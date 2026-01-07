Notebook horses: David Cleary with horses for your tracker

Timeform's man at the course David Cleary with some of his observations from the recent action.

FORTHFACTOR, 2m 4 + 5yo Listed NH Flat, Ascot, 19/12/25 Ascot's Listed bumper at its pre-Christmas meeting looked a mouthwatering contest beforehand, with the field full of previous winners. The exciting and excitable Bass Hunter was sent off a warm favourite and made all, encouraging hopes for Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring, but there were quite a few behind that will be placed to win more races, not least Forthfactor, one of three in the field trained by Dan Skelton. Forthfactor had won both previous starts, at Hereford, when with Tom Weston, and Hexham. He was stepping up quite a bit in class at Ascot and went off at 20/1, but he acquitted himself well, taking third briefly in the straight before proving one-paced. He finished fifth, running to a useful level. Ascot may prove to be the last of Forthfactor's starts in bumpers. He's created a positive impression, but he's unlikely to win at Listed level or higher, which is essentially what is left for him. He's a well-made sort whose long-term future is over fences, so a switch to hurdling for the rest of this campaign would make sense. He's not got a deep pedigree, but what there is suggests stamina, and he'll have no trouble staying two-and-a-half miles.

IVOR BEAR, 2m 4yo Listed NH Flat, Cheltenham, 01/01/26 The four-year-old bumper at Cheltenham on New Year's day can be something of a disappointment when it comes to paddock inspection, but this year's field was definitely one of the better ones in recent seasons. Ivor Bear, one of the first to come in the main paddock, took the eye straight away and there were a couple that challenged him as the pick as the rest joined him. He's a scopey sort and should have a long-term future. Ivor Bear was on his toes as the preliminaries went on, though seemed relaxed enough once racing. He made a big move forward down the hill and looked a threat in the straight, as his rider tried to get the stands rail. Ivor Bear showed greenness when shaken up and found his effort telling late on, crossing the line in fourth. Given that Ivor Bear was making his debut and meeting previous winners at level weights, this was a very encouraging start. His dam, even though a daughter of King's Theatre, made little impact in bumpers and didn't show her true colours until much later in her career. She ended up winning over both hurdles and fences and showing herself fairly useful. Ivor Bear ought to be up to winning a bumper before he goes on to try and emulate her.

JASMINE BLISS, 2½m 4yo+ class 3 novice handicap chase, Kempton, 26/12/25 Making her first start over fences in a competitive novice handicap and having her first run since March, Jasmine Bliss turned in a very encouraging effort, finishing third, giving best only on the run between the last two fences. She had been close to the pace all the way and looked an assured jumper, which will stand her in good stead. To this point, Jasmine Bliss has had a career that has gone almost completely to plan. Bought from the pointing field for £50,000 in the spring of 2023, she won twice in bumpers in her first season with Harry Derham, then twice over hurdles in 2024/25. Jasmine Bliss has an interesting pedigree. Her dam comes from a family of sprinters and milers, her win coming at a mile. However, her only winners prior to Jasmine Bliss both scored over jumps and Jasmine Bliss is a daughter of Blue Bresil, which clearly represented an upgrade in terms of the stallion the mare was sent to. Jasmine Bliss is a smasher to look at, a lengthy, good sort in appearance, and very much the type to make a good chaser. After her start at Kempton, she surely won't be long in winning races.

LHEUR DE GLOIRE, 2m 3yo+ class 2 introductory hurdle, Newbury, 29/12/25 It's fair to say that the introductory hurdle in which Act of Innocence was sent off at 7/2-on was not the most competitive of contests. Although the favourite was turned over by his main market rival, Minella Yoga, none of the others ever really threatened to get involved. 'Ridden with an eye to the future' would be a fair summary of the performances of the majority of the rest, all having either their debut or second start over hurdles. It certainly applies to Lheur de Gloire. Lheur de Gloire had been very easy to back in a bumper at Newbury on debut in November, but showed some promise in a race that has worked out well (it was won by subsequent listed winner Bass Hunter). His hurdling debut at Doncaster proved less encouraging, due in part to some novicey jumping. Lheur de Gloire jumped better at Newbury, under a sympathetic ride; he made some ground from the rear early in the straight and wasn't knocked about once the effort began to tell. He's a much better type than his form to date would suggest – he's tall and will make a chaser when the time comes. He's still rather immature in his demeanour, and may well need the experience of another run or two before he's of serious interest.

MAESTRO CONTI, 2m 3yo class 2 introductory juvenile hurdle, Kempton, 27/12/25 There were two significant performances by juveniles in introductory hurdles soon after Christmas. Minella Yoga turned over the long-odds-on Act of Innocence at Newbury, while two days earlier Maestro Conti ran out a ready winner at 13/8-on. In Act of Innocence, Minella Yoga faced a more serious opponent than any of those that were in against Maestro Conti, but Maestro Conti produced the better all-round performance and looks the more serious Triumph contender at this stage. Maestro Conti knew his job well, having already won at Moulins in the autumn. He travelled smoothly, gave his rivals a jumping lesson and showed a good turn of foot to go clear before the last. He probably wouldn't need much more experience before Cheltenham, though either the Finesse there at the end of January or the Adonis back at Kempton four weeks later would seem the obvious route to go. Incidentally, Minella Yoga went through the sales ring at Cheltenham in November after his win in an academy hurdle. He was knocked down for £360,000. Maestro Conti is a better type than Minella Yoga – he's a well-made sort – and arguably has a better pedigree, so he presumably also cost a few euros when changing hands privately after his win at Moulins. Time will tell which was the better deal.

WHITE NOISE, 2m 3yo+ fillies and mares class 3 mares handicap hurdle, Newbury, 29/12/25 The BHA Handicapper has already had two stabs at allocating a mark to White Noise and now gets a third go, after her latest success. She had been raised to 119 from 109 after she'd won at Market Rasen in November, and has now gone up a further 9 lb for beating Grecia by four lengths, again drawing clear in the final furlong. White Noise had won over an extended two-and-a-quarter miles at Market Rasen and has plenty of stamina in her pedigree, but the drop back to two miles on good ground wasn't much of an issue. That said, it will be no surprise to see her back over further as she bids to make it four in a row. White Noise's first victory had come at Worcester, over the fixed brush hurdles. She's an athletic sort of mare and will jump a fence next season. In the meantime, she can continue to make hay over hurdles. Black type may well be on the agenda before long, though the Mares Final at Newbury could be the ideal race for her in the spring.

