Ascot ground set to be 'Good' for Qatar Racing British Champions Day

Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels is delighted with the condition of the surface ahead of Qatar Racing British Champions Day on Saturday.
Rain on Friday morning has swept through the Berkshire venue leaving conditions 'Good' all over and with the weather set fair that is the expected description come race day.
Stickels, Head of Racing and Clerk of the Course at Ascot Racecourse, said: “We’ve had around 3.5mm rain this morning, which has taken the ground back to Good all over.
"The rain has cleared through and the forecast for the rest of the day is to be sunny and dry and then tomorrow is slightly cooler but also dry.
"I expect conditions to be broadly where they are now by the time racing gets underway. The track is in great condition and we are all set for a fantastic day.”
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