The Sprint and Long Distance Cup are the main focus of the Wathnan Racing team on Qatar Racing British Champions Day on Saturday.
Racing Manager Richard Brown is hoping to cap another fine season with a big prize at the weekend and he talked through the intended runners on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint Stakes
"The final plan is TBC regarding ground but it looks as if we’re basing it on roughly good ground, whether there’s a bit of soft or a bit of firm in it, then it will be three. It will be PABORUS, KIND OF BLUE and DIVISION but it’s still to be confirmed. We’ll make a decision later in the week.
"If we’re saying it’s going to be around about good ground I’d retain the faith in Division. He’s had awful luck all year. He’s draw on the wing all the time, was drawn on the wing the other day and the race starts away from him. It was no fault at all of Danny’s (Tudhope), he’s been a victim of circumstance on a number of occasions.
"He was just beaten in a Maurice De Gheest, just beaten in a Commonwealth Cup, I retain faith in him and if it is good ground then I would push James (Doyle) his way, but it’s down to him."
Qatar Racing British Champions Long Distance Cup
GREGORY
“It would he phenomenal if he won. He’s not an old horse but has had a couple of niggly issues and to bring him back to produce that performance a Newmarket was just very pleasing.
“We’ve put a rehab process in place which involves a lot of people, the National Stud, and he’d been through all those places and then of course the team at John and Thady’s. To get him back, performing like that, was tremendous. It depends what turns up I suppose, it’s going to be a completely different test on Saturday for him."
OPPORTUNITY
“He’s up in trip but gave us a great day there in June and likes the track. I think he’ll stay myself but we don’t know until we try it but we’re going to have a crack with both of them. We’ll learn more about Opportunity regarding the trip by running there."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.