Weekend Preview: Sober thoughts in Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle

Willie Mullins is well represented on Saturday's card at Fairyhouse including a couple of newcomers for the team in the opening Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Hurdle.
Macho Man and Proactif debut in the silks of the Donnellys and JP McManus respectively, and Patrick Mullins told Sporting Life: "They're both winners in France and obviously they were winners in October, so they don't have the option to start out in a maiden hurdle here.
"Bar going straight to the Grade 1 at the DRF, there's not very many options, hence why we have the two of them running here.
"Macho Man is a fine, big, strong horse, very much the chasing type. He's settled in very well, but it's a big ask. It's hard for these young horses to come from France, mid-October, and then run quickly, but I think he seems to have settled in well, and we want to get a run into him and work towards the Triumph.
"We also have Proactif in the race, the JP McManus horse and obviously Mark Walsh rides him. He's definitely a horse of the future as well.
"There's not much between the two of ours at home, and it'll be a fascinating contest."