Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint: Kind Of Blue bids for second win

Tom Fanshawe says the Kind Of Blue team go into Saturday’s Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint “realistic” over their chances of beating favourite Almeraq.

The five-year-old won the Ascot Group One himself in 2024 but has twice been well beaten by the market leader this season in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes over course-and-distance in June and the Betfair Sprint Cup a Haydock last month. Speaking to Sky Sports Racing the assistant trainer said: “I think we’ve got him in better shape than we had him before Haydock. Obviously if Almeraq runs to his Haydock form he’s going to be very tough to beat but this time of year, we’ve had slightly less racing than him, and we’re hoping we have the slightly fresher horse and he goes there with a bit more confidence than he had before Haydock. “I think we’re quite realistic and know that Almeraq is a stand-out sprinter at the moment, we need him to run below form probably to win the race but this time of year, at Ascot, anything can happen.”