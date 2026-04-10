Aintree review and free video replays from the Randox Grand National Festival

Tragic end for Gold Dancer

Gold Dancer (10/3 joint-favourite) survived an almighty error at the last to win the William Hill Mildmay Novices' Chase for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins but sadly lost his life having completed the race.

The action in the three mile Grade 1 contest proceeded fairly steadily with little sign of the drama to come. Initially, Gold Dancer, Miami Magic and Regent's Stroll contested the lead with the remainder content to race off their pace.

Miami Magic then dropped off leaving the other pair to control the race with Regent's Stroll on the inside of Gold Dancer and it looked as though the pair would have the race between them when Miami Magic and Wendigo started to struggle and none of the remainder making significant progress.

At four out Miami Magic fell, bringing down Jordans Cross who wasn't out of contention for minor honours although he had appeared to race a little on and off the bridle. Approaching the third last, Doyen Quest and Salver had closed to within around three lengths but it soon transpired that the first two had taken a breather as they kicked again.

Regent's Stroll suddenly looked legless after the penultimate fence whereas Gold Dancer was full of running and only had to jump the last. He ploughed through that obstacle, losing his back legs but Townend never looked like being unshipped and was able to pick the seven-year-old up and gallop to the line to win by four and three quarter lengths.

Having looked as though he could be caught for minor honours Regent's Stroll, to his credit, rallied to the extent that he finished six and a half lengths clear of Salver in third.

Townend dismounted Gold Dancer as soon as he had passed the line and the horse was quickly attended to by the on-course veterinary team but it was soon announced that he had suffered a fatal injury.

Eddie O’Leary, racing manager to Gigginstown Stud, said: "Unfortunately he broke his back and they had to put him down.

“Paul said he made one mistake but that he kept going to the line with no problem, it was only when he pulled up he felt iffy. It was an unbelievable performance as he jumped brilliantly and just made that one little mistake.

"It is a hollow victory now for the poor horse as he didn’t deserve it.”

Paul Nicholls was delighted with the performance of Regent's Stroll despite his defeat, saying: “I’m thrilled with that run. He jumped well and travelled well.

"He needs a trip now. He is going to have a wind operation in the summer, but I’ve known that all along. At two out he just went for his girths a bit, but then he stayed on again. We have got that in our locker [wind operation] which I’ve known for a while that I need to do this summer. He is getting so much better in himself as he is more relaxed and that was a fantastic run.

“I thought he would run well today. I couldn’t do his wind mid-season this season but I’ve known for a while it has needed doing. He hasn't had it done before. He looked to hit a flat spot then picked up again. It was a fantastic run and he loves that ground.

“He keeps improving and I think now we have got him to relax, jump and settle, we will have a whole different horse next season.

“They took each other on a little bit which probably didn’t help but there is a lot to look forward to in the future and he will be more the finished article next season.”