Brighterdaysahead wins the William Hill Aintree Hurdle | report, reaction and video replay

Brighterdaysahead (13/8 favourite) produced a dominant performance in a fascinating renewal of the William Hill Aintree Hurdle.
After the earlier win for stablemate Mange Tout, there seemed to be plenty of confidence behind Brighterdaysahead who was closely matched with The New Lion on their running in the Champion Hurdle.
As expected, Potters Charm took the field along but Jack Kennedy and Brighterdaysahead were never too far away with Harry Skelton and The New Lion keeping the mare firmly in their sights in the two and a half mile Grade 1.
Heading down the back straight, Brighterdaysahead outjumped Potters Charm at every flight but it wasn't until they were exiting the straight that Kennedy allowed her to stride into the lead.
The New Lion advanced after her while El Fabiolo improved his position from last but the latter found disappointingly little having turned into the straight.
A mistake from Brighterdaysahead at the third last gave hope to her rivals with the 2025 Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace and The New Lion throwing down challenges but she picked up the bit again and was soon back in front. At the last it was The New Lion's turn to make an error and it came at completely the wrong time, ending any chance he may have held.
He did, though, keep on for second some two and a quarter lengths adrift of Brighterdaysahead.
Alexei ran on to claim third, edging out Golden Ace by three parts of a length, finishing a further length and a half back.
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Speaking on Racing TV, Elliott said: "This is special.
"She jumped great. I would say that's her trip but because she's so good she's able to win those Grade 1s over two miles. I don't know if we'll see her again this year, she's entered at Punchestown, but the plan is to go chasing next year.
"I'm just so proud of her, proud off all the staff in the yard; that's our eleventh Grade 1 of the season and I'm just so proud of everyone."
Kennedy ensured that Skelton and The New Lion had to switch around them in the straight and Elliott gave full praise to his jockey: "That's the beauty of when you've got Jack Kennedy riding for you, a good Kerryman.
"When you've got good jockeys riding for you, you don't tell them what to do; a good jockey knows what to do and a bad jockey can't do it."
I'd have been surprised if something got past me
Dan Skelton felt The New Lion would have given the winner something to think about with a good jump at the last, commenting: "Frustrating really, with a better jump at the last we'd have had our fair chance but that's sport.
"It didn't quite work out but he ran a solid race, he's much happier at that trip, I think, on the way round. I'm not discounting the fact that he is a good two miler but he's obviously a little happier at that trip. No excuses, he travelled well, jumped great bar the last.
"Harry felt he had every chance at the last, he wasn't saying 'I'd definitely have won' as it was still a long way to the line but the jump at the last has cost us the chance of winning.
"He's very comfortable at two miles, especially on slow ground, but there will be horses to step up from this year's novices. We can think hard about it [next season's campaign]. It could have been a better season but he's hardly run disappointingly."
For his part Kennedy felt Brighterdaysahead would have won, saying: "She was brilliant, probably as good as she's been. An extra half a mile and a bit of juice in the ground really suited her. She did everything very easy and it was a good performance.
"She has loads of scope, very slick jumper for a big mare. She's a thrill to ride.
"She had let go at one down the back with me and I thought if I had a big jump at the third last I might have just got going a bit early so I was keen to get her in and pop out over that and she made a little mistake alright but she was good from there on.
"I wasn't aware he [The New Lion] made a mistake. My one was probably only doing what she had to in front. You could see her in the parade, she was in front and stopping and taking everything in, she's like that. I'd have been surprised if something got past me."
Joe Tizzard, trainer of the third Alexei, said: “Solid run. I think the Champion Hurdle form, take the winner out, is solid there. We got the trip - no complaints at all.
"He’s not in at Punchestown, we’re done now. What we’ll do next year is up for discussion a bit - it all depends on the owners, really. They’ve got Sober Glory as well, who might become a Champion Hurdle horse. I don’t think they’ll take each other on, anyway.”
Timeform View From The Track
The quartet that chased home Lossiemouth in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, finished in exactly the same order over an extra half-mile in the Aintree Hurdle. The distances between the runners at the line, as well as the provisional timefigure and rating don't suggest the winner Brighterdaysahead has needed to improve on her best form to gain a second Grade 1 this season, her fifth in all. It was still a very smart effort from a very consistent mare.
The race was soundly run, all the field still in with a chance turning for home. Brighterdaysahead, who had been keen in the early stages, back up in trip, was in front into the straight, with The New Lion tracking and Golden Ace moving smoothly into contention. As at Cheltenham, The New Lion didn't have the rub of the green, switched between the last two and around a length down when he lost momentum at the last. Alexei came late for third, with Golden Ace unable to pick up off the bridle.
A better jump at the last would have got the runner-up closer, but the winner looked to score on merit. Another clash with Lossiemouth at Punchestown will surely appeal to Brighterdaysahead's connections, though her trainer floated the possibility that the mare would go chasing next season – she's been over hurdles a while, but her physique and pedigree suggest that a switch to fences could take her to even greater heights.
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