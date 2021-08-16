Oisin Murphy rode his first Breeders' Cup winner while Charlie Appleby claimed two more victories - recap the Saturday action from Del Mar.

LET'S GO KNICKS, LET'S GO KNICKS Pace, pace, pace! KNICKS GO wires the field in the Breeders' Cup Classic and has won with loads to spare! There has been the odd exception but speed has been the order of the day (weekend) on both tracks at Del Mar and Brad Cox's grey, who was brightly away from stall five, barely saw another rival under Joel Rosario. Cox said: "He's a tremendous horse, a champion and I've very proud of the performance. This was a tough race for me to watch. It was a great one but a hard one. I wanted Essential (Quality) to get there but he's run a great race in third and I'm proud of him but obviously Knicks Go was fantastic. "There's a lot left to accomplish in this game and I just want to keep marching forward, I'm very proud of what our team has done." The Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit was second, with the well-backed Essential Quality never quite able to get on terms but boxing on bravely for third. Hot Rod Charlie finished fourth.

MAN ON THE SPOT VERDICT Bob Baffert has won this four times in seven years and Medina Spirit easily beat Stilleto Boy, Tripoli and Express Train at Santa Anita last month. He has every chance having also beaten subsequent Grade 1 winners Hot Rod Charlie and ESSENTIAL QUALITY when landing the Kentucky Derby back in May. But the latter had no luck in-running at Churchill Downs and having won all three subsequent outings, the Godolphin grey is fancied to take revenge. Brad Cox also runs the front-running Grade 1 winner Knicks Go, who has the beating of Art Collector on collateral form but may well be taken on for the lead by the rapidly improving Max Player. Click here to back Essential Quality with Sky Bet (4 Places)

Juvenile Turf

Mile

Turf

BREEDERS' CUP CLASSIC PREVIEW Check out Timeform US racing expert Jake Price's in-depth guide to the big race.

Hot Rod Charlie (image courtesy of Breeders' Cup)

GELDING REALLY GETS GOING Sticking with Yibir and I've kindly been reminded by colleague Richard Mann that the then-Godolphin colt was among my Derby fancies at the start of the year. James Doyle was keen to flag him up in a 'five to follow' he did for the site too and I'm sure I wasn't alone in noting he was a full-brother to Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf runner-up Wild Illusion. Gelding Yibir has really turned him inside out and, since the operation, he's now won four times from five starts. Charlie Appleby said: “As you’ve seen he’s run some quite indifferent races this season, like at Goodwood, but then he ran well at York. “The key was getting him to settle and Jamie Spencer did that at Belmont. It was a hard ride for William, he was taking him on but it all worked out."

PRICE IS RIGHT - AGAIN Full credit to Timeform's Jake Price, whose three selections for this evening's Del Mar card were Loves Only You, Yibir and Hot Rod Charlie. He wrote about his Classic fancy: "Should there be a pace breakdown, it may well be HOT ROD CHARLIE who picks up the pieces. Runner-up behind Essential Quality in the 2020 Juvenile, he was placed in two legs of the Triple Crown earlier this season before finishing first past the post in a pair of Grade 1s. He doesn’t have much to find on the ratings should Knicks Go underperform and rates a live chance."

YIBIR BOUNDS TO TURF TRIUMPH It is Charlie Appleby's weekend and we're all just living in it. An already fantastic Breeders' Cup just got a whole lot better as Yibir and William Buick sprout wings down the centre of the track to cut down Broome in brilliant fashion. "He was pulling my arms out for the first half and I can't believe what he's done today," said Buick. "It's unbelievable really." Appleby said: "He's not the easiest character this horse but to have three winners on this stage is fantastic. What a weekend." Broome, ridden by Irad Ortiz, ran a massive race in second as he looked set to collect before Yibir engaged over-drive, while stablemate Japan was fourth under Ryan Moore. Aidan O'Brien ends the meeting without a winner. O’Brien said of his three runners: “Broome ran a great race and we thought he was in good form. He was just a bit lazy in front, while Ryan (Moore on Japan) got chopped and Frankie (Dettori) said Bolshoi Ballet was too babyish.”

LATE MOVE FOR BROOME Tarnawa remains pretty solid in the betting at 7/4 over here - despite not many closers getting into anything on the turf course all weekend - and Walton Street is a major mover at 5/1. But there's also money for Broome, who is looking to bring Aidan O'Brien to the 2021 BC party, having so far drawn a blank. Broome is 12/1 and the other positives are Rockemperor (12/1) and Gufo (9/1) for trainers Chad Brown and Christophe Clement respectively. Click here for the live Sky Bet odds (4 Places)

VALUE BET SELECTION I just love Walton Street here. It would be some effort for Charlie Appleby to pull off another victory after Modern Games and Space Blues but - as things stand - he has two here with Yibir and the old boy 'Wally', as he's known at home. He's been pretty well supported now and I could hardly put anyone off, even at the current 6 and 7/1.

MAN ON THE SPOT VERDICT Last year’s winner Tarnawa ran a big race on the bottomless ground in last month’s Arc. But her price reflects her chances in this and she’s taken on with the progressive TEONA. Roger Varian’s charge missed the Arc on account of the going but looked a top-class filly in the making when landing the Prix Vermeille at Longchamp and there should be more to come from her. Walton Street won the Canadian International in September but William Buick prefers Yibir, who beat Bolshoi Ballet when scoring at Belmont in the same month. Broome and Japan are other Ballydoyle runners though the latter found Rockemperor, Gufo and last year’s third Channel Maker too good at Belmont last month. Sisfahan has placed in Group 1 races in Germany. Click here to back Teona with Sky Bet

TAKING ON TARNAWA? Here's what Mark Milligan, myself and Jake Price wrote about the Turf favourite Tarnawa earlier in the week... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook BLOWOUT: A high draw and a short run to the first turn makes things extremely hard for Dermot Weld’s filly. Campaigned specifically in a bid to retain her Turf title, she’s clearly returned as good as ever as testified by her efforts in the Irish Champion and Arc. Domestic Spending looks best of the home challenge, but he’s stepping up in trip, while three-year-old Yibir was impressive on his first taste of US racing last time. (Jake Price) BLOWOUT: A wide draw, tough race on bad ground in the Arc, plus not a huge amount of proven pace to chase all adds up to Tarnawa being one of the horses I’m most keen to oppose this weekend, especially around 2/1 and shorter. She’s a wonderful talent but has those questions to answer and I do feel the old boy Walton Street will have a tactical edge under a forward ride from James Doyle. He could well be a sitting duck in the straight but it’s not a long straight by any means and I think his runaway Canadian International win has definitely been underestimated. He slammed Desert Encounter off level weights there, the same horse having got much closer to Teona when giving her a stone at Windsor the time before. I’ll be happy to back the Appleby horse at all rates down to 7/1 and could have a nibble at United too at even bigger prices. (Matt Brocklebank) BLOWOUT: This one is purely draw-based. I’d have had Tarnawa as a banker had she fared a little better with her post position but she’s going to find it difficult to work out a decent trip from stall 13. The start is very close to one of three very tight turns on the Del Mar turf course and Colin Keane will need all his expertise to figure out a way around this conundrum. (Mark Milligan)

TEONA GEARED UP FOR TURF Roger Varian has been talking to Matt Chapman ahead of the Breeders' Cup Turf and you can tell he expects her to go very, very well here. "She's come sweet this autumn and we've always thought the world of her," he said. "All of these races are tough and you've got to run to your optimum conditions so that's why we chose a mile and a half. We think she's best on a sound surface so she should handle the ground. "It's a tough far and it's far to come out to America and have everything go your way but we're very excited about her chances."

MASTER NONE THE WORSE Regarding the incident before the Breeders' Cup Mile which forced Master Of The Seas to be withdrawn, trainer Charlie Appleby added: “I am pleased to say that Master Of The Seas and James (Doyle, jockey) are both all right. The horse jogged past me after being scratched and the rules are there to abide by. “We’ve never had any issues with him before, but it just shows what happened now and yesterday what a big test it is for the horses on this stage.”

MURPHY OFF THE MARK Japan strikes again and it's a first Breeders' Cup victory for three-time British champion jockey and Sporting Life columnist Oisin Murphy as MARCHE LORRAINE defies a 50/1 SP to cling on. To say there was a pace burn-up would be the understatement of the year and the teak-tough Marche Lorraine - having her first run at G1 level and the first ever Japanese-trainer runner in a Breeders' Cup Distaff - stuck her neck out in the stretch to score by a nose from Dunbar Road.

Oisin Murphy steer Marche Lorraine (left) to a nose victory

Murphy said: "This is a dream come true, this is the biggest stage in the world and it's such an honour to win a race here for Japan. "Honestly, did I think she could win? No I didn't, but Yoshito Yahagi has had two winners here today and it's just fantastic." Malathaat was a battling third, Clairiere fourth and favourite Letruska ended up 10th of the 11 runners.

🇯🇵 And another winner for Japan!



LOOKS THE PART I have to mention the Shadwell-owned Malathaat as not only has Man On The Spot tipped her (see below), she's the one name that everyone has been mumbling after watching the horses prepare on the track in Del Mar through the week. Ed Chamberlin mentioned her, Oisin Murphy mentioned her and Steve Andersen (DRF) also gave a favourable word. She is a stunner on looks, and she's now getting shorter in the betting (100/30) as favourite Letruska drifts to 2s.

MAN ON THE SPOT PREVIEW Letruska has won four times at the highest level this year suffering her only defeat at the hands of Shedaresthedevil back in March. She’s subsequently beaten the latter but will have company at the head of affairs with another frontrunner in Private Mission drawn on the inside. A battle for the lead could set the race up nicely for Kentucky Oaks winner MALATHAAT, who has won three Grade 1 races this year and is expected to make another bold bid in this. Clairiere has found the selection too good on more than once occasion but Royal Flag is still improving and has the measure of stablemate and last year’s third Dunbar Road and Horologist. Blue Stripe is a winner in Argentina debuting for a new yard on her return from a lay-off with Frankie Dettori getting the leg-up. Click here to back Malathaat with Sky Bet

OVER AND OUT Appleby said of Space Blues: "It's all down to the team, firstly it's great for Sheikh Mohamed and team Godolphin, but it's all down to everyone at Moulton Paddocks, I'd love to say it's all me but it's not. They do an amazing job prepping these horse.

"We've had a few interesting races to watch over these two days but that was great, he got a great ride from William. For him to go out like this - he's retiring now - I'm over the moon. "I knew he wouldn't be the best on the turns but once William got him straightened up and levelled off, he flew home."

Smooth Like Strait was second, Ivar third and Raging Bull fourth, just ahead of Got Stormy in fifth. The rest of the Europeans all struggled to get into it, while the major disappointment of the race was Mo Forza, held up near the rear and pretty flat when asked for an effort.

OUT OF THIS WORLD SPACE BLUES wins the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile presented by Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund. In a near carbon copy of last night's Juvenile Turf, Charlie Appley is reduced to one runner after a scratch at the stalls, but it matters not. What a fantastic swansong for the five-year-old, following up impressive wins at York and Paris-Longchamp with a fairly straightforward success having sat just off the pace, which wasn't quite so hot as some might have expected.

MASTER OF THE SEAS OUT Oh dear, you couldn't make it up. Master Of The Seas - a stablemate of Albahr who was taken out after hurting himself in the stalls on Friday - had reared up a couple of times in the stalls, banged his head and been scratched. What is it about this one gate? "They're animals and you never now how they'll be in those gates. We've still got one more," Charlie Appleby says. He is definitely out, just to confirm.

MOTHER CAN USUALLY BE RELIED UPON What chance Mother Earth runs another massive race? She's a 9/1 shot here but with a few firms going 5 places including Paddy Power and Sky Bet, she is bound to be popular each-way. She has form on all sorts of track and all sorts of ground and her form over a mile in G1 company reads 3212321325.

WATCH: SHANE FOLEY INTERVIEW Fran Berry spoke to Real Appeal's jockey Shane Foley recently and he's pretty positive. "He loves going left-handed and he loves fast ground. He's not contested a Group One yet but he's well entitled to it."

THE DUDE MO FORZA The most resistance to the Appleby duo is likely to be put up by Mo Forza, who is a really cool horse who certainly knows where the winning line is. He's won eight of his nine career starts and has held narrow advantages over the reopposing Smooth Like Straight the last twice. Here he is winning the City Of Hope Mile Stakes at Santa Anita last month. Incidentally, his Del Mar record is a perfect 3-3.

Mo Forza wins the City of hope mile (Grade II) on Saturday October 2nd, 2021 at Santa Anita Park.

Daily Racing Form's Steve Andersen was kind enough to preview a few races for us earlier this week and he's keen on Mo Forza and Smooth Like Strait both potentially playing a part here. Check out Steve's scribblings below.

Mo Forza takes in his surroundings at Del Mar

WATCH: BILLY LEE INTERVIEW Fran Berry caught up with Billy Lee, rider of Pearls Galore for trainer Paddy Twomey. "In the Foret it was another run and she got beat by a seven-furlong specialist in Space Blues. She handled the ground there but she definitely wants quicker ground," he said.

MAN ON THE SPOT VERDICT SPACE BLUES has hit top form at the right time having landed a Group 2 at York before winning a Group 1 in France with Pearls Galore behind. Versatile as regards the ground, Charlie Appleby’s charge is preferred to stablemate Master Of The Seas, who has failed to build on his earlier second in the 2000 Guineas. Mother Earth has won again since landing the 1000 Guineas and Aidan O’Brien sent over last year’s winner while Mo Forza has been winning Grade 2 contests on the West Coast and beat both Smooth Like Strait and Hit The Road at Santa Anita last time. In Love picked-up a Grade 1 at Keeneland last month while Blowout and Got Stormy are other winners at the highest level on Turf with the former preferred. Click here to back Space Blues with Sky Bet (5 Places)

APPLEBY RUNNERS GO TWO BY TWO Well... they were supposed to anyway. Two in the Juvenile Turf, two in the Mile and two in the Turf. Charlie Appleby has had eight runners at the Breeders' Cup and four of those have now won. He obviously ended up with just the one dart on Friday as Modern Games won impressively but he's not Space Blues and Master Of The Seas here. The latter is quite popular in the betting and his form certainly entitles him to go very close if brining the pick of it, namely a close second in the 2000 Guineas. Appleby didn't seem too disappointed by the QEII run which could conceivably have been a decent prep in hindsight as he's not meeting the likes of Baeed and Palace Pier in this line-up.

MILE HIGH FOR HOME HOPE? First Value Bet selection coming up in the Breeders' Cup Mile, a race I've already lost a few quid on having backed Sacred at 25/1 antepost, only for Cheveley Park Stud to promptly put here away for the year, suggesting she could be aimed at the 2022 renewal in the process. Got to roll with the punches and I've looked to strike back by backing another female, namely the hard-knocking mare GOT STORMY. She's around 20/1 now and that looks really fair about a very capable performer who has BC experience having been second in this in 2019. She wasn't disgraced in the Turf Sprint 12 months ago and although stall 11 isn't ideal, she's got speed to burn which will help here.

LOVES ON SONG Yoshito Yahagi has made Breeders' Cup history with Loves Only You and here's the trainer's reaction: “...our jockey rode her perfectly. We’ve had so many Breeders’ Cup challengers and what a great feeling it is to have finally achieved a win. “After she ran at Sapporo (in August), we took her to a track that resembled a US turf course. The first time she travelled overseas she didn’t enjoy it, but every time since she has got stronger mentally. So after the QEII in Hong Kong, we decided to come here. We’ve been invited into the Hong Kong Cup in December, and she will stay her at Del Mar to prepare for that.”

Loves Only You bursts between rivals at Del Mar

HEARTBREAK FOR DR. BACKERS ALOHA WEST nails Dr. Schivel right on the line. And I mean right on the line, by the nosiest of noses. Given the way this main dirt track has been riding all week and the real lack of anything able to make up ground late, that's a pretty sensational finish to the Sprint, Dr. Schivel seeming to time his challenge to perfection, pulling a couple of lengths clear, only for Jose Ortiz and Aloha West to come home with a wet sail and deny the good Dr. Painful stuff.

Aloha West comes to collar Dr. Schivel close home

He was adrift of the front five turning in and, inevitably, thoughts turn to the potential of a similar burn-up in the Classic a little later on.

MAN ON THE SPOT VERDICT C Z Rocket and Firenze Fire filled the places in last year’s renewal though both have been beaten by today’s rivals this year with Kelly Breen’s charge finishing well behind Following Sea in the Vosburgh at Belmont last month. The latter couldn’t live with Jackie’s Warrior in a Grade 1 over 7f at Saratoga before that and Steve Asmussen’s speed machine has subsequently romped home in a prep-race over today’s trip. But another three-year-old in DR. SCHIVEL is rapidly improving having landed the Grade 1 Bing Crosby over course and distance despite a broken rein before warming-up for this with a cosy victory at Santa Anita and Mark Glatt’s colt gets the vote. Special Reserve beat Aloha West at Keeneland last month having earlier finished runner-up to the unpredictable Lexitonian.

WARRIOR TO BE OPPOSE? The Breeders' Cup Sprint up next and Mark Milligan is taking on hot-pot Jackie's Warrior (4/6 favourite), as is resident expert Man On The Spot (see above). Mark wrote: "This is a tough one. Jackie’s Warrior has looked an absolute freak from a very early stage and connections finally figured out this year that he’s a sprinter. He towers up over the majority of this field with one exception – the talented Dr Schivel. Mark Glatt’s young sprinter is on a sharp upward curve and has home advantage being trained in California. I’m going to take him against Jackie’s Warrior." Click here to back Dr. Schivel with Sky Bet

Who can you rely on to get the job done in Del Mar?

YOU LOVES TO SEE IT A first ever Japanese winner at the Breeders' Cup, LOVES ONLY YOU flies late to get up in the Filly & Mare Turf. As Timeform's Jake Price stated in his preview, Yoshito Yahagi's mare had just about the best piece of form coming into the race having been a close third behind Mishriff in the Sheema Classic at Meydan earlier in the year and she's overcome the challenge of Del Mar with a brilliant performance under Yuga Kawada, who was also claiming his first ever success in the US. And what a ride!

Loves Only You after winning the Filly & Mare Turf

After all that happened on Friday, it's hard to escape the notion that this is a much-needed good news story for the Breeders' Cup. Chad Brown's second-string My Sister Nat had to settle for second at a massive 50/1 having looked the winner a furlong and a half out, with War Like Goddess third and Love a battling fourth (not first or last then - I've got her all wrong there). Acanella didn't stay the trip.

MAN ON THE SPOT PREVIEW Audarya hasn’t won since landing last year’s renewal and was beaten by Love at Ascot in July and then by the French filly Rougir in the Prix de l’Opera last month. The fast ground is an unknown for the latter while the other European fillies Acanella and Ocean Road have something to find at this level as does Queen Supreme. The Japanese filly Loves Only You is preferred if repeating her third to Mishriff at Meydan in March while the home challenge is led by War Like Goddess, who beat My Sister Nat before landing a Grade 1 at Saratoga in September. Going To Vegas just prevailed in a Grade 1 contest at Santa Anita but a chance is taken on POCKET SQUARE. A Group 3 winner for Roger Charlton before joining Chad Brown, who has won this four times in the last 10 years, she won eased down at Belmont last time and looks primed to run a big race over this longer trip. Click here to back Pocket Square with Sky Bet (5 Places)

Oisin Murphy rides Ocean Road in the Filly & Mare Turf

TIME TO GET OFF THE FENCE In the video preview above you'll notice I was in two minds regarding Love. I still believe she'll either dot up by two or three lengths, or not beat many of them home at all. But do I really want to take that chance around the 3/1 mark. I'll err on the side of caution with Aidan O'Brien's filly, who hasn't done a huge amount wrong this season despite clearly not coming up to the wild expectations back at the start of the year (the potential Tarnawa-Love clash in the Arc was the major talking point this time last year). Instead I'm having a small win and place bet on ACANELLA for Ger Lyons (Sky Bet are offering 5 Places). It sounds like she might be staying in the States after this and it's clearly a roll of the dice rather than a long-term plan, but I feel she wasn't able to show her true colours in a messy Matron Stakes and the style of racing here, on quick ground and up in trip, might just play to her strengths.

TIMEFORM TIPS "The Filly and Mare Turf has a very open look to it this year. From last season’s thumping Oaks winner, Love, to Audarya, aiming to retain her title, and the improving Rougir, it has the hallmarks of a terrific renewal." Timeform's US racing guru Jake Price sums up the next event nicely in his preview and if you click on the image below you'll find out which horse he fancies to see off favourite Love.

HE'S GOOD, FAR TOO GOOD Another dominant display from the front end as the market leader LIFE IS GOOD powers away to record an easy success in the Dirt Mile. As touched on in commentary, this colt recorded an opening first-quarter split of 21.88 seconds, quicker than Knicks Go went at Keeneland 12 months ago. It's fair to say he'll probably end up in the Classic next year all being well, but is it fair to ask why wasn't he running in tonight's finale? This race was not competitive and, for a top-class championship event, that doesn't sit particularly well, but he's still very lightly raced and perhaps this will act as the perfect stepping-stone.

Winning trainer Todd Pletcher said: "Life really is good! He trained brilliantly and we were looking for a big effort. It's great to see how good he is. Speed is his weapon, he's a very fast horse and very talented. "He's surprised me at times just how well he trains. You think he's breezing but then look at the stopwatch and just say 'wow'. We'll savour today and think about tomorrow later on. We've talked about the Pegasus and there are huge races in Saudi and Dubai too." Expectations are pretty high, then.

MAN ON THE SPOT PREVIEW Proven at the highest level when scoring at Belmont in June, Silver State missed the break when narrowly beaten in his prep-race but has every chance if cleanly away. But LIFE IS GOOD has more scope having missed out by only a neck in a previous Grade 1 outing before returning a facile winner of his prep at Belmont. Todd Pletcher’s colt can prove too good for these. Ginobili has improved for being gelded and landed a Grade 2 over 7f here last time with Eight Rings back in fourth and promises more to come while the Japanese stablemates Pingxiang and Jasper Prince have both won on Dirt at home but the form is hard to assess. Click here to back Life Is Good with Sky Bet

THE RYANAIR CHASE OF THE MEETING... The Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile comes with a borderline controversial name but it's also considered one of those races which is seen by the odd purist as the kind of event which waters things down a little elsewhere, featuring as it does one or two horses who could be competitive in the Sprint, or others in the Classic. Last year's winner Knicks Go has indeed graduated into Classic favourite this time around and I suppose if there's a horse of that ilk lining up then it has to be Life Is Good, the sole three-year-old in the field. He pushed Sprint hot-pot Jackie's Warrior close at Saratoga in August and enjoyed a bit of a stroll in a Belmont G2 subsequently. The son of Into Mischief is arguably better known as the horse switched from Bob Baffert to Todd Pletcher earlier in the year. Baffert saddles Eight Rings here, which sparked this magnificent segment in The Cunningham File this week: "Imagine how Bob Baffert felt when the s*** hit the fan as his Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a dope test. Then imagine how he will feel as his former star pupil Life Is Good hits the Big Ass Fans. The valued Dirt Mile sponsors might be relieved that the three-year-old’s owners switched the colt to Todd Pletcher after the Derby brouhaha. And Life Is Good, who has tremendous speed, will add to a growing global fan club if he can blow this field away." I miss The File already.

EXCUSES? NOT FAST ENOUGH Three Euros and every one of them ran OK... Emaraaty Ana was fourth in the end but he and third Charmaine's Mia were several lengths adrift of the runner-up Lieutenant Dan and in truth the first two were in a completely different league. A Case Of You stayed on in decent style from the back to be fifth but the reigning champ Glass Slippers struggled to get seriously involved. She finished eighth. Emaraaty Ana's jockey Andrea Atzeni said: "I was trying to keep up with him but I couldn't go with him and left him alone. I was hoping turning in he might stop but he didn't. It's fast ground and it was his first time around the bend, but he's run his race and run his heart out." Ryan said of his duo: “Emaraaty Ana’s run great, they went as we expected and he came good turning in, but they kept going in front. He’s run his heart out. The winner has unbelievable speed from the gate and he galloped all the way to the line. “Glass Slippers was flat out all the way and never got a chance to fill up. She’s been great and that’s it now, she’ll be off to the paddocks.”

GOLDEN PAL GOES WIRE TO WIRE Admit it, how many of you uttered these words after 10 strides: 'Game over'. A sparkling performance of sprinting from Wes Ward's GOLDEN PAL, who cruised to an all-the-way win under Irad Ortiz Jr. Ortiz said: "He always runs fast and I asked him to get out of there. He just broke like a shot. "This means a lot, Wesley is a great friend of mine and thank you to Coolmore for giving me the opportunity, he's a special horse - he's nice and calm and Wesley has loved this horse since day one."

Ward said: "He's the best (I've ever trained), he's the best so far. I hope everyone in racing has a horse like this at some point, his natural ability is just fantastic. He's so fast." Ward also went on to praise his vet at great length, which is nice I guess.

MAN ON THE SPOT VERDICT GLASS SLIPPERS had the distinction of being the first European winner of this contest when successful last year. Kevin Ryan’s filly races around a turn for the first time since then having placed in all three outings so far this year and Tom Eaves can grab the inside rail once again. She needs to reverse latest running with Prix de l’Abbaye winner A Case Of You, who may find the fast ground against him, while the selection’s stablemate Emaraaty Ana drops back down in trip having won the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock last time and finishing ahead of Golden Pal in the Nunthorpe before that. The latter is preferred to stable companions Kimari and Arrest Me Red while Lieutenant Dan landed a double here before winning a Grade 2 sprint at Santa Anita. Gear Jockey and Fast Boat are closely matched on recent form while last year’s fourth Extravagant Kid has had no luck with the draw once again. Click here to back Glass Slippers with Sky Bet

LONDON BUSES? Glass Slippers produced a sensational moment when becoming the first European Breeders' Cup Turf winner at Keeneland last year and she's not only back for more, but also joined by Kevin Ryan stablemate Emaraaty Ana who is arguably the pick of the two on form, though his G1 win at Haydock came over six furlongs. A Case Of You - the third European runner - has top-notch five-furlong form but the ground was so testing at Paris-Longchamp when he got up by a nose in the Abbaye, and surely he'll have a mountain to climb at the furlong pole around here. There is Money Back (cash into account, up to a tenner) with Sky Bet if your selection finishes second, third or fourth here. I'd suggest nicking a few quid on Golden Pal, but you already knew that having read the article below...

PUNTERS' PAL IN TURF SPRINT? It's a bad start for our Bankers or Blowout feature tonight unfortunately, but I've got the comfort of being in good company - myself, Mark Milligan and fellow Timeform expert Jake Price having not been willing to oppose Gamine. Golden Pal is the next supposed good thing - although he has drifted in the betting with British bookmakers at least - and you can get our thoughts on Wes Ward's speedball by clicking on the image below.

Who can you rely on to get the job done in Del Mar?

CE CE SINKS GAMINE Bob Baffert's odds-on favourite Gamine can only manage a laboured third as the odds-on favourite, victory going to CE CE for Michael McCarthy (not that one) and jockey Victor Espinoza. Espinoza, who suffered a fractured vertebrae in his neck in an accident during training three years ago, brought his mount around the field, having settled in fourth for most of the contest, to ultimately win going away from Edgeway.

The winning jockey said of his recovery: "I really learnt to enjoy live during that time. I didn't know whether I'd come back and ride again. The next thing you know, my body recovered and I feel great again." The winning trainer said: "I couldn't be happier for everybody in my team. Victor put in a special ride and she was so good. It's a proud moment, a fantastic day and I'm so happy for everybody involved." Gamine looked a shadow of her best which included a six and a quarter-length victory in the same event at Keeneland 12 months ago.

Victor Espinoza celebrates on Ce Ce at the Breeders' Cup

MAN ON THE SPOT VERDICT GAMINE is hard to oppose having won this by over six lengths at Keeneland last year. She’ll be a short price to repeat given Bob Baffert’s filly has already beaten Ce Ce and Edgeway this year and the latter pair have both subsequently won Graded races. Proud Emma has plenty to find so the main danger looks to be the progressive Bella Sofia, who arrives on the back of three convincing victories including a Grade 1 success at Saratoga. Click here to back Gamine with Sky Bet

FUTURE STARS FRIDAY Hello and welcome to our live Breeders' Cup blog. Not coming to you from sunny Del Mar, rather the outskirts of Leeds, where the skies are filled with a firework-induced haze and the dogs are still howling. I've never really understood fireworks but my six-year-old girl has been learning all about The Gunpowder Plot and seems captivated by the whole affair, so swings and roundabouts. The fireworks on the opening day of Breeders' Cup 2021 were pretty ugly in truth, Future Stars Friday - or FFS as it was referred to on a number of occasions in our household - grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. No doubt heads will roll following The Modern Games Fiasco, but the really disappointing thing from a European point of view was that a strikingly good G1 winner was welcomed into the winner's circle to a chorus of boos. I was there when Binocular won the Champion Hurdle after his own little hokey-cokey in the build-up and there were grumblings from the Festival faithful, but nothing like this. The implications of the error(s) made at Del Mar on Friday will be far reaching I'm sure - the USA may be the Land of the Free but the Land of the Goodwill Gesture it ain't, and with the eyes of the racing world trained on Southern California, thousands of people were left with a feeling of having their trousers not pulled down, but ripped right off and torn to shreds in front of them. Experienced racing fans/punters are a hardened bunch and will be back on the hunt today, so let's hope Breeders' Cup Saturday can go some way to burying the hatchet... but it'll have to go some for outright drama and embarrassing controversy.

