the bridle under Christophe Soumillon and the only question was how much he would find.

He found enough but possibly not as much as looked likely but in between the pair, Giavellotto and Oisin Murphy had made their ground to form a line of three. Suddenly, Goliath dropped off them with Soumillon's legs out of his irons.

Kalpana and Giavellotto had the race between them and it was only in the shadow of the post that Giavellotto put his head in front with the pair split by a short-head.

It capped a fairly miserable week for Soumillon who picked up a suspension for his ride in the St James's Palace Stakes on the opening day.

He explained the incident, saying: "I was trying to come beside Oisin [Murphy] easily because my horse likes to feel he is comfortable and when I tried to put my feet backwards to squeeze him with my heels, my stirrup just got blocked with my girth, my feet were backwards and I lost my iron on the right side.

"It's nobody's fault, I couldn't imagine it was going to happen at that point of the race, I wasn't moving on him. It was going to be a close call but when you lose it like this, especially as I was not expecting it, I nearly lost my balance and I was lucky to stay on him.

"He gave me everything today, unfortunately I was one or two positions too far back because of my draw, if I was drawn four or five I think I would have ridden him more positively but he needs cover and to come between horses on the bridle, like he does all the time, and we always know he hangs right in the last 200 yards and he did a little bit."