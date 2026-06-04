Dylan Browne McMonagle goes into Epsom with chance of a Classic double

Joseph O'Brien's number one rider gets the leg-up on Thundering On in Friday's fillies' Classic, while he partners the much talked-about James J Braddock in Saturday's Derby itself.

Speaking on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the Group 1-winning jockey said: "I'm definitely excited, it's a big, big weekend ahead for the team. Going to Epsom with two live chances you’d like to think, in both big races, so we're all looking forward to it and hopefully it goes smoothly."

Frankel filly Thundering On was beaten in her first three starts including on seasonal debut at Leopardstown on April 12, but she got off the mark in a Group 3 at Navan when stepped up to 10 furlongs later that month and Browne McMonagle is looking forward to being reunited with her, Joey Sheridan having been on board for her two outings this spring.

“She's definitely matured a lot and strengthened up over the winter, and she's a much bigger and stronger physical this year," he said. "She's taken a huge step forward from two to three and she's done really not much wrong this year.

“She's improved with each run and it looks like she's got a lot of class. She travels, she relaxes, she's well balanced and she's in good shape at the minute so everyone's happy with her. Fingers crossed she's going out of the life chance. It's obviously a competitive race but we’re in with a live shot."

As for the step up to 12 furlongs in the Epsom Classic, he added: "She gives herself every chance (of staying), she relaxes and does everything right, which is the main thing. If she's going to get it we're only going to find out tomorrow, but you’ve just got to hope, no one knows for certain what's going to happen, but I'd be confident she’ll get it."