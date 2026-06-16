The former rode pacemaker Puerto Rico and was handed an eight-day suspension for "riding his mount in such a way that intended to give an advantage to another horse from the same stable".

The stewards report read: "An enquiry was held to consider whether C Soumillon, the rider of PUERTO RICO (IRE), unplaced, rode in a manner to benefit GSTAAD, placed second, ridden by Ryan Moore, and in doing so caused minimal interference to POWER BLUE (IRE), placed fourth, ridden by David Egan. Soumillon, Moore and Egan were interviewed and shown recordings of the incident, and Aidan O’Brien, the trainer of PUERTO RICO (IRE) and GSTAAD, was interviewed via telephone. Soumillon was suspended for 8 days for riding his mount in such a way that intended to give an advantage to another horse from the same stable, in that he moved his mount away from the rail thereby ensuring a clear run for GSTAAD on his inside."

And Ryan Moore picked-up a three-day careless riding ban for his ride on the stable first string, Gstaad, who was touched off by Bow Echo in a pulsating finish, the incident occurring shortly after the start.

He was punished for "allowing his mount to edge left-handed without correction, causing Bow Echo, Talk Of New York and Puerto Rico to become short of room for a number of strides when awkwardly placed between Gstaad and Power Blue on the far outside."