Queen Elizabeth II Stakes tips: Sporting Life Racing Podcast preview

Our Podcast team previewed a fascinating renewal of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on this week's episode.

The supplemented Talk Of New York has been made ante-post favourite while Constitution River was also added to the field. Were they shrewd moves by Godolphin and Ballydoyle respectively? Graham Cunningham: “My over-riding feeling here is that the so called middle-ranking horses in this are much closer to the ones at the top of the market than the prices suggest. I think there a few who will run well at prices. TEN BOB TONY is probably at the head of the list. I don’t think he’s quite been given the credit he deserves in the markets for his 50/1 Queen Anne win. “That was pace assisted, he got a really good gallop to aim at, and he’s not gone backwards since. Fourth at York in the Sky Bet City Of York, and 1400 metres is a bit sharp or him, second in the Moulin, ahead of Gstaad, and behind this up-and-coming French horse Erdenali was a really, really solid performance. We know the straight mile at Ascot suits him and if he gets a strong pace with the likes of Puerto Rico making the gallop, he can run a really bold race. "He was 10/1 when I last looked and I’d have him several points shorter, myself." Click here to listen to the Sporting Life Racing Podcast - Champions Day Preview

David Johnson: “I completely agree. A mile at Ascot is just everything TEN BOB TONY wants and I thought he shaped really well at York over seven, he just didn’t quite have the gears to go with some more speedy types on a flat track. I was surprised he ran as well as he did in France last time which is a real positive for his chance on Saturday and the way this race is going to unfold, he’s going to be dropped out and brought with a late run, I can see him hitting the frame. "You might be better waiting for the day and seeing what each-way terms are on offer as you wouldn’t be surprised if you get four places if not many come out. He’s going to give his running, conditions are ideal for him and, like GC said, he doesn’t always get the credit he deserves.” Ed Chamberlin: “I am a bit surprised that Talk Of New York is favourite. That wasn’t a great race he won at Newmarket last time, as impressive as he was. It wasn’t deep and tactically a mess too. He’s going to have to be more tractable but I’d love to be a bookmaker in this race. I’d literally just go 4/1 the field, probably each of four or five, and let punters take their pick. There’s so little to choose between this lot. "Yes, Ten Bob Tony has a chance, even Docklands would have a chance if he’s back at his best returned to Ascot. But the interesting horse is CONSTITUTION RIVER. He adds so much to this. I sense, just sense, because he wouldn’t tell me, that this is a Ryan Moore move. I’ve always sensed he thought Constitution River was a miler not a middle-distance horse and it’s going to be really interesting to see how he gets on. "But I was one of those people who believed he might be the next coming and might be an absolute rocket, but I think we can safely say he isn’t. He isn’t the superstar everyone thought he might be. He’s still good, very, very good, and let’s see how he gets on but he’d be one of mine topping the market at 4/1 with Talk Of New York and Rayif. I’m fascinated by the race but couldn’t back anything with any confidence whatsoever."

Constitution River wins the Eclipse in style