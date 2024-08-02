Free horse racing tips for day five of the Glorious Goodwood Festival

Great Bedwyn can thrive up in trip

Align The Stars was a rather controversial non-runner in the Gordon Stakes on Thursday (unsuitable ground stated) and is now vying for favouritism in this handicap over a mile and three quarters.

His chance, along with Fairbanks, who was impressive on his first try at this trip at Newmarket last time, have to be respected, but to my eye the Richard Hannnon-trained GREAT BEDWYN looks an intriguing contender.

He was a two-time winner last season, having the now-smart Saint George in behind him when breaking his maiden at Newcastle, and he looked progressive when winning a handicap at this course over a mile and a half, too.

Great Bedwyn has progressed further this year, finding only a well-in rival too strong on his return when given a little bit too much to do at Ascot in May, and travelling through the race like a well-handicapped horse at Doncaster next time.

He built on the promise of those efforts when resuming winning ways at Newbury last month, producing a career-best effort to beat an unpenalised last-time-out winner and a progressive three-year-old who was making his handicap debut.

The margin of victory that day was just a nose, but Great Bedwyn has more in hand than that narrow distance suggests, always travelling well in behind the pacesetters but he was caught in a pocket in behind rivals for much longer than his jockey would have liked.

He was still travelling well on the bridle with nowhere to go entering the final furlong, but managed to edge out and come between rivals in the final 100 yards, and displayed a good turn of foot under a hands-and-heels ride to be snugly on top at the line.

The handicapper has raised him 4lb for that success, which more than likely underestimates him and, furthermore, he has the potential to improve even further now moving up to a mile and three quarters for the first time.

There is plenty of stamina on the dam’s side of his pedigree and he has shaped like a proper stayer on more than one occasion. This progressive four-year-old is pitched into deeper waters now but he looks a little big in the betting at around 12/1 for me.

The Verdict: Back Great Bedwyn in 2.25 Goodwood