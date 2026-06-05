Timeform/Sporting Life 1-2-3 verdicts
Timeform/Sporting Life 1-2-3 verdicts

Betfred Derby Tips: Timeform & Sporting Life Epsom selections

Horse Racing
Fri June 05, 2026 · 8 min ago

Check out our team's 1-2-3 verdicts for Saturday's Betfred Derby at Epsom.

Andrew Asquith

1 Bay Of Brilliance

2 Benvenuto Cellini

3 Maltese Cross

Oli Bell

1 Benvenuto Cellini

2 Pierre Bonnard

3 James J Braddock

Fran Berry

1 Benvenuto Cellini

2 Item

3 James J Braddock

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Matt Brocklebank

1 Bay Of Brilliance

2 Maltese Cross

3 Pierre Bonnard

Ed Chamberlin

1 Benvenuti Cellini

2 Christmas Day

3 James J Braddock

Vicki Gibbins

1 Pierre Bonnard

2 Benvenuto Cellini

3 Ancient Egypt

Simon Holt

1 Maltese Cross

2 Benvenuto Cellini

3 Bay Of Brilliance

David Johnson

1 Christmas Day

2 James J Braddock

3 Benvenuto Cellini

Ben Linfoot

1 Christmas Day

2 Pierre Bonnard

3 Action

Benvenuto Cellini is in control of the Chester Vase
Benvenuto Cellini is in control of the Chester Vase

David Massey

1 Benvenuto Cellini

2 Christmas Day

3 A Taste Of Glory

Andrew Mclaren

1 Pierre Bonnard

2 Benvenuto Cellini

3 Christmas Day

Billy Nash

1 Benvenuto Cellini

2 Maltese Cross

3 Christmas Day

Graeme North

1 Benvenuto Cellini

2 Maltese Cross

3 Christmas Day

David Ord

1 Pierre Bonnard

2 Benvenuto Cellini

3 Ancient Egypt

Michael Shinners

1 Benevenuto Cellini

2 Action

3 Christmas Day

Betfred Derby previews and tips

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We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

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