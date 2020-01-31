Richard Fahey
Richard Fahey: 2019 review
Our star columnist Richard Fahey looks back on another successful year at Musley Bank and nominates three horses to follow in 2020.
Richard Fahey: Zip to it
Runners at Doncaster and Newbury for our star columnist on Saturday. Check out his thoughts on them all.
Richard Fahey: Mali can bounce back
Sands Of Mali defends his QIPCO British Champions Sprint crown at Ascot on Saturday. Check out our star columnist's thoughts on him and the rest of his Saturday team.
Richard Fahey: Growl on the prowl
Richard Fahey provides us with a horse-by-horse guide to his Saturday team with Growl in good shape for the big sprint at York.
Richard Fahey: Summer can shine
Summer Sands will be a warm order for the Racing TV Redcar Two Year Old Trophy - get Richard Fahey's thoughts on him and the rest of his Saturday team.
Richard Fahey: Possible Touch
Top trainer Richard Fahey guides us through his runners around the country on Saturday and he quietly fancies a big run from Another Touch in the Cambridgeshire.
Richard Fahey: Orange can Blossom
Our star columnist is well represented on day one of the Ayr Western Meeting. Check out his horse-by-horse guide to the full team.
Richard Fahey: Irreverent time
Our star columnist has runners at Thirsk, Haydock, Ascot and Wolverhampton on Saturday. Check out his thoughts on them all.
Richard Fahey: Gold aim for Growl
Our star columnist goes through his Saturday team and he's hoping Growl can pick up a penalty at Chester to enable him to get into the Ayr Gold Cup.
Richard Fahey: Team up for Cup
Our star columnist Richard Fahey has a huge team across the country on Saturday - check out his thoughts on them all.
Richard Fahey: Toro can strike
Richard Fahey feels the handicapper has given Toro Strike a chance for his debut in the sphere. Check out our star columnist's thoughts for day three of Glorious Goodwood.
Richard Fahey: Space can shine
Our star columnist has two runners on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, including Space Traveller in the Qatar Lennox Stakes.
Richard Fahey: Dash trio primed
Another busy Saturday for our star columnist includes three runners in the Sky Bet Dash a York. Check out his unmissable guide to his bumper team.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Saturday's Bets of the Day
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
