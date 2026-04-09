Aintree Bowl Chase result: Jango Baie left clear - report and free video replay

Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Jango Baie went one better in the Racing Welfare Bowl Chase at Aintree on Thursday, coming home 16 lengths clear of Protektorat after Impaire et Passe departed at the second last.

Jango Baie, sent off the evens favourite on the back of such a creditable effort at Cheltenham, wasn't always fluent but he moved into the lead on the turn for home and held a narrow advantage over Impaire et Passe as the pair approached the second last. There was still plenty to play for at that point, with neither horse having been asked for maximum effort, but Impaire Et Passe took off too far away and came down, leaving Jango Baie well clear of the remainder. There was still an anxious moment for Jango Baie's backers when he got in tight to the final fence, but he successfully negotiated it and cruised up the run-in to register his second Grade 1 success.

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His previous victory at the top level had come over two miles in last year's Arkle Novices' Chase, when he stormed up the Cheltenham hill to register an unlikely victory having been badly outpaced. Perhaps unsurprisingly given how he shaped in the Arkle, Jango Baie has been campaigned as a stayer this season and, after impressively winning the 1965 Chase at Ascot on his return, he was a close-up fourth in the King George VI Chase at Kempton before chasing home the impressive Gaelic Warrior in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. The win in the Bowl was a welcome change of fortune for rider Nico de Boinville who had been unseated on odds-on shot Lulamba in the preceding Manifesto Novices' Chase. Jango Baie, like Lulamba, is trained by Nicky Henderson who was winning the Bowl for a third time following victories for Might Bite in 2018 and Shishkin in 2023.

Nico de Boinville celebrates on Jango Baie at Aintree after winning the Bowl

Reflecting on bouncing back so quickly after being unseated from Lulamba, De Boinville told ITV Racing: "It's a funny old game. It certainly keeps you meek and humble and certainly puts manners on you. "You just have to look yourself in the mirror and say 'come on then, let's go again'." Henderson was especially pleased by how well Jango Baie had taken his race in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and said: "What I loved about him today, he was nearly how he was at Ascot first time out. He turned into the straight and was full of it, which is a fair testament to the horse - he's still fresh." When asked whether the King George and Cheltenham Gold Cup would again be the main aims next season, Henderson replied: "It has to be. I can't see any reason to change it, they are the two obvious races. The same horses will be with us and we'll just have to see. It's got to be the same plan I would think."