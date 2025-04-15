Newmarket Craven Meeting Live blog: Includes paddock updates

Please refresh for updates - all times BST

Parade ring updates:

Best three: Dark Thirty, Aramram & Trefor

Probe: Went early to post

Elmonjed: Can tell bit of quality. Will improve on whatever he does today.

Twilight Romance: Can tell he's had the runs, race fit, fine.

Physique: Fine fitness wise, couldn't put you off but others preferred. Getting increasingly on toes.

Trefor: Athletic and high level of fitness for return. Just needs to be monitored as very edgy.

Dark Thirty: Well enough when winning at Doncaster but has firmed up since. Positive.

First Folio: Some definition and not unfit. Likely to come forward though.

More Thunder: Should come forward for run.

Vantheman: Fit for return, nice physical type with a big chest. Like.

Woodhay Wonder: Red hood, sharp enough for return

Ararat: Deep girthed, a little on toes, physical profile of a horse that will come forward again.

Aramram: Big frame and clearly needed time to grow into himself. Positive re fitness.

Indian Run: On toes in pre-parade, will come on for the run.