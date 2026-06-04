Betfred Oaks report, reaction, analysis and free video replay as Thundering On wins easily

Joseph O'Brien's Thundering On was an easy winner of the Betfred Oaks under a cool Dylan Browne McMonagle at Epsom on Friday.

Betfred Oaks Result 1st THUNDERING ON 5/1

2nd Legacy Link 3/1

3rd Sugar Island 25/1 Click below for free video replay

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Thundering On was a very impressive winner of the Betfred Oaks for Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle at Epsom on Friday. The daughter of Frankel won the Salsabil Stakes at Navan last time over 10 furlongs and she came in here well-fancied on the back of that success, but she was a dominant victor after travelling all over her opposition. Aidan O'Brien's Sugar Island took them along at a good gallop but with favourite and stablemate Amelia Earhart floundering it was left to Legacy Link to take up the running with a quarter of a mile to go. Eyes were all trained on Thundering On, however, as she was travelling so smoothly on the shoulder of the leader and it simply looked a case of when McMonagle pressed the button. That's how it panned out, the winner three-and-three-quarter lengths too good at the line. McMonagle said: "We were coming into the race very confident. She's been improving with every run and there was never a moment's doubt really. "I knew there was nothing coming from behind me and I had those in front covered. She's got a lot of class, great job from Joseph. "It's unbelievable, this is what we all dream of doing. The sky's the limit for her." A delighted Joseph O'Brien added: "The objective was to save as much energy as we could as the distance was the question mark. In the straight it was an easy watch. "For her to be an Oaks winner is really special and Dylan gave her a fantastic ride."

Dylan Browne McMonagle celebrates aboard Thundering On

Winning owner Shapoor Mistry said: “Essentially, I have been breeding and racing since I was 18, and my family have been involved in racing in India for 40, 45 years now. My son decided he wanted to have a few horses racing here, so we gave our first filly to Joseph, and we got a Group One win out of her. Now we have a few horses in Newmarket and with Joseph, and we’re really enjoying ourselves.” John Gosden, trainer of runner-up Legacy Link, said: “The winner came here with a big reputation after her good win the other day, and she’s a Frankel filly. “They were well clear of the rest and Legacy Link has run an absolute blinder. We are delighted with her run, but she ran into one who was too good for her on this ground on the day. I think we both handled it though, and both handled it well. There were a lot of disappointments in the race, and it was a strung-out field.” Colin Keane, rider of Legacy Link, added: “I was delighted with our filly. I thought we had a lovely run through the race and the gaps opened when I needed them. She got to the two (furlong post) well and I thought she picked up well, but then I saw this chestnut filly coming by me very easily. I don’t think it was lack of stamina. In other years we’d have been a good winner. I think we just bumped into a classy filly.” Joseph’s father Aidan O’Brien said: “Sugar Island ran well. It was obviously different ground. but she ran a good race. “We knew she handles soft ground and they went steady enough, so it probably suited her to be where she was. “Ryan [Moore] said he maybe had to commit a little bit early on Amelia Earhart, but she ran a good race, and we think she’ll come forward from the run. She probably likes faster ground, but she won in soft ground last year “Cameo (7/1, 5th) ran okay too. Wayne [Lordan] was happy enough but said she might have wanted a stronger pace.”

Thundering On is eased down after crossing the line in the Oaks