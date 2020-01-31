Richard Fahey

Richard (left) celebrates Space Traveller's Royal Ascot win

Richard Fahey: 2019 review

Our star columnist Richard Fahey looks back on another successful year at Musley Bank and nominates three horses to follow in 2020.

Last updated 1MRacing
Check out Richard Fahey's thoughts right here

Richard Fahey: Zip to it

Runners at Doncaster and Newbury for our star columnist on Saturday. Check out his thoughts on them all.

Last updated 3MRacing
Sands Of Mali is working very well, according to Richard Fahey

Richard Fahey: Mali can bounce back

Sands Of Mali defends his QIPCO British Champions Sprint crown at Ascot on Saturday. Check out our star columnist's thoughts on him and the rest of his Saturday team.

Last updated 3MRacing
Check out Richard Fahey's thoughts right here

Richard Fahey: Growl on the prowl

Richard Fahey provides us with a horse-by-horse guide to his Saturday team with Growl in good shape for the big sprint at York.

Last updated 4MRacing
Summer Sands returns following last weekend's fine third in the Middle Park

Richard Fahey: Summer can shine

Summer Sands will be a warm order for the Racing TV Redcar Two Year Old Trophy - get Richard Fahey's thoughts on him and the rest of his Saturday team.

Last updated 4MRacing
Check out Richard Fahey's thoughts

Richard Fahey: Possible Touch

Top trainer Richard Fahey guides us through his runners around the country on Saturday and he quietly fancies a big run from Another Touch in the Cambridgeshire.

Last updated 4MRacing
Richard Fahey guides us through his Ayr runners

Richard Fahey: Orange can Blossom

Our star columnist is well represented on day one of the Ayr Western Meeting. Check out his horse-by-horse guide to the full team.

Last updated 4MRacing
Check out Richard Fahey's thoughts right here

Richard Fahey: Irreverent time

Our star columnist has runners at Thirsk, Haydock, Ascot and Wolverhampton on Saturday. Check out his thoughts on them all.

Last updated 5MRacing
Check out Richard Fahey's thoughts right here

Richard Fahey: Gold aim for Growl

Our star columnist goes through his Saturday team and he's hoping Growl can pick up a penalty at Chester to enable him to get into the Ayr Gold Cup.

Last updated 5MRacing
Check out Richard Fahey's thoughts right here

Richard Fahey: Team up for Cup

Our star columnist Richard Fahey has a huge team across the country on Saturday - check out his thoughts on them all.

Last updated 6MRacing
Richard Fahey's thoughts on his latest Goodwood entries

Richard Fahey: Toro can strike

Richard Fahey feels the handicapper has given Toro Strike a chance for his debut in the sphere. Check out our star columnist's thoughts for day three of Glorious Goodwood.

Last updated 6MRacing
Richard Fahey's thoughts on his latest Goodwood entries

Richard Fahey: Space can shine

Our star columnist has two runners on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, including Space Traveller in the Qatar Lennox Stakes.

Last updated 6MRacing
Check out Richard Fahey's thoughts right here

Richard Fahey: Dash trio primed

Another busy Saturday for our star columnist includes three runners in the Sky Bet Dash a York. Check out his unmissable guide to his bumper team.

Last updated 6MRacing

Most Read Racing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Most Read Racing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips