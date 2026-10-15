Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint Stakes Tips: Sporting Life Podcast Preview

Almeraq is going to be one of the shortest-priced favourites on Qatar Racing British Champions Days but will he deliver in the Sprint?

Our Sporting Life Racing Podcast team had their say.

David Johnson: “I’m not overly worried about the ground is for him but you do need to bear it in mind in terms of what you’re expecting from him. He has an adjusted Timeform rating of 136, his nearest rival Paborus has an adjusted rating of 129 ,so he has that seven pounds in hand. But for me I get the feeling that that rating is ground-dependent. He’s probably not going to be able to run that number under these conditions. “I don’t think he’s a good bet around even money or 11/10 but he probably still has enough class to get the job done. I couldn’t be backing him at such a short price. I think he’s more 9/4 or 5/2 to win a race like this on the forecast ground. "There’s no obvious stand-out contender in there against him but the one I keep coming back to is MARVELMAN. I was quite keen on him at Haydock and he completely bombed out. He was a bit better in France last time and I think coming back to six is going to help him and on his best form he’s not a 33/1 chance. If he can put it all together, on ability, he’s a big price.” Click here to listen to our Champions Day Preview Podcast

Ed Chamberlin: “I’m not sure on this one. When you talk about performance of the season I’m sure a lot of people will say Bow Echo, others might say that Gold Cup at Royal Ascot or Kalpana in the King George but to me the one time I’ve gone 'wow' all season is when the turbo kicked in with Almeraq at Haydock Park. It really took me by surprise. I backed Marvelman that day and was very disappointed with him, I’m afraid I won’t be giving him another chance back over six furlongs, and when Almeraq went for home it was a little Dayjur-esq, it had a little bit of that about it. “He was beating a moderate field obviously but did it in devastating fashion and on soft ground here I think he’d be a 1/2 or 4/6 poke, and I still think he’ll be too good. There’ll be a little bit of cut in the ground, I was at Ascot the other day and they’d had plenty of rain, and in a moderate division I think he’s a bit special. He’s very special on soft ground and I still think he’ll be too good on Saturday’s ground but at that price I won’t be backing him." Graham Cunningham: “I think he’ be a pretty good bet at 6/4, 11/8 even. He’s just much better than most of these. Don’t forget when he won at Royal Ascot as an unconsidered 25/1 chance, he didn’t win by very far but the second, third, fourth and fifth were all international raiders and they’re not here on Saturday. More importantly perhaps Comanche Brave isn’t here either. “But on the other side of the coin, Powerful Glory 200/1, Sands Of Mali 28/1, Art Power 40/1 and Donjuan Triumphant 33/1. This has been a real boilover venue over the years but I don’t see this fellow blowing out at the weekend. I think he’s thriving and has had a light season. I think he’ll win and Paborus has a very good chance of being placed. If you take Almeraq out of the Haydock race he absolutely demolished the rest including the wretched Marvelman, who I also backed at Haydock! “I think that race might hold the key and it’s a real shame Comanche Brave isn’t here."

Soul Love (right) gets the better of Big Gossey

Billy Nash: “It looks like it’s Almeraq’s race to lose, if he turns up in his best form. It is a race that tends to throw up a surprise result but you’re going down through them looking for which one might upset the favourite on the day and it’s a bit of a case of sticking a pin in them. “There are a couple of three-year-olds I’d give a chance to. William Haggas’ other horse DIVISION is consistent and I could see him running into a place while Karl Burke’s SOUL LOVE has had her last three races in Ireland and beat Big Gossey at the Curragh the other day which was a good run for her. “She’s progressive and going the right way and I can see her plying her trade at this level next year. Is she quite up to it now? I’m not sure, but she might run a bit better than her odds."