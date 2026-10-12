Balding eyes Ascot as Kalpana leads Champions Day bid

Title-chasing trainer Andrew Balding has a small but select squad in line for Qatar Racing British Champions Day, with Kalpana set to lead the charge.

The five-year-old Kalpana has won the past two renewals of the Group 1 Qatar Racing British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and is expected to make her swansong appearance on the track despite a slightly disappointing fifth in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Her 13-day turnaround is clearly at the back of Balding's mind and he admits a midweek workout could prove crucial as to her participation, but so far it's all systems go for this year's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Yorkshire Oaks heroine.

READ: Could Andrew Balding land a first trainers' title in 2026?

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Balding said: "At the moment she is [on course to run], it's always a little difficult to know. She got back from France and all she's done is canter since, so she'll do a little bit of faster work on Wednesday and we'll make the decisions then. "But at the moment we'd be looking to go back to Ascot." Kalpana is set to be joined in the line-up by a stablemate out to test her stamina over 12 furlongs for the first time. "See The Fire is going to be supplemented for the Fillies & Mares as well," said Balding. "Because we're looking at our options and there isn't really any appropriate options pre-December sale. So she'll more than likely take on Kalpana and obviously she's high-class but stepping up in trip for the first time. "Mount Atlas in the two-mile race would be a place prospect. He travels very strongly, whether he really get the two miles we'll find out on Saturday." There will also be Kingsclere representation in the Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint Stakes through Marvelman who finished fourth in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp recent. The trainer said: "He'll run in the Sprint more than likely - again, depending on how we go on Wednesday, but he's a very decent horse when he's right and I thought he ran well in the Foret. "He loves a bit of give in the ground which is likely to be the case on Saturday."

Blue Bolt bolts up in the Matron

Blue Bolt has flown the flag for Balding all summer and while not involved this weekend, her final outing of the year is likely to come in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland. "I think we decided after the Sun Chariot that the Breeders' Cup was our options so there wasn't really any temptation [to run at Ascot]," said Balding. "I think the likelihood is we'll put her in both [Breeders' Cup Mile and Fillies and Mares] but I think we feel she can be competitive in the Mile, we would more than likely do that."

Trainers' championship standings