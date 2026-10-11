Jan Brueghel, favourite for the Long Distance Cup, misses Champions Day at Ascot

Jan Brueghel, antepost favourite for the Long Distance Cup, has been ruled out of Qatar Racing British Champions Day at Ascot.

Jan Brueghel was promoted to the top of the betting as soon as he was earmarked for the two-mile Group 1 contest after a promising run at the Irish Champions Festival but a setback has ruled him out of the Berkshire contest. Trainer Aidan O'Brien, speaking from Naas after watching Bengal Tiger oblige, told Racing TV: "Jan Brueghel won't run, we were preparing him for it but he's just had a setback so he won't be there. "He got an infection in his joint and got fairly badly infected in two hours and Ger had to flush it and, usually, when you do that you have to give them time but the operation went well and he, hopefully, will be back for next year."

O'Brien could still be represented by either, or both, Scandinavia and Queenstown although he described the Gold Cup winner's participation as 'an outside chance', explaining: "The ground was gone a little bit in France and we would have expected the ground to be gone at Ascot. "He came out of France very well and we just kept him cantering and he is very fresh. We'll see what the week is going to bring but more than likely the ground won't be there and if that is the case, Queenstown will run instead of him."

Aidan O'Brien on...



- Darkness Falls

- Constitution River

- Gstaad

- Scandinavia

- Jan Brueghel

- Minnie Hauk

- Amelia Earhart

- the British Trainers' Championship pic.twitter.com/SLe5GNLt9H — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 11, 2026