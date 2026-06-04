Dylan Browne McMonagle goes into Epsom with chance of a Classic double

Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle is dreaming of a Classic double heading into the Betfred Oaks and Derby this week.
Joseph O'Brien's number one rider gets the leg-up on Thundering On in Friday's fillies' Classic, while he partners the much talked-about James J Braddock in Saturday's Derby itself.
Speaking on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the Group 1-winning jockey said: "I'm definitely excited, it's a big, big weekend ahead for the team. Going to Epsom with two live chances you’d like to think, in both big races, so we're all looking forward to it and hopefully it goes smoothly."
Frankel filly Thundering On was beaten in her first three starts including on seasonal debut at Leopardstown on April 12, but she got off the mark in a Group 3 at Navan when stepped up to 10 furlongs later that month and Browne McMonagle is looking forward to being reunited with her, Joey Sheridan having been on board for her two outings this spring.
“She's definitely matured a lot and strengthened up over the winter, and she's a much bigger and stronger physical this year," he said. "She's taken a huge step forward from two to three and she's done really not much wrong this year.
“She's improved with each run and it looks like she's got a lot of class. She travels, she relaxes, she's well balanced and she's in good shape at the minute so everyone's happy with her. Fingers crossed she's going out of the life chance. It's obviously a competitive race but we’re in with a live shot."
As for the step up to 12 furlongs in the Epsom Classic, he added: "She gives herself every chance (of staying), she relaxes and does everything right, which is the main thing. If she's going to get it we're only going to find out tomorrow, but you’ve just got to hope, no one knows for certain what's going to happen, but I'd be confident she’ll get it."
Stamina a key asset for Braddock
James J Braddock lines up in the Betfred Derby on the back of a short-head success in the Group 3 Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes (1m2f).
The horse's big-race rider is confident of another bold show, saying: "He's improving a lot. I think you could see a different horse on Saturday to what we've seen in Leopardstown as well, he's going to improve a lot from that. He did really well to win, I thought. We didn't go overly quick and it turned into a bit of a sprint and they had two or three lengths to make up on the leaders at the furlong pole. He picked them up easy and hit the line hard.
“He's hit the line like he's only going to be a lot better at a mile and a half, and there's plenty of rain over there at the minute so slower conditions aren't going to do him any harm either. He's a bit of an unknown but he's improving and once they keep on improving you don’t know where their limit is going to be.
"We had a fancied horse behind us that day as well in Pierre Bonnard and he’s going there with a real live chance so you like to think that, with our lad beating him, that it would put him in a good spot as well. We galloped out strong that day and I think he’ll be a lot better going a mile and a half."
More to read on the Betfred Derby
- Timeform big-race preview and analysis
- Graham Cunningham's Epsom File
- Podcast Tips: Who will win the Derby?
- Horse-by-horse guide and Nic Doggett verdict
- Betfred Derby preview Podcast
- Weekend View from Andrew Asquith
- Stamina is key according to Simon Holt
- What do pedigrees say and who will stay best?
- Timeform's Derby greats down the years
- Frankel holds the key to Epsom glory
- Egypt the each-way play according to Alex Hammond
- The "most thrilling 90 minutes in horseracing"?
- Aidan O'Brien's unshakeable faith in Pierre Bonnard
- Final field of 14 and Derby draw details
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