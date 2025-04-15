Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Newmarket Craven Meeting live
Newmarket Craven Meeting live

Newmarket Craven Meeting Live blog: Includes paddock updates

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue April 15, 2025 · 2 min ago

Follow the Newmarket Craven Meeting live with us, updates include paddock notes from the Trackside Live team.

Please refresh for updates - all times BST

13.50 Weatherbys With Venatour Racing Handicap

Parade ring updates:

Best three: Dark Thirty, Aramram & Trefor

Probe: Went early to post

Elmonjed: Can tell bit of quality. Will improve on whatever he does today.

Twilight Romance: Can tell he's had the runs, race fit, fine.

Physique: Fine fitness wise, couldn't put you off but others preferred. Getting increasingly on toes.

Trefor: Athletic and high level of fitness for return. Just needs to be monitored as very edgy.

Dark Thirty: Well enough when winning at Doncaster but has firmed up since. Positive.

First Folio: Some definition and not unfit. Likely to come forward though.

More Thunder: Should come forward for run.

Vantheman: Fit for return, nice physical type with a big chest. Like.

Woodhay Wonder: Red hood, sharp enough for return

Ararat: Deep girthed, a little on toes, physical profile of a horse that will come forward again.

Aramram: Big frame and clearly needed time to grow into himself. Positive re fitness.

Indian Run: On toes in pre-parade, will come on for the run.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING