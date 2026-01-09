Weekend Preview: Sober thoughts in Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle

Macho Man and Proactif debut in the silks of the Donnellys and JP McManus respectively, and Patrick Mullins told Sporting Life: "They're both winners in France and obviously they were winners in October, so they don't have the option to start out in a maiden hurdle here.

"Bar going straight to the Grade 1 at the DRF, there's not very many options, hence why we have the two of them running here.

"Macho Man is a fine, big, strong horse, very much the chasing type. He's settled in very well, but it's a big ask. It's hard for these young horses to come from France, mid-October, and then run quickly, but I think he seems to have settled in well, and we want to get a run into him and work towards the Triumph.

"We also have Proactif in the race, the JP McManus horse and obviously Mark Walsh rides him. He's definitely a horse of the future as well.

"There's not much between the two of ours at home, and it'll be a fascinating contest."