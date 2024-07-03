Great Britain at the 2024 Olympics: The Team GB athletes who have won medals at the Paris Games

Team GB will be sending 311 athletes across 26 different sports to this year's Olympics in the French capital, which will run from July 26 to August 11.

The squad are predicted to surpass 60 medals for the fourth successive summer Games having achieved 65 in London, 67 in Rio and 64 in Tokyo, while they'll also be hoping to finish in the top three in the medal table for the third time in the last four editions. However, host nation France will be hot on their heels in the race to be 'best of the rest' behind the USA and China.

Below you'll find details of this year's medalists as the fortnight unfolds while we also have a list of Team GB's competitors in each sport and some historical stats about our recent fortunes.