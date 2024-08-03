Coral Stewards Cup report and replay: Get If springs surprise

Get It sprang a 40/1 surprise as he blazed a trail down the stands' side rail to win he Coral Stewards' Cup at Goodwood.

That proved to be the place to be in the traditional cavalry charge and it was clear a furlong out that Pat Corgrave was going to be involved in the finish aboard the leader Apollo One (14/1) tried his best to close him down but was still adrift at the line with the well-backed Billyjoh (13/2) faring best of those drawn low in third. Mostabshir (14/1) came home well for fourth but like the rest found the winner had gone beyond recall.

The winning trainer told ITV Racing: "It’s an old cliché but I couldn’t believe what price he was this morning. Forget about his last run, he hates Ascot – it was a 100-grand race but we shouldn’t have gone for it as five furlongs doesn’t suit a front-runner. He won well at Epsom and I love it when we get drawn on the fence because he likes to jump and get over for a furlong and then you can ride him after that. I’m not saying that I thought he would win today, but I didn’t think that he was a 50/1 shot." Trainer George Baker added: "Being a Sussex man, I've been coming to this race since I was 5,6,7 and I watched it for many years before I became a racehorse trainer so to go and win this race on my doorstep means a huge amount. It really does tick a massive box for me. "It's a massive team of wonderful owners and we've had a lot of fun with this horse in Bahrain but I think this party might go on a little bit longer. I've got a local friends here. We've got a house full for a week, it's been a long week. Having a party that started on Tuesday and probably won't end until next Tuesday. It's magical. "I couldn't believe how well he was going. I was delighted we drew that draw. He came out of the hat second and Pat and I talked about it. Look, it was pretty simple. I kept looking around and thinking something is going to come because you don't expect to win the Stewards' Cup, but I've just won the Stewards' Cup!"