Weekend preview: Our panel look ahead to Qatar Racing British Champions Day

David Ord, Nic Doggett and Andrew Asquith look ahead to Qatar Racing British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

Talk Of New York supplemented into the QEII – will he justify the investment? Nic Doggett: £70,000 is a lot isn’t it, even if you’ve got plenty in reserve, though connections of these two are not bothered about finishing third or better to turn a profit; this is about enhancing reputations. Constitution River has been odd hasn’t it? Like an ante-post punt on one of Willie Mullins’s novices for a Cheltenham Festival race. The makeup of this race should suit hold-up performer Talk Of New York, though I felt a lot went right for him last time. I think ZAVATERI remains underestimated. He has very few question marks over his attitude or form, and remains open to plenty of improvement over this trip. He’s my pick of the three-year-olds. David Ord: I’m not sure that Talk Of New York deserves to be favourite for all he was very good in the Joel Stakes last time. Its early days with him and there’s been a sense of lingering greenness about many of his performances so far including when third behind Bow Echo and Gstaad in the St James’s Palace. I’m going to take a bit of a swing at the race with MORE THUNDER. Yes, I know he’s been very difficult to win with but he was very good at Doncaster last time when Tom Marquand felt being away from quick summer ground made a big difference to him. He has an excellent record at the track and with confidence restored and a strong pace to aim at, he can outrun his odds. Andrew Asquith: Talk of New York was impressive in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket last time, but it wasn’t a strong field, and he was entitled to win as he did. He’s up against much sterner opposition now, and has ground to find with Gstaad on their running in the St James’s Palace, so as much as he’s worth his place in this line-up I wouldn’t be a backer at his current odds.

Calandagan and Ombudsman top the betting for the Champion Stakes – how do you see it? DO: It's fascinating isn’t it. I hope Ombudsman gets the opportunity to run and his win in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes here at the Royal Meeting was the best performance over the trip this season. When he was beaten by Calandagan in this race last year he did a lot of running to get into contention whereas in June his speed was used to sweep past his rivals rather than get to them. I’m in his camp as Calandagan hasn’t quite been at his best all term and freshened up since his King George second to Kalpana, he needs to run a big number than he’s managed since the 2025 renewal if Ombudsman turns up fit and firing. ND: Ripe for an upset before the decs, but not so much since. The race set up perfectly for them last season, but both were in red-hot form and that’s not the case this time around with each needing to bounce back from below-par efforts when last seen, possibly on ground that isn’t quite quick enough for either. Unfortunately, I don’t think there’s enough rain in the forecast to see Almaqam to best effect unless they give him a very aggressive ride, while it’s a big ask of Bay City Roller after his fine effort in the Arc on ground quicker than he’d like. I liked both Gstaad and Hotazhell, but with neither declared for this I’m going to sit it out. AA: Calandagan proved too strong for Ombudsman in this race 12 months ago, but since then, the latter has become Timeform’s highest-rated horse in Europe, and I think he’ll exact some revenge this time round. Ombudsman met with his first defeat of the year in the Juddmonte last time, but he wasn’t seen to best effect, caught behind one of the supposed pacemakers and having to make his challenge towards the inner as a result. That wasn’t his true running and, with the ground in his favour, he’ll be hard to beat on his best form.

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Almeraq is out to cement champion sprinter honours – are you for or against him? ND: I’m for Almeraq as I think he’s the best around, especially as he won the Jubilee despite the ground being against him. That was a legitimate excuse for his July Cup flop, too, and he confirmed his class at Haydock. But I am expecting PABORUS to get a lot closer than that run last month. He was well clear of the rest despite having raced much closer to a solid pace, and I liked the way he still ran on well once headed by the quicker horse. The stiff finish here will suit and he’s a very solid each-way option if you do want to take the favourite on. DO: He’s the best horse in the race and if it was soft ground he’d be long odds-on. But it isn’t and for all he won over course-and-distance on a good to firm surface at Royal Ascot, he was an eight pounds better horse at Haydock last time on Timeform ratings with ease underfoot. Only one favourite, Kinross in 2022, has won this race in the last ten years and I’m inclined to try and get Almareq beaten with DIVISION. Things just haven’t fallen his way this season, but he showed when beaten a nose by Samangan in the Maurice de Gheest, finishing well after waiting for a gap, and going close in the Commonwealth Cup that he’s capable of winning at this level. Connections are desperate for a handy midfield draw, so he gets cover through the contest. If he does land one then he looks a big player. AA: Almeraq stands out on form following his romp in the Sprint Cup at Haydock last time where he left the reopposing Paborus in his wake, but the one concern is this much faster ground. Admittedly, he won the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on good to firm, so he is effective on a faster surface, but to be at his best he may need more juice in the ground. I’d be taking him on at the prices with that in mind, the likes of DIVISION and PRINCE OF INDIA looking the value plays.

Kalpana is turning out quickly again to try and win a third Filly & Mares – will she? DO: I’d love her to but I just wonder is it asking too much of even her, to come out 13 days after an Arc, following a season in which she’s fought three tremendous battles to in the Hardwicke, King George and Yorkshire Oaks, to win it again? She can and will if at her best, but I won’t be backing her. I thought Sparan Nua was the ideal type for this race when she got so close to Kalpana at York and I’m happy to put a line through her Vermeille run as she need the emphasis more on stamina. She’ll get that on Saturday, but traditional Champions Day soft ground looks off the menu and she’d have relished that. ND: They’re certainly leaving nothing in the locker are they? Crystal Capella was the last horse to attempt it, though it was a Group 2 run at Newmarket in those days, but Kalpana is in a different league to her and if she runs near her best she will win. But I’m worried about her being over the top and I’d rather back one at a big price each-way. Though the latter hasn’t been declared, COEDANA and Tattycoram clashed earlier in the season at Goodwood, with Tattycoram prevailing by half a length – in part due to her more advantageous track position. Since then, both have won Group races, and the demands of this test should suit Ed Bethell’s strapping mare. AA: At her best, she’ll obviously take all the beating, but she had a gruelling race at York, and looked a bit flat in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. A 13-day break isn’t all that much and I think should could prove vulnerable. I’d be willing to give another chance to Irish Oaks winner JOHANNA WALSH at the prices. She was down the field behind Kalpana in the Yorkshire Oaks, but soft ground is a plausible excuse for her below-par performance and, returned to a quicker surface, I can see her putting up a big effort.

Dylan Browne McMonagle is all smiles as Johanna Walsh wins the Irish Oaks

It’s going to be a good day in the trainers’ title battle for… DO: Andrew Balding has three chances of getting into the decent money through Kalpana, See The Fire and Marvelman but to be honest it all boils down to what Aidan O’Brien adds to the coffers. I’m against Constitution River and Gstaad in the Champion and QEII, Ballydoyle might not have it all their own way in the Long Distance Cup either with Caballo de Mar, Highwayman and Gregory rolling into town. If they do bag a couple of Group Ones on Saturday and the Futurity at Doncaster that will probably, do it. But it’s no gimme and I think Balding will still be in the fight come Saturday evening. ND: The BHA. I don’t think either trainer will storm clear of the other to be honest, but I do expect Aidan O’Brien to emerge with a narrow lead as the races that he has leading contenders in are worth significantly more than the Fillies & Mares. Which all means that we might possibly see some interesting entries at a variety of all-weather venues over the winter months. AA: You would have to say Aidan O’Brien is in the driving seat given the chances he has on Saturday and I’ve already explained I don’t really fancy Kalpana. It would be no surprise to see Minnie Hauk bounce back to form, Gstaad has a very good chance in the QEII and Constitution River isn’t out of the Champion Stakes, either.

Trainers' championship standings