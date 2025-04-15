Newmarket Craven Meeting Live blog: Includes paddock updates

Follow the Newmarket Craven Meeting live with us, updates include paddock notes from the Trackside Live team.
Please refresh for updates - all times BST
13.50 Weatherbys With Venatour Racing Handicap
Parade ring updates:
Best three: Dark Thirty, Aramram & Trefor
Probe: Went early to post
Elmonjed: Can tell bit of quality. Will improve on whatever he does today.
Twilight Romance: Can tell he's had the runs, race fit, fine.
Physique: Fine fitness wise, couldn't put you off but others preferred. Getting increasingly on toes.
Trefor: Athletic and high level of fitness for return. Just needs to be monitored as very edgy.
Dark Thirty: Well enough when winning at Doncaster but has firmed up since. Positive.
First Folio: Some definition and not unfit. Likely to come forward though.
More Thunder: Should come forward for run.
Vantheman: Fit for return, nice physical type with a big chest. Like.
Woodhay Wonder: Red hood, sharp enough for return
Ararat: Deep girthed, a little on toes, physical profile of a horse that will come forward again.
Aramram: Big frame and clearly needed time to grow into himself. Positive re fitness.
Indian Run: On toes in pre-parade, will come on for the run.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.