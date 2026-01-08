Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Sortudo looks another exciting prospect for Mullins Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott tend to dominate the Grade 1 Ballymore Novice Hurdle (13:43) at Naas and both are well represented once more in this latest renewal.

The one who makes appeal on Timeform ratings and the prices is Sortudo, who reached a smart level of form in bumpers, winning twice in that sphere, notably when beating I’ll Sort That in a good event at Fairyhouse on his final start last season. He looked well above average when making a winning start over hurdles at Cork, too, backed as if defeat was out of the question on his return from seven months off sporting a first-time hood. Sortudo won a maiden that Mullins has used as a stepping stone for plenty of smart types in the past and he looked another one off the conveyor belt, stretching right away from one who also had smart form in bumpers. He has the potential to take high rank amongst this season’s novice hurdlers and he has achieved more in form terms than favourite and stablemate Saint Baco, who is seemingly the pick of Paul Townend.

McLaurey potentially very well treated There aren’t many trainers around that are shrewder than Emmet Mullins and he appears to have got McLaurey very well handicapped for the Race And Stay Handicap Chase (15:45) at Naas on Friday.

He ran with promise behind some smart types on his first two starts over hurdles last season and he didn’t need to improve to open his account in that sphere at the third attempt at Limerick. That may not have been the deepest race, but he was much improved when following up in a big-field handicap at Leopardstown next time, justifying strong support and value for more than the length winning margin. He started at just 8/1 for the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on his final start last season and, though he found that more cut-throat environment too much off a vastly higher BHA mark, he has shaped with plenty of promise in a couple of starts over fences this season. In fact, he could hardly have caught the eye more, given a considerate ride on both occasions, while leaving the impression neither of those runs got to the bottom of him. McLaurey now makes his handicap debut over fences from what looks a lenient mark and he has been typically well placed up against more exposed opposition.

Thriving ‘Horse In Focus’ Tonal can win again The Ian Williams-trained Tonal is moving both up the weights and in class, but you’d be hard pressed to say he can’t win again in the Bet Responsibly With SBK Handicap (20:30) at Wolverhampton.

He had fallen back down the weights following some lesser efforts on turf, but he bounced right back to form when resuming winning ways in style over a mile at Chelmsford in October, readily moving seven and a half lengths clear. Tonal was wisely turned out under a penalty and followed up at Southwell eight days later. He suffered a wide trip when finding only another thriving type too strong at Kempton next time, but left the impression he was still in top form, and he has confirmed that by winning his last two starts. The latest of those came at this course over an extended mile and that looks very strong form for the grade, while the style in which he did it suggests his thriving run of form has no signs of slowing down. Tonal is in deeper waters now contesting a 0-85 handicap for the first time in his career, but he looks well treated turned out under a 5lb penalty, and this past course and distance winner looks one to keep on side, as his Horse In Focus Flag suggests.