The Sprint and Long Distance Cup are the main focus of the Wathnan Racing team on Qatar Racing British Champions Day on Saturday.

Racing Manager Richard Brown is hoping to cap another fine season with a big prize at the weekend and he talked through the intended runners on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint Stakes "The final plan is TBC regarding ground but it looks as if we’re basing it on roughly good ground, whether there’s a bit of soft or a bit of firm in it, then it will be three. It will be PABORUS, KIND OF BLUE and DIVISION but it’s still to be confirmed. We’ll make a decision later in the week. "If we’re saying it’s going to be around about good ground I’d retain the faith in Division. He’s had awful luck all year. He’s draw on the wing all the time, was drawn on the wing the other day and the race starts away from him. It was no fault at all of Danny’s (Tudhope), he’s been a victim of circumstance on a number of occasions. "He was just beaten in a Maurice De Gheest, just beaten in a Commonwealth Cup, I retain faith in him and if it is good ground then I would push James (Doyle) his way, but it’s down to him."

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