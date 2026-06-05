Betfred Derby Tips: Timeform & Sporting Life Epsom selections

Check out our team's 1-2-3 verdicts for Saturday's Betfred Derby at Epsom.
Andrew Asquith
1 Bay Of Brilliance
2 Benvenuto Cellini
3 Maltese Cross
Oli Bell
1 Benvenuto Cellini
2 Pierre Bonnard
3 James J Braddock
Fran Berry
1 Benvenuto Cellini
2 Item
3 James J Braddock
Matt Brocklebank
1 Bay Of Brilliance
2 Maltese Cross
3 Pierre Bonnard
Ed Chamberlin
1 Benvenuti Cellini
2 Christmas Day
3 James J Braddock
Vicki Gibbins
1 Pierre Bonnard
2 Benvenuto Cellini
3 Ancient Egypt
Simon Holt
1 Maltese Cross
2 Benvenuto Cellini
3 Bay Of Brilliance
David Johnson
1 Christmas Day
2 James J Braddock
3 Benvenuto Cellini
Ben Linfoot
1 Christmas Day
2 Pierre Bonnard
3 Action
David Massey
1 Benvenuto Cellini
2 Christmas Day
3 A Taste Of Glory
Andrew Mclaren
1 Pierre Bonnard
2 Benvenuto Cellini
3 Christmas Day
Billy Nash
1 Benvenuto Cellini
2 Maltese Cross
3 Christmas Day
Graeme North
1 Benvenuto Cellini
2 Maltese Cross
3 Christmas Day
David Ord
1 Pierre Bonnard
2 Benvenuto Cellini
3 Ancient Egypt
Michael Shinners
1 Benevenuto Cellini
2 Action
3 Christmas Day
Betfred Derby previews and tips
- Betfred Derby: What the trainers say
- Timeform big-race preview and analysis
- Graham Cunningham's Epsom File
- Podcast Tips: Who will win the Derby?
- Horse-by-horse guide and Nic Doggett verdict
- Betfred Derby preview Podcast
- Weekend View from Andrew Asquith
- Stamina is key according to Simon Holt
- What do pedigrees say and who will stay best?
- Timeform's Derby greats down the years
- Frankel holds the key to Epsom glory
- Egypt the each-way play according to Alex Hammond
- The "most thrilling 90 minutes in horseracing"?
- Aidan O'Brien's unshakeable faith in Pierre Bonnard
- Final field of 14 and Derby draw details
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