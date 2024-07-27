Blog and replays for day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival including the Nassau Stakes

Nassau winner Opera Singer was the highlight of an Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore treble at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Recap the action here.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

Live Blog! 6.02: Well, that's all folks. Head over to our news page to get all of the reports from the action on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, and then visit our tips centre for the best bets for day four on Friday. I'll be back then, so I'll see you bright and early(ish) from around 10am. Race result 5.59: Great Chieftain wins the HKJC World Pool Handicap for Paul and Oliver Cole and jockey Joe Fanning! It's not to be for the Punting Pointers team as the fast-finish EBT's Guard (8/1) can't reel in the 20/1 winner, with Spanish Blaze (11/1) back in third.

5.53: The Punting Pointers Team (well, half of it at least) have had a good day - here's what they have to say about their second and final selection of the day: EBT's Guard. "The market might ignore Ebt's Guard a little as he’s more exposed than a few, but he has plenty of plus points, not least adaptability on the ground, which could be useful if the expected rain Thursday is heavier than we think it might be. Second to Blake giving him 5lb at Sandown back in May (winner has gone in again since, it’s solid form) he made light work of an easy task at Thirsk before a short-head defeat at Yarmouth and on his latest start at Ascot, on ground with a bit of cut in it, he was a slightly unlucky third to Zain Blue, getting no run at a key point just as they were quickening up. He lost both ground and momentum as the winner came across him but stuck on gamely to the task once getting clear sailing, and the effort can be marked up somewhat. From a good inside draw, he’s every chance of hitting the frame again and rewarding each-way players." 5.50: Right then, the lucky last (eighth) of the day. Eight is too many isn’t it? I’ve had to eat a lot of sweets to keep me going. I’ve also got a couple of possibly infected midgy bites which are making me look like a redder version of the elephant man. But this isn’t about me. This race is about the likes of Treasure Time, the 7/2 market leader, though I’m keener on the chance of15/2 shot Jungle Mac. Much like the first race, the non-runners have taken away some of the pace and that should help Jack Channon’s gelding who beat older horses at Newmarket last time, building on a series of good placed efforts.

5.46: Whilst it was 'just' a 12/1 winner for Andrew Asquith.

5.45: Matt 'Value Bet' Brocklebank had a 14/1 winner with his sole runner today. Don't miss tomorrow's preview which is out now.

5.42: In true Vidiprinter style, there are now 6 (SIX) non-runners in the final race at Goodwood, the HKJC World Pool Handicap, due off at 5.55. Numbers 1-4 and 19 and 20 do not go. 5.40: Talking of Timeform, the lads have been busy picking out their best bets for Friday's action. Click below to get the lowdown.

5.35: Just one more to come from day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, but there's plenty of racing on tonight. Click here to pick up a couple of evening tips from the Timeform team.

5.30: From one well-bred sort to another – the opposite of a segue between Ben Linfoot and Dave Ord – we jump from Dreamy to Vicar Street. He’s a son of Vroum Vroum Mag and Dave spoke to Patrick Mullins earlier on today about the race, in which Patrick rides rival Sporting Glance.

💬 "He should be very hard to beat"



Patrick Mullins is looking forward to seeing Vicar Street (𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗼 𝘅 𝗩𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗺 𝗩𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗺 𝗠𝗮𝗴) make his eagerly anticipated debut in the closing Bumper at @Galway_Races this evening 🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/dnjndEvnSA — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 1, 2024

Race result 5.23: Dreamy (5/2 fav) wins the Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes! It's a treble on the day for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore as Dreamy gets up in the shadows of the post to cruelly deny Bouvier (7/1) who looked the winner for a long way. Tundra Rose (11/4) shaped with plenty of promise in fourth with Arabian Leopard (14/1) also catching the eye in fourth having come from a long way back.

5.20: Could have a new favourite at this rate! 5/2 Dreamy and just 3/1 on the gamble Tundra Rose! Loading underway... 5.17: The two with experience are respected, but the money continues to come for the filly I highlighted earlier Tundra Rose. "She's quite big" says Martin Dwyer on RTV. She's not in the betting, though, now 9/2. 5.15: It's the Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes up next at 5.20. Here's Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore on his mount Dreamy: "By American Pharoah out of Yorkshire Oaks winner Tapestry, she has the pedigree and she goes well. The 7f is a good starting point for her." I'm yet to stumble upon a copy of Tatler but I do scream "monthly publication that covers the latest news and trends in the world of high society, celebrities, politics and culture".

5.10: Nurburgring wins the Galway Hurdle which was marred by a shambles of a start. And that, ladies and gentleman, is why you listen to the experts. It's a 13/2 winning nap for Rory Delargy and an impressive winner for Joseph O'Brien and JJ Slevin.

4.55: A nap in the Galway Hurdle? Go on then Rory Delargy...

The 5:05 Galway is where you will find @helynsar s NAP 🚨🚨🔽🔽🐎🐎 pic.twitter.com/Faq81AztUK — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) August 1, 2024

Race result 4.49: Shagraan (7/2 joint-fav) wins the Buccellati Handicap for Mick Appleby - his third winner of the week - and Tom Marquand.

The best speed was shown on the far side by Mc Loven (15/2), the eventual fourth, and it was on that side of the track that Marquand made his move to hit the front inside the final furlong. Stewards Cup draw check anyone? Got To Love A Grey (20/1) was second, ahead of 66/1 shot Toca Madera. Enchanting (18/1) and Chief Mankato (16/1) were fifth and sixth, respectively, with Sky Bet paying six places on that race. Make sure you check out all of their offers for tomorrow's racing.

4.43: Loads of pace on here, isn't there? With a bit of luck in running I was hoping that Unbreak My Heart might lunge late at around 16s. Her trainer Clive Cox won this race in 2022 so knows what it takes. The favourite Shagraan hasn't had much luck this season but runs with the best of the yard on the gallops at home according to Martin Dixon. 4.40: I suspect that the 5f Buccellati Handicap, due off at 4.45, isn’t named after the Andrew Balding middle-distance handicapper of 2007/08/09, but it’s brought back fond memories nonetheless. Shagraan is the 7/2 favourite for Mick Appleby, who of course enjoyed success at the track yesterday Ryan Moore rides Kendall Roy, of which he opined: "He makes a quick reappearance under a penalty after winning at Cork last weekend. I wouldn’t say I know a lot about him but he clearly has his chance."

Race result 4.35: Nassau reactions now. Aidan O'Brien (trainer of Opera Singer): “When Ryan got off her last year after she won the Marcel Boussac, he said this filly could come back and win the Arc. She’s a very special filly. Ryan gave her an incredible ride, too, but he was so confident about her. He makes it happen all the time for us. “We had an interrupted spring with her; she was barely ready for a racecourse gallop when she went to The Curragh for the Guineas, and then we left her to go straight to Ascot, where she ran a great race. All we were wanting to do was step her up to a mile and a quarter, and that was here. Obviously there’s every chance she will get a mile and a half. She’s very classy. Ryan just said she was waiting in front - to do that in front of a bunch of fillies like that, and she fought as well, so you’d have to be pleased with that. “She’ll go to one of the fillies’ races in France [before the Arc] and she can have a run around the track and that kind of thing. Something like that, but the lads will decide what they want to do. “I don’t think she needs to be tested at 12 furlongs before the Arc, necessarily. She could do it, but we always thought she’ll stay. She’d have to run before then, anyway. “She got a mile very strong in the Marcel Boussac - she opened up going into the furlong marker and galloped through to the line. “I couldn’t believe she was placed in the Irish Guineas - couldn't believe it. She wasn’t ready to be placed but she got placed. The second day, Ryan felt - another horse went to make the running and it messed up his pace a little bit, and she was beaten by a very good filly. It always looked like she was crying out to go a mile and a quarter or a mile and a half. “Justifys - one thing about them, they don’t stop. Every one of them, they keep going. “Ryan? He should keep improving until he’s 45 and he’s only 41! I tell him every year he’s getting better!” Andrew Balding (trainer of 2nd placed See The Fire): ''She is a very good filly and I am sure her turn will come. I am proud of the effort. It is just annoying being beaten two races in a row - Aidan can go home.'' Patrice Cottier (trainer of 3rd placed Sparkling Plenty): ''She just got a little unbalanced but I am pleased with the run. It was always the plan to ride her at the back because we wanted her to relax. She finished really well. She might go for the Prix Vermeille and then we shall see.''

4.30: Sticking with Ireland for a moment, and - with no links to any chaining - here's my paymaster Dave Ord talking to Patrick Mullins ahead of the Galway Hurdle with is due off at 5.05.

💬 "He's the one horse that could be a Grade 1 horse masquerading in a handicap"



Patrick Mullins on the yards Galway Hurdle team...@WillieMullinsNH | @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/8FHKx3Yan0 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 1, 2024

4.25: On that subject, Ruby Walsh often looks as if he has been chained to his desk for our Paddy Power previews. He's had a look at the Galway 4.30...

A tricky novice hurdle for the 4:30 Galway and @Ruby_Walsh is siding with a Willie Mullins runner - but which one ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AqVwrfrRTX — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) August 1, 2024

Race result 4.16: Mr Chaplin leads home a one-two for Ralph Beckett as he pips Original Outlaw to win the Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery Handicap under Rossa Ryan! The Matt Brocklebank Value Bet selection was advised at 14/1 and returned at 10/1, just another fine advertisement for the ones who know what they're doing on this website. The runner-up Original Outlaw (9/1) looked set to win for a long way before a heart-breaking finish, with El Burhaan (11/4 fav) third ahead of Sunshine State (20/1) in fourth. Fearless Freddy (9/2) was fifth. We've chained Matt to his desk and forced him to write a preview for day four - check it out here.

4.12: Horses a bit delayed for this big-field nursery, but are heading behind the stalls now. The front two in the betting look short to me in a race with so much untapped potential (all but two of the runners are making their handicap debuts), but perhaps they are Group performers lurking in a handicap. 4.07: Brighton Boy and impressive Beverley winner El Burhan both very strong at the head of the betting for this nursery due off at 4.10. Sportinglife columnist Richard Fahey on Veydari: "You’d imagine stepping up to seven furlongs will suit him but he’s still just a little breezy in his races, overdoing things. He needs to relax and learn to settle but hopefully his last run at Nottingham will hopefully have done him the world of good on that score. His opening mark looks OK – if he settles he could go well." I'm more interested in another northern youngster, the Charlie Johnston-trained Sunshine State. She wasn't disgraced last time out in good company and this half-sister to winner up to the milers Echo Beach and Oddyssey is out of a dam who stayed 1¾m, so I can see her improving plenty for the longer trip here. Her yard get them ready for this meeting and she rates a good each-way bet at around 18/1.



4.04: Moore rides Fred on Fire for Hugo Palmer here. "I ride another for Hugo here and hopefully a mark of 85 gives this Mehmas colt a chance. The step up to 7f should definitely suit on pedigree."

4.00 - Time for the views of Value Bet now, ahead of his sole selection this afternoon.

3.55 - Remember, you can read more in-depth race results here on Sporting Life - just head to the news section for the latest on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, or click on the direct race report links at the top of this blog. 3.50: Whilst we wait for some reaction from Aidan O'Brien on Opera Singer's win, here's what he had to say about the previous race winner Jan Brueghal. Aidan O’Brien (Trainer of winner Jan Brueghel): ‘’He stays very well obviously. He is very babyish and green. He had to do an extra round in the parade ring because we were talking and Ryan had to go down on his own. He said he was very green going to the start. ‘’He said he was delighted when the horse went off in front but he was very green when he was on his own. He is a baby, time and distance is going to improve him. We didn’t do anything with him last year and you can really see it now. You’d have to be very happy. Ryan was very good on him. ‘He led the other two to the leader and then got left there. All he was doing was looking in front of him, he wasn’t really concentrating because he is such a baby. But he since fought them off when Ryan asked him. ''I’d say you’d have to go straight to the St Leger. It was a bit of a crash-course to come here, he had a lot to learn in a short time. It is only his third run but I wouldn’t think there would be a chance for a run in between. He was a lot heavier today than for his last run which usually means he is maturing. ''We also have the horse that won at Royal Ascot – Illinois - for the St Leger and the Irish Derby winner Los Angeles is a possible."

Race result

Opera Singer has Sea The Fire's measure in the Nassau

3.40: Opera Singer (9/4) wins the Qatar Nassau Stakes for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore!

Third in the Irish Guineas... second in the Coronation Stakes... 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 in the Nassau Stakes! 🏆



Opera Singer makes all at @Goodwood_Races under a vintage Ryan Moore ride 👌pic.twitter.com/Ls78EwTrb0 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 1, 2024

When will they learn? You can't give Moore that much rope and he kicks at the right time, eventually just holding on from the lunging See The Fire (16/1), with Sparkling Plenty (13/2) back in third completing a 1-2-3 for the Classic generation. Not the finest hour for Emily Upjohn and Kieran Shoemark, who found himself posted wide on a keen-going partner. Plenty of talk about the winner heading to the Arc after that, and you can see why, but I could also see Emily Upjohn producing a big run in a race like that if given the chance. Then again, I don't pay the bills.

3.35: Horses down at the start and ready to load. Good luck with whatever you're on, I think it will be a thriller. 3.33: Emily Upjohn - ridden by Kieran Shoemark who is bidding for his first Group 1 win for the Gosden team - is now the clear 7/4 favourite. Opera Singer is at 11/4. Prix de Diane winner Sparkling Plenty is 13/2 for Qatari-based Al Shaqab Racing who sponsor the race. They also run Pontefract runner-up Doha.

A fascinating Nassau Stakes and @helynsar & @Ruby_Walsh both side with OPERA SINGER 🐎 pic.twitter.com/QZ2BhnugOv — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) August 1, 2024

3.30: Emily Upjohn also comes here on the back of a second-placed-finish, having chased home subsequent King George runner-up Bluestocking in the Pretty Polly Stakes when last seen. For me, that's the best form on offer, and she gets my vote, in part because I'm fed up of backing each-way-bets-to-nothing who finish fourth. So that's encouraging for you if you're on Elmalka...I'm not! She bids to emulate Minding and Winter who won the 1000 Guineas before landing this.

3.20: The Group 1 feature race is up next, with Opera Singer (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore) and Emily Upjohn (John Gosden/Kieran Shoemark) dominating the betting. Here's Betfair Ambassador Moore on his mount's chance: "She is another of ours stepping up 2f, and we think she could relish it. A highly impressive winner of the Boussac last season, she probably at least ran up to that level in defeat at Royal Ascot last time, and this Justify filly can hopefully step it up another level over this 1m2f trip. Emily Upjohn is obviously a serious threat but I like to think Opera Singer is the one to beat. She still has plenty of upside, I feel." O'Brien, interviewed by Matt Chapman on ITV, has no doubts that Opera Singer will stay. Moore to keep things simple and rider her from the front, do we think? Here's her Coronation Stakes runner-up finish:

3.15: Some reactions from winning/placed connections from earlier in the day now. Richmond Stakes Michael O'Callaghan (trainer of Black Forza): “This is a horse we bought at the breeze-ups. Goodwood has been lucky for us; I didn’t get to be here when Steel Bull won the Molecomb. For this horse to come here was kind of the plan even before he won his maiden, the loose plan. He’s a talented colt who loves that ground. He was flat out for the first half of the race and was just getting going at the line - he hit the line very strong. Better in a better race. We’ll enjoy today first and then make some plans. “I think he just had a bit of class, more than raw pace. He wasn’t the fastest horse in the breeze-ups - he was maybe top 30 or 40, he wasn’t slow by any means, it was my favourite breeze; he’s a very good mover, and it takes class to see out a race where they go very quick. I’d be hopeful that he will get seven furlongs in time, and maybe, he might get a mile round a turn. He’s an American-bred horse - we’ll see how the rest of the year goes. You’re always taking a chance buying a dirt-bred horse to go on grass, particularly by a first-season sire. But it’s all worked out.” Richard Brown (Wathnan Racing manager – runner up The Strikin Viking): ‘’First of all we are delighted with him. He was a short-priced favourite and of course you want to win. But James just got off and said if he could have another crack at it he would have held on to him a bit longer. ‘’He knows the horse now which will be a big advantage going forward. He put a couple of lengths on them pretty quickly and then idled and then he didn’t see the winner coming. ‘’I am sure there is a big day in him. He was in the Vintage Stakes (7f) and we luckily dodged that, James said he has the pace for 5f. I imagine a fast 6f at York will be right up his alley. I hate making plans straight after a race but, literally, he hadn’t pulled up and I was thinking Gimcrack Stakes.’’

Race result

Jan Brueghel holds off Bellum Justum

3.03: Jan Brueghal wins the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore! A confusing race despite the lack of numbers but a workmanlike win from the still-green, strong-staying 4/5 favourite who was the first off the bridle but kept finding to fend off Bellum Justum (11/4) by a neck. "There is definitely more class in there, we just need to get it out," said Moore. Sayedaty Sadaty travelled best but didn't pick up as well as the front two, with Meydaan fading tamely after racing too keenly on the front end. The winner has been trimmed for the St Leger. Conduit was the last St Leger winner to come out of this race - could Jan Brueghal follow in his footsteps?

2.58: Derby fifth Sayedaty Sadaty has his first run since Epsom, for new trainer David Simcock, here. Can he repeat that run and confirm the form with Bellum Justum? AOB seems confident about Jan Brueghal so they might both have it all to do. The favourite is sweating up too. They're off.

2.56: Horses arriving at the start so we are on time once more. Meydaan has got a little sweaty, though not as bad as me at a summer wedding. "Sayedaty Sadaty and Bellum Justum probably bring the best form to the table, but my colt possibly has the more upside after just two starts and two wins, though he does carry a 3lb penalty. He shaped as though this longer trip would suit when he did it snugly for me last time, so I’d be hopeful he can go close. That penalty for his Group 3 win last time is not ideal, though." Ryan Moore on St Leger third favourite Jan Brueghal.

2.52: Align The Stars doesn’t run in the next. Jan Brueghal now a general 4/5 shot, but I really do think that the penalty is a big issue. It’s Bellum Justum from the front for me. Align The Stars (ground) is still in the 14f handicap on Saturday....

2.45: The John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes is up next at 3.00, with Jan Brueghel a popular selection in the small-field Group 3...

Two votes for JAN BRUEGHEL in the 3:00 Goodwood 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/qx9cEvETtZ — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) August 1, 2024

Race result

Black Forza has the measure of The Strikin Viking

2.26: Black Forza (9/1) wins the Markel Richmond Stakes for Ireland! Ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle for trainer Michael O'Callaghan, the son of American sire Complexity came from well off the pace to pick up The Strikin Viking (11/10 fav) in the closing stages. Intrusively (40/1) stayed on powerfully to take third from Billboard Star who was a little short for room late on having made some of the early running. They went very quickly there didn't they? Fair efforts from the second and fourth in that context. But it's an excellent winner for Andrew Asquith! I'm off to talk to Sky Bet about a request-a-bet for an each-way selection to finish fourth.

2.23: Horses down at the start. Railway Stakes runner-up The Strikin Viking 11/10 favourite...

2.20: I fancy Billboard Star but what do the experts think? Ruby Walsh joins Rory Delargy - he of Punting Pointers fame - below.

2.15: Important sartorial announcement from Goodwood: Due to the warm weather, we are embracing a more relaxed dress code for today’s fixture. Jackets can be removed for Day Three of Qatar Goodwood Festival, Thursday 1 August. Rest easy, folks.

2.10: The horse which catches my eye is Black Forza, whose sales price increased every time he went through the ring, eventually bringing £220,000 at the breeze-ups earlier this year. Black Forza showed plenty to work on when finishing fifth - beaten five lengths - in a good-looking maiden at the Curragh towards the end of June, and that race is working out well, with several next-time-out winners emerging from it. He built on that experience as expected when opening his account at Fairyhouse last month in good style despite being easy to back in the market. Black Forza had clearly learnt plenty from his debut, ridden with a bit more patience despite being dropped to six furlongs, and finding plenty in the closing stages to assert at the finish. That was a good performance, while he also impressed with his attitude to keep a more experience sort who had already shown plenty at bay. That form received a boost when the runner-up bolted up in a handicap from a mark of 90 on his next start, so there is a fair bit of substance there. He's American bred, so hopefully the ground stays on the fast side (there is the potential for thunderstorms), and he should have plenty more improvement in him, while he represents a yard who know the time of day. The stable don't send too many runners to Britain so it is interesting they have picked this prize for Black Forza. That's the view of Andrew Asquith ahead of the Markel Richmond Stakes which is our next Glorious Goodwood race at 2.25. We've also got the view of connections here.

2.07: Casting our attentions elsewhere for a moment, and a reminder that the Galway Festival continues with an afternoon card that is just getting underway. Timeform have taken a look at the Galway Hurdle, which is due off at 5.05, here.

💬 "He's the one horse that could be a Grade 1 horse masquerading in a handicap"



Patrick Mullins on the yards Galway Hurdle team...@WillieMullinsNH | @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/8FHKx3Yan0 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 1, 2024

2.05: We can catch up now with Sky Bet’s Michael Shinners who spoke with leading jockey Oisin Murphy earlier this afternoon about his rides today.

🏇 @oismurphy joins us to look ahead to his Thursday @Goodwood_Races rides...



𝟭𝟯:𝟱𝟬 Palace Green

𝟭𝟰:𝟮𝟱 Tropical Storm

𝟭𝟱:𝟬𝟬 Bellum Justum

𝟭𝟱:𝟯𝟱 See The Fire

𝟭𝟲:𝟭𝟬 Brighton Boy

𝟭𝟲:𝟰𝟱 Mc Loven

𝟭𝟳:𝟮𝟬 Romantic Spirit#GloriousGoodwood pic.twitter.com/tIj20ik4oo — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 1, 2024

Race result

Approval wins the opener at Goodwood

1.52: Approval (11/2) sees off Brioni (22/1) to win the Coral Kinscem Handicap for Tom Marquand and William Haggas.

Given a more patient ride than when disappointing at Royal Ascot when last seen, the winner weaved his way through late on to beat the rallying runner-up by a neck. The 18/5 favourite Midnight Gun was a close-up third, having looked to have made a winning move two furlongs out. Sisyphean (12/1) was fourth having made a lot of the running. It seems like the pace held up quite well there doesn't it? A neck was the distance between each of the first four home in a thrilling bunch finish, though not one which featured my fancy Into Battle who didn't get into the race hacing been given a more patient ride than has previously been the case.

1.49: Horses loading on a warm afternoon. Good luck whatever you're on!

The opener this Thursday at Glorious Goodwood and @helynsar is hoping MIDNIGHT GUN can start us off with a winner 🐎 pic.twitter.com/fqnRnJbjbx — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) August 1, 2024

1.45: The opener sees Midnight Gun chasing a hat-trick on his first start for Wathnan Racing. Along with The Strikin Viking in race two, Midnight Gun has been switched from a leading yard to join first-season Newmarket handler Hamad El Jehani. As GC detailed in his review of Wednesday, Jehani landed the Qatar Derby with Jeff Koons last December and is now training a small yet select Wathnan team of ten from the lower yard at Tom Clover’s Kremlin House Stables in Newmarket. Midnight Gun’s old trainer? Into Battle’s Ed Walker. Horses heading down to the start...

1.35: Very loud big band music during the opening introduction on ITV racing. Got to be hard for Ed Chamberlain and co to concentrate with that racket going on. Lots of linen trousers/jackets on show, as well as the obligatory Goodwood panama hats. Leona Mayor steals the best turned out, having seemingly come dressed as the top of a light blue Iced Gem. Fresh ground due to the moving of the cutaway rail could see some more drama with jockeys jostling for the ideal position late on.

1.30: “I haven’t ridden him before but he has run well in defeat since winning a couple earlier in the season, including when eighth off this mark in the Britannia. This is the furthest he has raced over and hopefully it will suit.” Who is saying this about which horse in which race? Here’s a clue.

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore

Moore rides Watcha Matey in the opener and has a strong book of rides once more, led by Opera Singer in the Nassau and Jan Brueghel in the Gordon Stakes.

1.20: Only half an hour away from the first now, and the market can’t seperate Palace Green and Midnight Gun in the Coral Kincsem Handicap, with Approval not far behind in the betting. I thought there was a lot of pace on here, including from Approval, but with Arabic Legend joining Per Contra and Aviemore on the list of non-runners, there probably isn’t anywhere near as much now.

Into Battle ran well in defeat at Sandown last time, has form on quick ground, and looks very uncomplicated. He’s from the family of the smart 1¼m-2m winner Johann Zoffany so the step back up in trip shouldn’t be a problem, and I think he will hit the frame again from close to the pace. Mark Johnston has a good record in the race – which makes me think being near the pace is often the way to go at a track where there are often hard-luck stories galore in-behind – so it's a shame that Matt Brocklebank’s value bet selection Aviemore doesn’t run, but it does give me a bit more confidence.

1.05: Obviously, Glorious Goodwood isn’t as high-octane as the likes of Royal Ascot, which sprints from Group 1 to top-end handicap and everywhere in-between, whereas Goodwood is more akin to someone driving their Spitfire (car not plane) to the revival festival at the same venue. A touch of class, but slowing gently into the corners before opening up the throttle again. One of those gentler periods of today’s racecard includes the fillies’ maiden at 5.20. The market has tended to get this race right (joint of clear favourites have won the last three and 9 of the last 13), so it’s worth listening carefully, and the whispers have been strong about Dreamy, a Ballydoyle daughter of Tapestry who makes her debut this afternoon. Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole are the Jekyll & Hyde of horse racing, flitting from Midlands Grand National winner to six-furlong sprinters, and Bouvier accomplished plenty on debut, but I’m most interested in the morning support for Tundra Rose. She's the first foal of a once-raced half-sister to Lockinge winner Mustashry and represents a yard that tends to know when they've got a good one.

Penalty kick? 12.20: Deauville Legend (one and three-quarter lengths second in 2022), Youth Spirit and Yibir (third and sixth in 2021) and Al Aasy (last of six in 2020) are some recent examples of horses who have struggled to carry a penalty to success in the Gordon Stakes. Can Jan Brueghel buck the trend in this year’s renewal at 3.00? The longer trip looks in his favour, but he didn’t look overly quick when battling to win at the Curragh on slower ground last time and I’d be looking to take him on today (though possibly not when back on slower ground in something like the St Leger later in the year). I can’t see this small field and tactical affair suiting Meydaan, while Align The Stars is obviously very progressive but this looks tough. Bellum Justum gets my vote, with the hope being that he will front-run as he did when a fine third to Jayarebe in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. He’s quick, handled the undulations of Epsom well earlier in the year, and should bounced off this good-to-firm ground. He’s preferred to old stablemate Sayedaty Sayedaty, despite that horse finishing ahead of him in the Derby.

12.10: The Qatar Nassua Stakes, then. It looks like it could be the race of the week and the market has spoken for Emily Upjohn this morning, as she is now edging favouritism from Opera Singer, with Sparkling Plenty clear third-best ahead of Elmalka. Five-year-olds have won two of the last five renewals (the same as the Classic generation who had previously dominated) and I think the key to Emily Upjohn’s chance will be how she settles. She has run some good races in defeat at the top level since landing the Coronation Cup last term, and I think there is just about enough pace in the race to suit. Obviously her second to Bluestocking in the Pretty Polly has been franked by that filly, and I think in terms of form she is the one to beat.

Tactically, if they let Ryan Moore dictate on Opera Singer, then I think she will probably be too quick for them despite the step up in trip. Her pedigree is interesting, as there is stamina further down the line on her dam’s side, but she is pretty precociously bred (by Justify: half-sister to several winners, including Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Hit It A Bomb and juvenile 6f winner Brave Anna) and I think she might just wilt late on if taken on for the lead. Goliath (the horse not the bet) reminded us not to underestimate French runners when landing the King George at the weekend, and Sparkling Plenty appears to be progressing at a rate of knots, though her exaggerated hold up style will mean a nervous watch for backers.

The overpriced one is Elmalka, but I said that before the Coronation and she ran like all good each-way-bets-to-nothing do: fourth. This longer trip will surely suit, but I don’t think she has an electric turn of foot so if I was a backer I’d want her to be ridden more prominently today. Stalk the leaders and attack early turning for home, that sort of thing. Promises to be a good one, doesn’t it?

11.50: Want some more detail of the Oaks Tree drama? Dave Ord’s report is here and you can watch Jason Weaver and Johnny Murtagh nearly come to blows on ITV’s coverage below!

11.35: I think that’s all the plugs for today’s previews out there, though like dog poos in a garden, I’m sure there will be one that I’ve missed, probably with equally disastrous consequences. Like the time a friend asked me to nip to the bookies to stick a Ryan Moore goliath on and I forgot and then predictably he had a billion winners. Of course, I’m not suggesting that there are any similarities between our day three previews and canine fecal matter. I’m going to stop talking now. A better use of time is to read Graham Cunningham's refelections on yesterday's action. You know the score by now, just click the image below.

GC covers all of Wednesday's action

11.20: Unfortunately one of Matt’s two selections is out of the opener, however that’s not the case for Andrew Asquith who still has two standing their ground, including a potentially well-treated Richard Hughes runner in the first.

'Squiff' is taking me on in the Richmond - what is he thinking?!

11.10: I’m taking on The Strikin Viking, though. *gasp* It’s not so much that I don’t rate the favourite, but I prefer the form claims from Billboard Star’s chasing home of a Ballydoyle winner than that of The Strikin Viking.

Whistlejacket was backed as if he couldn’t lose in the July Stakes, and I was impressed by how Billboard Star was one of the first to lay down a challenge on the near side before staying on well behind a winner who was clearly a class apart. He’s uncomplicated, speedy (but stays well), and has experience of the unique track having run a blinder here on debut (video below) when one of the last off the bridle.

For me he rates a cracking bet at around 5s. But what does someone who is better at betting than me think? Click the image below to find out.

10.50: It was a mixed day for the powerful Wathnan Racing team yesterday, with French Duke getting things off to the perfect start before Aesterius had to settle for second behind the latest Mick Appleby-trained speedball Big Mojo in the Molecomb. Per Contra doesn’t go in the opener for the Wathnan team, but Midnight Gun has leading claims on his first start for Hamad Al Jehani before The Strikin Viking stakes to the stage. Veydari makes his nursery debut at 4.10 - click the picture below to find out whether his trainer Richard Fahey, who had a big winner at Galway on Tuesday, fancies his chances.

10.40: The Strikin Viking is also a selection Andy McLaren in his multiple bet, as well as for Graeme North, who features in Timeform’s best daily bets, an article which also highlights the horse’s chance according to Timeform Ratings and Flags. Graeme and a few of the other Timeform lads were keen on French Duke yesterday, so it's not one to miss - Find out more by clicking the pic below.

10.30: Of course, we have a team of willing columnists/writers/tipsters who are dissecting all of the action this week, whether looking back or to the future. In fact, Ian Ogg might look a bit like Doc Brown if he let his hair grow a little. But – more to the point – there are lots of articles to peruse this morning, whether that’s with a coffee in the garden or on the toilet whilst hiding from your boss. Begin with the Punting Pointers team below, who fancy a short one...

10.20: As I mentioned earlier, the first race due off at 1.50, has a few absentees, details of which are below. Remember you can get all of today's details here. Goodwood NRs 13:50 7 Per Contra, 10 Blake, 13 Aviemore 16:10 6 Defence Missile 17:20 1 Amica 17:55 2 Cerulean Bay, 4 Mount Teide, 20 Diddy Man

10.15: I’m not sure how Ian got on yesterday as I was busy entertaining Australian relatives who have miraculously managed to time their visit with the fleeting sunshine of this year’s version of the ‘British Summer’, but the fact that he sent me a handover email from the pub suggested that winners were either plentiful or non-existent. It’s hard to tell. But on the subject of sunshine, here’s the going description from after racing last night on a day of yet more fast times. The going at Goodwood is Good to Firm. Ed Arkell, Clerk of the Course at Goodwood, said: “The track rode really well and we’re really pleased with it. It is quickening up and we’re going to come down the straight with 5mm of water, and we will water the bends again this evening, as we did last night. I will have a walk in a minute, but I suspect it will be roughly the same amount – about 3mm on the bends, maybe a bit more – we’ll see. “There remains a tiny risk of thunderstorms about, but that risk seems to be receding more and more, and I think it will be so quick by tomorrow evening if we didn’t do something, that we’ve got to take that risk and put some on.” It was dry overnight, and the forecast is set to be warm and sunny again today with a 30% chance of sharp showers which is greater than it is for my kids who appear to have gone feral this holiday. On the plus side, we are in Scotland so I've broken the back of it. But I've barricaded the office door and left them enough food and water so without that distraction I'm feeling confident of a few winners.

Good morning! 10:00ish: Well, good morning. I’m Nic Doggett, the new head on Trigger's Brush after some fine work from Ian Ogg, and I welcome you along to day three of the Sporting Life blog of Glorious Goodwood, one my favourite meetings of the Flat racing calendar. 'He just isn't himself at home' - the complaint about all men who have kids to deal with at home in the holidays – robbed us of another thriller involving Rosallion in Wednesday’s Sussex which was brilliantly won by Notable Speech, whilst the opposition just isn’t good enough at the moment to even think that Kyprios wouldn’t again win Tuesday’s opening Group 1, the Goodwood Cup.

🔵 Back to his BEST 🔵



𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐜𝐡 shows a sparkling turn of foot to win the @Qatar_Racing Sussex Stakes in decisive fashion.@WilliamBuickX | @godolphin | @Goodwood_Races pic.twitter.com/YORGSzvJ87 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 31, 2024