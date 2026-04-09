Brighterdaysahead wins the William Hill Aintree Hurdle | report, reaction and video replay

Brighterdaysahead (13/8 favourite) produced a dominant performance in a fascinating renewal of the William Hill Aintree Hurdle.

After the earlier win for stablemate Mange Tout, there seemed to be plenty of confidence behind Brighterdaysahead who was closely matched with The New Lion on their running in the Champion Hurdle. As expected, Potters Charm took the field along but Jack Kennedy and Brighterdaysahead were never too far away with Harry Skelton and The New Lion keeping the mare firmly in their sights in the two and a half mile Grade 1. Heading down the back straight, Brighterdaysahead outjumped Potters Charm at every flight but it wasn't until they were exiting the straight that Kennedy allowed her to stride into the lead. The New Lion advanced after her while El Fabiolo improved his position from last but the latter found disappointingly little having turned into the straight. A mistake from Brighterdaysahead at the third last gave hope to her rivals with the 2025 Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace and The New Lion throwing down challenges but she picked up the bit again and was soon back in front. At the last it was The New Lion's turn to make an error and it came at completely the wrong time, ending any chance he may have held. He did, though, keep on for second some two and a quarter lengths adrift of Brighterdaysahead. Alexei ran on to claim third, edging out Golden Ace by three parts of a length, finishing a further length and a half back.

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Speaking on Racing TV, Elliott said: "This is special. "She jumped great. I would say that's her trip but because she's so good she's able to win those Grade 1s over two miles. I don't know if we'll see her again this year, she's entered at Punchestown, but the plan is to go chasing next year. "I'm just so proud of her, proud off all the staff in the yard; that's our eleventh Grade 1 of the season and I'm just so proud of everyone." Kennedy ensured that Skelton and The New Lion had to switch around them in the straight and Elliott gave full praise to his jockey: "That's the beauty of when you've got Jack Kennedy riding for you, a good Kerryman. "When you've got good jockeys riding for you, you don't tell them what to do; a good jockey knows what to do and a bad jockey can't do it."