Racing weather and inspection latest news

Fakenham's Friday was abandoned due to frozen ground, with Ayr only passed fit on raceday morning following a precautionary inspection of the track. Officials at Fakenham had planned to inspect at 07:30 but the call was made even earlier as the course was left unfit for action following freezing overnight temperatures.

Ayr passed an initial inspection and, after checking again at 09:30, Clerk of the course Graeme Anderson was able to give the green light, while the all-weather meetings at Chelmsford and Wolverhampton will be staged as scheduled.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Newcastle's Saturday meeting was abandoned early on Friday afternoon.

A post on X from Newcastle Racecourse read: "Due to sections of the track remaining frozen and therefore unraceable, the inspection has failed and tomorrow’s fixture has been abandoned. All customers will be contacted regarding ticket transfers/refunds. Thank you for your understanding."

Sandown and Wincanton will face inspections at 08:00 on Saturday, while Sunday's Plumpton card could also be in jeopardy with a 13:00 Saturday check.

Exeter called off their New Year's Day card following a second inspection on raceday morning.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that the timing of this decision may cause, however we wanted to give the raceday every chance of going ahead," a statement read on X.

"General Admission tickets will automatically be refunded, and our teams will be in touch with all hospitality guests directly."