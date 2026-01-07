Gordon Elliott on Cheltenham Festival plans for Romeo Coolio

His rising star is unbeaten in three races over fences to date, winning the Grade One Drinmore at Fairyhouse and the Racing Post Novices’ Chase at Leopardstown.

The latter was over two miles and connections have no two-and-a-half option outside of the Ryanair Chase at the Festival.

He was entered in that open Grade One contest on Tuesday but when asked if it was a potential target, Elliott told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I’d say probably not. The owners were keen to have an entry to keep all bases covered but I’d say if I’m being honest not. It’s not something I like doing, running a novice out of their own grade but he has an entry, and we’ll keep all options open.

“It’s more than likely one of the novice races he’ll be running in, I’m 99.9% sure that’s what it will be but the owners want to keep all bases covered which is understandable and I think we did the right thing to enter the horse.”