Timeform Preview British Champion Stakes including ratings, form, tactics, distance and ground analysis

David Cleary has all Timeform angles covered as he looks ahead to a mouthwatering edition of the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Champion Stakes, one and a quarter miles, 3yo+ The Champion Stakes, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year, was run at Newmarket until the launch of Champions Day in 2011. The list of winners contains some of the greats of the game, with the greatest of them all, Frankel, ending his career with victory in the 2012 renewal, the second running at Ascot. Brigadier Gerard won the race twice in the 1970s. The race historically was a notable one for fillies, going all the way back to wins for Sceptre and Pretty Polly at the start of the 20th century. Petite Etoile is another notable filly on the roll of honour. Fillies dominated the race in the '80s – Time Charter, Pebbles, Indian Skimmer and Triptych twice were among those victorious. Between 1975 and 2000, no fewer than 13 runnings went to fillies or mares. In the 25 years since, only Pride and Magical (the only distaff winner at Ascot) have been successful, and there isn't even a filly in the field this year.

Best winning performances on Timeform ratings since 2001 139 Frankel

136 Cracksman (2017 and 2018)

133 Cirrus des Aigles

132 Almanzor New Approach

130 Calandagan David Junior Farhh Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the list of Champion Stakes winners this century is that only one of them, the filly Magical in 2019, was trained by Aidan O'Brien. And it isn't that he has had a lot of near-misses, either. He has trained four runners-up, Eagle Mountain (2007), So You Think (2011) and Found (2015 and 2016). It's also worth mentioning that, although he has four winners of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, the most recent there was Minding in 2016.

Tactics Both Calandagan and Ombudsman tend to be ridden nearer last than first. In last year's race, they were right at the back of the field, with the pace being set by a Ballydoyle pacemaker (for the Irish Champion Stakes and Eclipse winner Delacroix) and Ombudsman's own pacemaker Devil's Advocate. Devil's Advocate is in the field again, but Ballydoyle go without one and he might be ignored in a smaller field this time round, which makes it trickier for the big two.

In last year's race, Calandagan got to the lead over a furlong out, with Ombudsman following him through but unable to sustain his run in the last 100 yards. Almaqam raced ahead of that pair, behind the clear leaders, but couldn't pick up nearly so well in the straight as the principals swept by. Bay City Roller is likely to be ridden handily, particularly given the small field. Constitution River seems likely to be in the front half of the field as well, and might even sit second, possibly an advantage if the pacemaker is ignored. This is the most intriguing aspect of the race.

Trip/Ground/Draw In the 15 years since the Champion Stakes was moved from Newmarket to be the centrepiece of the Champions Day card at Ascot, Timeform has called the ground Soft or Good to Soft on 12 occasions, with the going recorded as Good to Firm on the other three. Those three include last year's renewal, when Calandagan beat Ombudsman and Almaqam. Similar conditions are on the cards this time round, which suggests the ground won't be a concern for any of the principals. The draw is unlikely to be an issue either, given the size of the field, though as was seen with the Fillies' Mile last week, it is possible to create an issue even in those circumstances. Stall 1 is potentially a trap for a hold-up horse, while an outside draw on a keen-goer could present a problem getting cover in the early stages.

Pedigree The question as to whether Constitution River or Gstaad would be the flag-bearer for Ballydoyle was answered in favour of the former. This was hardly a surprise, given he's been campaigned at a mile and a quarter all season and won two Group 1s at the trip, while Gstaad would have had stamina doubts, stepping up to a mile and a quarter for the first time. The QEII looks the more winnable race, but playing their cards this way looks to give the Ballydoyle team their best chances.

READ: Aidan O'Brien explains Constitution River and Gstaad targets

Form Ombudsman's very best performance – in this year's Prince of Wales's Stakes [replay below] – is better than anything Calandagan has achieved on Timeform ratings, though there isn't a lot between them and Calandagan obviously has a decision over Ombudsman in last year's Champion, run under very similar conditions to those likely to prevail on Saturday.

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Both Ombudsman – in the International – and Calandagan – in the Coronation Cup – have below-par runs on their resume this year, which gives their opponents some hope, though they will be under optimum conditions this weekend. Bay City Roller has a very solid record this year, though there was an element of him being the only one to give his running when he won the Coronation Cup by 10 lengths, a race in which Calandagan went off a short-priced favourite. His last two runs, behind Daryz in the Prix Foy and the Arc, since show him at the top of his game. Almaqam wasn't good enough when third to Calandagan and Ombudsman in last year's Champion Stakes and nothing he has done this year would suggest he can do any better this time round. Constitution River looked a star when winning the Jockey Club and Coral-Eclipse in the first part of the summer, but he needs to bounce back from defeats in the International and Irish Champion (where he was sent off favourite).

Will Buick all smiles on Ombudsman