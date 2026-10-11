Sunday Naas review, reaction and free video replays

A round-up of the pick of the action from Naas on Sunday as Joseph O'Brien's Princess Child formed part of a treble for the trainer.

Three on the card for Joseph Joseph O'Brien enjoyed a fine Sunday at Naas, winning both Listed races on the card and a treble all told. O'Brien and jockey Joey Sheridan had successfully combined in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden with 3/1 joint-favourite Formous and they doubled up as Princess Child (100/30) dug deep close home back up to a mile to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Garnet Stakes. Sheridan tracked 9/4 favourite Faiyum towards the far side rail and although it briefly looked like Colin Keane's mount might have done enough to secure the victory, her stride began to shorten close home. Princess Child came with one last lunge on her outside and ultimately just got there to score by a short-head, with a length and three-quarters back to 8/1 chance Glyfada in third.

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Sheridan said on Racing TV: "I did [come here hopeful] to be honest, after her last run in the Curragh over seven, I thought it looked like the step up to a mile was going to suit her and the ground was on her side today. "She's extremely tough and honest and has a lovely attitude. "I looked to have a good set-up on paper because she was drawn besides Faiyum [1 and 2 respectively] and I just got down and followed her. We had a good pace to aim at, she jumps and relaxes behind the bridle and I was able to sit away and bide my time. "I knew from 100 yards down really that she was going to get there. I'm delighted for Janine [Byrne, owner] as she loves her horses."



Sheridan was well backed to claim his third winner in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bluebell Stakes but had to settle for the runner-up spot on 11/10 favourite Beset as she was beaten narrowly by 25/1 stablemate Snapretend in the hands of Jamie Powell. Beset wasn't the best away from stall one and had to come wide into the home straight from a fair way back. Snapretend had enjoyed a cleaner trip out in front in the mile and a half contest and while the runner-up was finishing with real purpose down the centre of the course in the final furlong, Snapretend had enough in the tank to hold on by half a length.

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Powell told Racing TV: "She jumped a little bit slow and I just rolled. Dylan Browne McMonagle filled me in on her, he just said don't push or don't pull. She just didn't handle the track going in that direction, she was always going out a little bit with me but at the same time she was very genuine and happy to keep coming forward. "Going back the other direction would be a plus for her. "They [O'Brien team] thought she had plenty of ability and were very confident that she'd enjoy the ground and that if she came back to a few of her old runs she'd be bang there, so they were right. "My filly pricked her ears up the straight so I think if Joey [aboard Beset] was to challenge a bit closer to me she would have gone again, I thought I had a bit left." Owners out in force Diamonds And Dames (13/2) produced a sparkling performance in the Irish EBF Auction Series Race Final, much to the delight of the Churchill filly's ownership group, the It's All About The Girls syndicate. Trained by Jessica Harrington, recent course maiden winner Diamonds And Dames took the step up in class in her stride to readily land the Irish EBF Auction Series Race Final by six lengths from 15/2 chance Banks Of The Boyne. Winning jockey Shane Foley told Racing TV: "I probably made too much use of her [over a mile at Cork two starts ago] off a strong gallop. Today it all opened up lovely for her and she handled the ground well. "She picked up good, it was surprising how well she picked up but we'll be going for a Listed race next on the back of that. "A few of the fancied ones were dropped in but I kept the revs up and it's great. They're a great syndicate and it's good for them to have a nice filly for the big days."

Kiss for Diamonds And Dames 😘



Lovely scenes in the @NaasRacecourse winners' enclosure as team @Jessica_Racing and the It's All About The Girls syndicate celebrate their winner 🙌 pic.twitter.com/C6BneMPVvf — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 11, 2026

"It was absolutely brilliant," said Harrington. "It's great, there are so many of them [owners] here today and they had a lunch beforehand and usually when you do things like that it usually goes... they have to have a large drink afterwards to drown their sorrows, but anyway they'll be up there now celebrating. "I was worried about the ground because it was a little bit tackier than when she won here, when it was just the slow side of good really, but she seemed to have improved a lot at home. You never know until you come back to the racecourse." Tiger slams maiden rivals Bengal Tiger made no mistake at the 2/9 favourite for the the Tifrums Irish EBF (C&G) Maiden over six furlongs. Trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, the son of No Nay Never had experience to draw upon having finished down the field on debut at the Curragh in August prior to an improved effort when filling the runner-up spot in first-time cheekpieces over the same course and distance at Naas last month. He outclassed his opposition in no uncertain terms this time, bouncing out and making nearly all the running to score by 12 lengths from 66/1 chance One Flash. O'Brien was effusive in the immediate aftermath, telling Racing TV: "We're delighted, obviously he had a grand run the first day at the Curragh, and he improved lovely to the next day. He was still very babyish and green, he's just progressing but obviously he has taken off since the last day. "[He's] a lovely, straightforward horse, he'd have no problem getting seven [furlongs] and probably will get a mile next year but you couldn't be more impressed with him. All he could do is that. "He galloped through the line so he's going to be a lovely horse for next year." Regarding the addition of cheekpieces for the colt's two most recent starts, O'Brien admitted it wasn't necessarily the plan to fit headgear in the first place. "They kind of went on a little bit by accident the last day!" he said. "We didn't really mean to put them on but he was happy in them so we left them on and sometimes if they're a little bit green it can teach them a little bit quicker. They're never any harm on a horse."

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