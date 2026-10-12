Champion Stakes Tips: Horse-by-horse guide and tips for Ascot Group 1

The Qatar Racing Champion Stakes takes centre stage on Saturday and Nic Doggett has a guide to the Ascot field.

ALMAQAM (Ed Walker) Slow-maturing five-year-old who went agonisingly close (traded 1.01 on Betfair) to a fine second Group 1 of the season when reeled in late on by Item in the Juddmonte International at York in August. Relatively quick turnaround when not in the same form in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown last month, only fourth after a slow start from a wide draw and – for all he rallied late on - unlikely to have finished in the frame had A Boy Named Susie not run into traffic problems. Longer break between races here will suit, as will the easier ground (further rain would be welcome), and no surprise if he improves on last year's third to Calandagan where he was much closer to the strong pace than the two who finished ahead of him. BAY CITY ROLLER (George Scott)

Bay City Roller (centre) gave it everything against Daryz in Sunday's Arc

Strong-staying colt who ran well when second to Almaqam in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, and then relished the test on desperate ground in the Coronation Cup (where Calandagan failed to run his race). Took his form up another notch when – having chased home superstar Daryz in the Prix Foy – he filled the same position behind that rival in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe despite taking a wider route in the early stages from his outside stall. This would be a very fast turnaround, but does have a history of running well when quickly turned out, so not one to take lightly. CALANDAGAN (Francis-Henri Graffard) Reigning champion who – like runner-up Ombudsman – came from well off the pace when storming home to land this race a year ago, and duly made history when becoming the first overseas winner of the Japan Cup in 20 years on his next start. Hasn't been at his best this term, adding just a narrow success in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud to his ledger from three starts, though looked a bit more like his old self when coming from further back than winner Kalpana when second in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes. This will be his first start over ten furlongs since landing this race (as part of a five-race winning streak), and worry would be that it might not be run to suit. Significant rain would count against him.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

DEVIL'S ADVOCATE (John & Thady Gosden) Pacemaker for Ombudsman who did that job well in this a year ago, and when setting the race up well in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes in the summer. Same role here. HOTAZHELL (Jessica Harrington) Looked to have the world at his feet when narrowly landing the Futurity Trophy in 2024, but couldn't manage better than fourth place in five starts at the top table last season. Sights lowered for first two outings this season (without winning) and didn't need to be quite at his best when shading the verdict from Timeforshowcasing and Wimbledon Hawkeye in the Group 1 Grosser Dallmayr-Preis - Bayerisches Zuchtrennen at Munich in July. Again showed great tenacity in the finish (though also waywardness under pressure that earned his rider a ban and could have cost him the race) when again fending off subsequent winner Wimbledon Hawkeye, this time in the Irish Champion Stakes. Looks underestimated once more. OMBUDSMAN (John & Thady Gosden) Winning machine who was dropped in last when his jockey William Buick was trying to get him settled in this race last year, and, as a result, conceded first run to eventual winner Calandagan. Campaigned more sparingly this term but produced a performance of great distinction when pulling four lengths clear of Minnie Hauk (subsequent back-to-back Arc winner Daryz in third) when landing a second Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Below par when only fourth in the Juddmonte International at York last time, undone by trouble in running and some pre-race rain showers, but likely to put that run behind him back at his favoured venue.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

MINNIE HAUK (Aidan O'Brien) Won four 'Oaks' races last season, though best effort arguably came against the colts when a head-second to Daryz in the Arc. Not at the same level this season, four lengths behind Ombudsman in the Prince Of Wales's her best effort, though not without promise when mid-field in the most recent Arc a fortnight ago. Easily opposable on this year's form. CONSTITUTION RIVER (Aidan O'Brien) Looked a potential superstar when landing the Prix du Jockey Club and (likely below average) renewal of the Coral-Eclipse, but much too keen after stumbling over a path when only third in the Juddmonte International at York in August. A bit underwhelming, with no obvious excuses, when filling the same position behind Hotazhell in the Irish Champion last time, and will need to take another forward step if he's to get back to winning ways here. Currently second-favourite for the QEII having been supplemented earlier this week.

The Coolmore connections pose with their Coral-Eclipse winner

GSTAAD (Aidan O'Brien) Last year's Coventry Stakes winner who was runner-up in his next three starts at Group 1 level before rounding off his season with a win in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf. Second again on his return in the 2000 Guineas, but went one better in the Irish version at the Curragh on his next start. Back to second spot behind Bow Echo in both the St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes, sustaining a cut and subsequent infection in the latter, but underperformed when only third at Longchamp last time. QEII engagement but betting suggests he could go up two furlongs in trip here (not guaranteed to suit on pedigree, though shapes as if it would).

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

HAWK MOUNTAIN (Aidan O'Brien) Last year's Futurity Trophy winner who produced a good effort from near the pace when second to Constitution River at Chantilly, but was no match for his stablemate at Sandown and hasn't gone close to repeating his peak efforts in two starts since (Juddmonte International and Irish Champion). Up against it once more. ISAAC NEWTON (Aidan O'Brien) Clearly talented, but needs plenty to drop right, as it did when coming from off the pace to land a Leopardstown Group 3 in early August. Slowly away and disappointing when only fourth to Quddwah (beaten since) over the same C&D the following month, and even more disappointing in France a fortnight ago. Yet to really show he wants this far and can't be fancied as a result.