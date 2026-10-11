Can Andrew Balding land a first British Trainers' Championship title in 2026?

Matt Brocklebank considers whether Andrew Balding could land a first British Trainers' Championship this year.

Oisin Murphy conceded his jockeys’ championship title defence to the relentless Billy Loughnane a couple of weeks back now, but what price a new name on the British trainers’ trophy this season as well? The best jockey in the land is decided by the number of winners amassed on home soil between Newmarket’s Guineas Festival weekend in early-May and Qatar Racing British Champions Day, and while the trainers’ gong technically comes down to total prize-money earned across the entirety of the calendar year, with five Group 1s and £4.35million on the table, there’s no escaping the fact that Ascot on Saturday is going to have a major bearing on who takes top spot. And with just under £75,000 between Andrew Balding and Aidan O'Brien, we appear to have a race on our hands.

O’Brien is well drilled when it comes to a title run-in; since the turn of the century the Ballydoyle man has cleared off with the champion trainer award eight times in total. He’s won it the past two seasons but heavy is the head that wears the crown and only John Gosden has landed three in a row since the influential Paddy Prendergast rattled off a hat-trick during the mid-60s, becoming the first Irish-based champion trainer on these shores in the process. It was the beginning of the next decade that in many ways belonged to a certain Mill Reef, whose 1971 haul of the Greenham Stakes, Derby, Eclipse and King George (not to mention the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe) propelled Ian Balding to his one and only season at the top of the trainers’ standings. Roll on 55 years and it is Balding’s son, Andrew, who appears to be creeping closer towards a first title.

Andrew Balding

To suggest a maiden victory is overdue would be harsh given the sheer fire-power Balding has been up against since his name went on the licence at Kingsclere in 2003, but expectations were always going to be high after saddling a Classic winner with Casual Look in the Oaks during his very first year at the helm. Balding, whose wife Anna Lisa is also an integral cog in the wheel, has twice finished as runner-up in the trainers’ championship; initially when ending around half a million behind Charlie Appleby in 2021, and again in 2024 when O’Brien had a cushion of more than £3million. The gap from Balding to the top was back under a million quid again at the end of the 2025 campaign, O’Brien eventually edging out John & Thady Gosden with Balding a close third, and sustained support from the influential Juddmonte operation in particular has helped him remain firmly in the frame this time around too. Balding has accumulated in excess of £8.7million with two and a half months to go, an extraordinary achievement in itself and even more meritorious considering the year began with the cruel loss of last year’s Dewhurst winner and leading 2000 Guineas fancy Gewan, who suffered a fatal injury during a racecourse gallop at Kempton. It is testament to he and the team around Balding that they’ve been able to pick themselves up from that heavy blow at the start of the season.

READ: Vicki Gibbins spends the day with Anna Lisa Balding at Kingsclere

Kalpana’s magic moment in the King George, Item winning the Juddmonte International and the emergence of another fresh Juddmonte gem in Blue Bolt have been the headline money-spinners along the way, with significant credit also going to stable stalwarts See The Fire and Flora Of Bermuda, plus Wokingham winner Double Rush, productive juvenile Moonrise and a surprise Hampton Court hero in Generic. Even the slightly frustrating Never So Brave got in on the act this week. Blue Bolt’s most recent Group 1 triumph in the Sun Chariot Stakes at the start of the month saw Balding, who was £700,000 behind at the end of August, hit the front in the championship, but after such a plentiful summer swing, just how bare are the cupboards ahead of the final push? Skipping ahead beyond the weekend briefly, Balding is numerically outgunned 18-2 by O'Brien in Doncaster’s William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes at the end of the month, a race worth £275,000 and in which the Irishman has a dozen wins to his name already, while the sheer scale of each operation was also reflected among the initial entries for British Champions Day. O’Brien had 21 individual horses entered up across the six early-closing races, presumably with something significant in line for the Qatar Racing British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes by the time entries close on Monday. Balding's potential squad stood at 11 and, with a handful of those engaged in the Balmoral Handicap, it appears he may have to rely on just five or six at best come the day. But quality tends to win out over quantity and how many of O’Brien's Ascot hopefuls actually hit the target will be just as pivotal. Jan Brueghel has been forced to miss the Long Distance Cup and while both trainers are set to be represented in the race it’s clear neither will be banking on landing this year's Sprint. O’Brien's Champion Stakes hand looks flaky, with Constitution River seemingly rerouted to the QEII where he’ll meet some seasoned pros in Ten Bob Tony, More Thunder and Zeus Olympios, together with fellow three-year-olds Rayif, Talk Of New York and Zavateri. Could it really all come down to Kalpana?

Kalpana wins the Fillies & Mares for a second time in 2025