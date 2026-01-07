Gordon Elliott on Cheltenham Festival plans for Romeo Coolio

Gordon Elliott is “99.9% sure” that Romeo Coolio will run in one of the novice chases at the Cheltenham Festival.
His rising star is unbeaten in three races over fences to date, winning the Grade One Drinmore at Fairyhouse and the Racing Post Novices’ Chase at Leopardstown.
The latter was over two miles and connections have no two-and-a-half option outside of the Ryanair Chase at the Festival.
He was entered in that open Grade One contest on Tuesday but when asked if it was a potential target, Elliott told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I’d say probably not. The owners were keen to have an entry to keep all bases covered but I’d say if I’m being honest not. It’s not something I like doing, running a novice out of their own grade but he has an entry, and we’ll keep all options open.
“It’s more than likely one of the novice races he’ll be running in, I’m 99.9% sure that’s what it will be but the owners want to keep all bases covered which is understandable and I think we did the right thing to enter the horse.”
Romeo Coolio has the option of stepping up to three miles for the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham and could test his mettle against Final Demand, the current favourite for the Wednesday feature, at the Dublin Racing Festival.
“I wouldn't’ rule it (Brown Advisory) out,” the trainer continued, “At the DRF he could go two miles five or go back at two. We’d probably learn a lot if he went for the two-mile five race over what to go for at Cheltenham, but the beauty of this horse is the owners and me can make decisions as late as we want.
“He’s entered in everything, and we’ll see what happens.”
