Great Britain at the 2024 Olympics: The Team GB athletes who have won medals at the Paris Games

A complete list of all Great Britain and Northern Ireland's medalists at the Paris Olympics, updated daily throughout the Games.
Team GB will be sending 311 athletes across 26 different sports to this year's Olympics in the French capital, which will run from July 26 to August 11.
The squad are predicted to surpass 60 medals for the fourth successive summer Games having achieved 65 in London, 67 in Rio and 64 in Tokyo, while they'll also be hoping to finish in the top three in the medal table for the third time in the last four editions. However, host nation France will be hot on their heels in the race to be 'best of the rest' behind the USA and China.
Below you'll find details of this year's medalists as the fortnight unfolds while we also have a list of Team GB's competitors in each sport and some historical stats about our recent fortunes.
Team GB medal counts since 2000
- Sydney 2000: 28 medals, 11 gold, 10th
- Athens 2004: 30 medals, 9 gold, 10th
- Beijing 2008: 51 medals, 19 gold, 4th
- London 2012: 65 medals, 29 gold, 3rd
- Rio 2016: 67 medals, 27 gold, 2nd
- Tokyo 2020: 64 medals, 22 gold, 4th
Great Britain's most successful post-war Olympians
- Jason Kenny (Track Cycling): 9 medals, 7 golds
- Chris Hoy (Track Cycling): 7 medals, 6 golds
- Bradley Wiggins (Track/Road Cycling): 8 medals, 5 golds
- Laura Kenny (Track Cycling): 6 medals, 5 golds
- Steve Redgrave (Rowing): 6 medals, 5 golds
- Ben Ainslie (Sailing): 5 medals, 4 golds
- Mo Farah (Athletics): 4 medals, 4 golds
- Matthew Pinsent (Rowing): 4 medals, 4 golds
- Charlotte Dujardin (Equestrian): 6 medals, 3 golds
- Max Whitlock (Gymnastics): 6 medals, 3 golds
- Adam Peaty (Swimming): 5 medals, 3 golds
Great Britain's medalist at Paris 2024
We will have details of Team GB's medal count as soon as the first podium positions are in the bag.
Team GB: Sport-by-sport squads so far
Here are a list of all Great Britain's competitors for this summer's Olympic Games as of July 3.
Athletics - Marathon
- Philip Sesemann,Mahamed Mahamed, Emile Caires - Men's marathon
- Rose Harvey, Charlotte Purdue & Calli Hauder-Thackery: Women's marathon
Swimming
- Men: Kieran Bird, Alex Cohoon, Luke Greenbank, James Guy, Tom Dean, Daniel Jervis, Joe Litchfield, Max Litchfield, Jonathon Marshall, Jack McMillan, Oliver Morgan, Hector Pardoe, Adam Peaty, Ben Proud, Matt Richards, Toby Robinson, Duncan Scott, Jacob Whittle, James Wilby
- Women: Freya Anderson, Freya Colbert, Leah Crisp, Kathleen Dawson, Angharad Evans, Medi Harris, Katie Shanahan, Laura Stephens, Abbie Wood, Lucy Hope, Anna Hopkin, Keanna MacInnes, Eva Okaro, Honey Osrin
Cycling
- Men’s mountain bike: Charlie Aldridge, Tom Pidcock
- Women’s mountain bike: Ella Maclean-Howell, Evie Richards
- Men’s road: Ethan Hayter (TT), Tom Pidcock, Josh Tarling (TT/RR), Stevie Williams, Fred Wright
- Men’s track endurance: Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood, Mark Stewart (travelling reserve)
- Men’s track sprint: Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull, Joe Truman (travelling reserve)
- Women’s track sprint: Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant, Lowri Thomas (travelling reserve)
Diving
- Tom Daley - Men's 10m Synchro
- Noah Williams - Men's 10m Platform, Men's 10m Synchro
- Kyle Kothari - Men's 10m Platform
- Jack Laugher - Men's 3m Springboard, Men's 3m Synchro
- Anthony Harding - Men's 3m Synchro
- Jordan Houlden - Men's 3m Springboard
- Scarlett Mew Jensen - Women's 3m Synchro
- Yasmin Harper - Women's 3m Springboard, Women's 3m Synchro
- Grace Reid - Women's 3m Springboard
- Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix - Women's 10m Platform, Women's 10m Synchro
- Lois Toulson - Women's 10m Synchro
Artistic Swimming
- Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe - Duet
Badminton
- Kirsty Gilmour - Women's singles
- Ben Lane and Sean Vendy - Men's doubles
Equestrian
Dressage
- Charlotte Dujardin with Carl Hester and Coral Ingham’s Imhotep
- Charlotte Fry with Van Olst Horses and her own Glamourdale
- Carl Hester with Fiona Bigwood, Mette Dahl and his own Fame
- Becky Moody with Jo Cooper and her own Jagerbomb
Eventing
- Rosalind Canter with Michele and Archie Saul’s Lordships Graffalo
- Laura Collett with Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and her own London 52
- Yasmin Ingham with Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund’s Banzai du Loir
- Tom McEwen James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston’s JL Dublin
Jumping
- Scott Brash with Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham’s Hello Jefferson
- Harry Charles with Ann Thompson and his own Romeo 88
- Ben Maher with Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and his own Point Break
- Joseph Stockdale with Joy Cocklin and Laura Stockdale’s Cacharel
Golf
- Men: Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood
- Women: Georgia Hall and Charley Hull
Rowing
- Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde and Henry Fieldman - Women's eight
- Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford and Harry Brightmore - Men's eight
- Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten - Women's four
- Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson - Men's four
- Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw - Women's quadruple sculls
- Tom Barras, Callum Dixon, Matt Haywood and Graeme Thomas - Men's quadruple sculls
- Emily Craig and Imogen Grant - Lightweight women's double sculls
- Becky Wilde and Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne - Women's double sculls
- Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George - Men's pair
- Chloe Brew and Rebecca Edwards - Women's pair
Weightlifting
- Emily Campbell - Women's 81+kg
Boxing
- Charley Davison - Bantamweight (54kg)
- Rosie Eccles - Welterweight (66kg)
- Chantelle Reid - Middleweight (75kg)
- Lewis Richardson - Light-middleweight (71kg)
- Pat Brown - Heavyweight (92kg)
- Delicious Orie - Super heavyweight (92kg+)
Tennis
- Jack Draper, Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray - Men's singles
- Katie Boulter - Women's singles
- Neal Skupski & Joe Salisbury - Men's doubles
Modern Pentathlon
- Joe Choong
- Kate French
- Myles Pillage
- Kerenza Bryson
Artistic Gymnastics / Trampolining
- Women's Artistic Gymnastics - Abi Martin, Alice Kinsella, Becky Downie, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Ruby Evans
- Men's Artistic Gymnastics - Harry Hepworth, Jake Jarman, Joe Fraser, Luke Whitehouse, Max Whitlock
- Women's Trampolining - Bryony Page, Izzy Songhurst
- Men's Trampolining - Zak Perzamanos
Hockey
- Women's hockey - Miriam Pritchard (GK), Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb (captain), Anna Toman, Amy Costello, Fiona Crackles, Laura Roper, Flora Peel, Sophie Hamilton, Lily Owsley, Izzy Petter, Tess Howard, Sarah Jones, Charlotte Watson, Sarah Robertson, Hannah French
- Men's hockey - Ollie Payne (GK), Nick Park, Gareth Furlong, Conor Williamson, Liam Sanford, James Albery, David Ames, Jacob Draper, Jack Waller, David Goodfield, Zach Wallace, Phil Roper, Rupert Shipperley, Will Calnan, Sam Ward, Lee Morton
Sailing
- John Gimson and Anna Burnet – Mixed Multihull (Nacra 17)
- Chris Grube and Vita Heathcote - Mixed Dinghy (470)
- James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – Men’s Skiff (49er)
- Freya Black and Saskia Tidey – Women’s Skiff (49erFX)
- Emma Wilson – Women’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)
- Sam Sills – Men’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)
- Ellie Aldridge – Women’s Kite (Formula Kite)
- Connor Bainbridge - Men's Kite (Formula Kite)
- Michael Beckett – Men’s Dinghy (ILCA 7)
- Hannah Snellgrove - Women's Dinghy (ILCA 6)
Canoe Slalom
- Mallory Franklin: Women’s Canoe Single (C1) & Women’s Kayak Cross
- Kimberley Woods: Women’s Kayak Single (K1) & Women’s Kayak Cross
- Adam Burgess: Men’s Canoe Single (C1)
- Joe Clarke: Men’s Kayak Single (K1) & Men’s Kayak Cross
Triathlon
- Alex Yee, Sam Dickinson: Men's individual
- Beth Potter, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Kate Waugh: Women's individual
Climbing
- Hamish McArthur: boulder and lead
- Erin McNeice: boulder and lead
- Toby Roberts: boulder and lead
- Molly Thompson-Smith: boulder and lead
Table Tennis
- Anna Hursey
- Liam Pitchford
Archery
- Men’s squad: Conor Hall, Tom Hall, Alex Wise
- Women’s squad: Megan Havers, Penny Healey, Bryony Pitman
Skateboarding
- Sky Brown - Park
- Lola Tambling - Park
- Andy Macdonald - Park
Taekwondo
- Caden Cunningham +80kg
- Jade Jones -57kg
- Rebecca McGowan +67kg
- Bradly Sinden -68kg
Trampoline Gymnastics
- Bryony Page, Izzy Songhurst, Zak Perzamanos
Rugby Sevens
- Women: Amy Wilson Hardy, Ellie Boatman, Ellie Kildunne, Emma Uren (C), Grace Crompton, Heather Cowell, Isla Norman-Bell, Jade Shekells, Jasmine Joyce, Lauren Torley, Lisa Thomson, Meg Jones
Judo
- Chelsie Giles (-52kg)
- Lele Nairne (-57kg)
- Lucy Renshall (-63kg)
- Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown (-70kg)
- Emma Reid (-78kg)
Shooting
- Michael Bargeron - 10m air rifle / 50m rifle 3P / 10m mixed team
- Matthew Coward-Holley – Olympic Trap
- Nathan Hales – Olympic Trap
- Lucy Hall – Olympic Trap
- Seonaid McIntosh - 10m air rifle / 50m rifle 3P / 10m mixed team
- Amber Rutter – Olympic Skeet