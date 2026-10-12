British Champions Day: Zeus Olympios and William Haggas filly Lilt among picks for Ascot

Zeus primed for autumn peak

After 12mm of rain recorded last week and somewhere in the region of 2-5mm expected prior to Saturday, we’re seemingly going to be dealing with good ground at Ascot for Qatar Racing British Champions Day.

That’s clearly a massive boost for those in charge with one or two key horses – such as Ombudsman – unlikely to have been confirmed had we been looking at the mudbath this meeting can occasionally become.

It obviously wasn’t the case 12 months ago as Calandagan saw off Ombudsman and Almaqam to land the Champion Stakes on a sound surface that day too, and I’m not in a desperate rush to oppose the French gelding again this time around.

He couldn’t quite give Kalpana 3lb in July’s King George but still went down on his sword, beaten just a length and a half, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he was able to improve on that level slightly back over 10 furlongs this weekend.

Calandagan gets the mile and a half well but it’s his turn of foot that is his most dangerous weapon and principal threat Ombudsman now needs to bound back from a rare blip when clearly not himself in the Juddmonte International at York.

There was a small chance Bay City Roller might be overlooked dropping back in trip from his fine effort in the Arc, especially on the prevailing ground, but his general price around 9/2 makes only limited appeal and the same can be said of Almaqam at single-figure odds.

If there’s a surprise in the big one then it could be Gstaad although switching trips with he and Constitution River looks a roll of the dice to me and I can’t bring myself to back either.

The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes is a warm heat, with Talk Of New York (and Constitution River) supplemented into the field on Monday, that pair joining fellow three-year-olds Zavateri and Rayif in a quality field.

Francis Graffard’s Rayif got up close home to win the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville when last seen but I’d be even more interested in the runner-up that day, Zeus Olympios.

Karl Burke’s horse has been a bit of a slow burner at four but he was still so lightly raced coming into this season and he only really took his form to the next level last term into the autumn.

Granted, he didn’t run in October at all last year but produced a sparkling performance when signing off with a Newmarket victory over Opera Ballo in the Joel Stakes and he looks to have been building up to something sizeable this season too.