Olympics 2024 betting tips: Daily medal schedule, key events and best bets for the Paris Games

We're picking out the best bets for every day of the Olympics, as well as details of key events and medals so you don't miss an opportunity at Paris 2024.
The 2024 Olympics run from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital city of Paris, who last hosted the Games way back in 1900, and there'll be over 10,500 athletes from 206 nations battling it out for 329 medals across 45 different sports.
This guide will be updated each day with a selection of best bets while we'll also pick out the big events and British medal hopes to keep your eyes on during the two weeks of sporting theatre.
Today's Best Olympic bets
Will appear here when the Games begin...
Olympics Daily Schedule
July 24-25
Before the Olympics 'officially' get under way with the opening ceremony on July 26, there is preliminary round action in Archery and Handball while the Football and Rugby Sevens group stages begin.
Friday July 26
For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony won't take place inside a stadium. Instead a parade of over 10,500 athletes from 206 represented nations will be held on the Seine with boats for each team that will take them 6km through Paris until they reach the Trocadero, where the final shows and lighting of the flame will take place. Let the Games begin...
How to watch the Olympics on TV or stream online
The BBC is the official Olympic television broadcaster in the UK and will broadcast the action on BBC 1 & 2 as well as the BBC Sport website and iPlayer. Eurosport will also broadcast some of the Games — online and on TV.
Saturday July 27: Medal events
14 golds available in the following events
- Diving: W synchro 3m springboard final
- Fencing: W épée, M sabre semis, medal finals
- Judo: W -48kg, M -60kg medal rounds
- Road cycling: M/W ind. time trial finals
- Rugby sevens: M placement matches, semis, medal finals
- Shooting: Mixed team 10m air rifle finals
- Skateboard: M street medal final
- Swimming: M 400m free, W 400m free finals, W 4x100m free relay, M 4x100m free relay finals
Sunday July 28: Medal events
13 golds available in the following events
- Archery: W team medal rounds
- Canoe slalom: W K1 semis, finals
- Fencing: M épée, W foil semis, medal finals
- Judo: W -52kg, M -66kg medal rounds
- Mountain bike: W cross-country final
- Shooting: M/W 10m air pistol finals
- Skateboard: W street medal final
- Swimming: M 400m IM, W 100m fly finals, M 100m breast final
Monday July 29: Medal events
18 golds available in the following events
- Archery: M team medal rounds
- Artistic gymnastics: M team final
- Canoe slalom: M C1 semis, finals
- Diving: M synchro 10m platform final
- Equestrian: Eventing jumping team final, eventing jumping ind. final
- Fencing: M foil, W sabre semis, medal finals
- Judo: W -57kg, M -73kg medal rounds
- Mountain bike: M cross-country final
- Shooting: M/W 10m air rifle finals
- Swimming: W 400m IM, M 200m free finals, M 100m back, W 100m breast, W 200m free finals
Tuesday July 30: Medal events
14 golds available in the following events
- Artistic gymnastics: W team final
- Fencing: W épée team medal finals
- Judo: W -63kg, M -81 kg medal rounds
- Rugby sevens: W placement matches, semis, medal finals
- Shooting: Mixed team 10m air pistol finals; M trap qualification day 2 and finals
- Surfing: M/W quarters, semis, finals
- Swimming: W 100m back, M 800m free finals, M 4x200m free relay final
- Table tennis: Mixed doubles medal finals
- Triathlon: M ind. final
Wednesday July 31: Medal events
17 golds available in the following events
- Artistic gymnastics: M ind. all-around final
- BMX freestyle: M/W final
- Canoe slalom: W C1 semis, finals
- Diving: 1W synchro 10m platform final
- Fencing: M sabre team medal finals
- Judo: W -70kg, M -90kg medal rounds
- Rowing: M quadruple sculls, W quadruple sculls final B and medal final
- Shooting: W trap qualification day 2 and finals
- Swimming: W 100m free, M 200m fly finals, W 1500m free final, M 200m breast, M 100m free finals
- Triathlon: W ind. final
Thursday August 1: Medal events
18 golds available in the following events
- Artistic gymnastics: W ind. all-around final
- Athletics: M 20km race walk final; W 20km race walk final
- Canoe slalom: M K1 semis, finals
- Fencing: W foil team medal finals
- Judo: W -78kg, M -100kg medal rounds
- Rowing: W double sculls, M double sculls, W coxless four, M coxless four medal final
- Sailing: M/W skiff medal races
- Shooting: M 50m rifle 3 pos. finals
- Swimming: W 200m fly, M 200m back finals, W 200m breast final, W 4x200m free relay final
Friday August 2: Medal events
23 golds available in the following events
- Archery: Mixed team medal rounds
- Athletics: M 10,000m final
- Badminton: Mixed doubles medal matches
- BMX racing: M/W semis and finals
- Diving: M synchro 3m springboard final
- Equestrian: Jumping team final
- Fencing: M épée team medal finals
- Judo: W +78kg, M +100kg medal rounds
- Rowing: M coxless pair, W coxless pair, M lighweight double sculls, W lightweight double sculls medal final
- Sailing: M/W windsurfing medal series
- Shooting: W 50m rifle 3 pos. finals
- Swimming: M 50m free, W 200m back, M 200m IM finals
- Tennis: W singles bronze medal final; Mixed doubles gold medal final; 1M/Mixed doubles bronze medal final
- Trampoline gymnastics: W final; M final
Saturday August 3: Medal events
28 golds available in the following events
- Archery: W ind. medal rounds
- Artistic gymnastics: M floor, W vault, M pommel horse finals
- Athletics: M shot put final, W triple jump final, Mixed 4x400m relay final, W 100m final, M decathlon 1500m final
- Badminton: W doubles medal matches
- Boxing: W 60kg semis
- Equestrian: 1Dressage Grand Prix Special team final
- Fencing: W sabre team medal finals
- Judo: Mixed team medal rounds
- Road cycling: M road race
- Rowing: W single sculls, M single sculls finals C/B and medal final, W eight, M eight medal final
- Shooting: W 25m pistol finals; M skeet qualification day 2 and finals
- Swimming: M 100m fly final, W 200m IM, W 800m free, Mixed 4x100m medley relay finals
- Table tennis: W singles medal finals
- Tennis: M singles bronze medal final, W singles, M doubles gold medal finals
Sunday August 4: Medal events
20 golds available in the following events
- Archery: M ind. medal rounds
- Artistic gymnastics: M rings, W uneven bars, M vault finals
- Athletics: W high jump final; 2030: M hammer throw final; M 100m final
- Badminton: M doubles medal matches
- Boxing: W 54kg, M 51kg, M 63.5kg, M 80kg, M 92kg semis; W 54kg, M 51kg, M 63.5kg, M 80kg, M 92kg semis
- Equestrian: Dressage Grand Prix Freestyle ind. final
- Fencing: M foil team medal finals
- Golf: M golf round 4 (medal final)
- Road cycling: W road race
- Shooting: 0930-1705: W skeet qualification day 2 and finals
- Swimming: W 50m free, M 1500m free, M 4x100m medley relay, W 4x100m medley relay finals
- Table tennis: 1M singles medal finals
- Tennis: W doubles bronze, gold medal finals, M singles gold medal final
Monday August 5: Medal events
17 golds available in the following events
- Artistic gymnastics: M parallel bars, W balance beam, M horizontal bar, W floor finals
- Athletics: M pole vault final; 2035: W discus throw final; W 5000m final; W 800m final
- Badminton: W singles medal matches; M singles medal matches
- Basketball 3X3: M/W medal finals
- Canoe slalom: M/W kayak cross semis, finals
- Shooting: M 25m rapid fire pistol finals; Mixed team skeet qualification and finals
- Track cycling: W team sprint qualifying, first round, medal finals
- Triathlon: Mixed team relay final
Tuesday August 6: Medal events
15 golds available in the following events
- Athletics: W hammer throw final; M long jump final; M 1500m final; W 3000m steeplechase final; W 200m final
- Boxing: 2130-2330: W 50kg, W 66kg, M 71kg semis, W 60kg final
- Diving: W 10m platform final
- Equestrian: 1Jumping ind. final
- Sailing: M/W dinghy medal races
- Skateboard: W park medal final
- Track cycling: M team sprint first round, medal finals
- Wrestling: M Greco-Roman 60kg, M Greco-Roman 130kg, W freestyle 68kg medal finals
Wednesday August 7: Medal events
21 golds available in the following events
- Artistic swimming: Team acrobatic routine (medal final)
- Athletics: Marathon race walk mixed relay final; W pole vault final; M discus throw final; M 400m final; 2140: M 3000m steeplechase final
- Boxing: 2130-2330: W 57kg, M +92kg semis, M 63.5kg, M 80kg final
- Sailing: Mixed dinghy, Mixed multihull medal races
- Skateboard: M park medal final
- Sport climbing: W speed medal finals
- Taekwondo: M 58kg, W 49kg repechage rounds and medal finals
- Track cycling: M team pursuit medal finals, W team pursuit medal finals
- Weightlifting: Men’s 61kg final; W 49kg final
- Wrestling: M Greco-Roman 77kg, M Greco-Roman 97kg, W freestyle 50kg medal finals
Thursday August 8: Medal events
26 golds available in the following events
- Athletics: W long jump final; 2025: M javelin throw final; 2030: M 200m final; 2125: W 400m hurdles final; 2145: M 110m hurdles final
- Boxing:W 75kg, M 57kg semis, W 54kg, M 51kg final
- Canoe sprint: M C2 500m, M K4 500m, W C2 500m, W K4 500m semis and finals
- Diving: M 3m springboard final
- Football: M bronze-medal game
- Hockey: M bronze-medal game; M gold-medal game
- Sailing: 1200-1900: M/W Kite medal series
- Sport climbing: M speed medal finals
- Swimming: W 10km marathon final
- Taekwondo: M 68kg, W 57kg repechage rounds and medal finals
- Track cycling: M omnium (medal final), W keirin quarters, semis, medal final
- Weightlifting: W 59kg final; M 73kg final
- Wrestling: M Greco-Roman 67kg, M Greco-Roman 87kg, W freestyle 53kg medal finals
Friday August 9: Medal events
33 golds available in the following events
- Athletics: W 4x100m relay final; W shot put final; M 4x100m relay final; W 400m final; M triple jump final; W heptathlon 800m final; W 10,000m final; M 400m hurdles final
- Beach volleyball: M or W medal finals (2 matches)
- Boxing: W 50kg, W 66kg, M 71kg, M 92kg final
- Breaking: W ind. final
- Canoe sprint: M K2 500m, W C1 200m, W K2 500m semis and finals
- Diving: W 3m springboard final
- Football: W bronze-medal game; M gold-medal game
- Hockey: W bronze-medal game; W gold-medal game
- Rhythmic gymnastics: Ind. all-around final
- Sport climbing: M boulder/lead medal final
- Swimming: M 10km marathon final
- Table tennis: M team bronze medal final; M team gold medal final
- Taekwondo: M 80kg, W 67kg repechage rounds and medal finals
- Track cycling: M sprint medal finals, W Madison final
- Volleyball: M bronze-medal game
- Weightlifting: M 89kg final; W 71kg final
- Wrestling: M freestyle 57kg, M freestyle 86kg, W freestyle 57kg medal finals
Saturday August 10: Medal events
39 golds available in the following events
- Artistic swimming: Duet free routine (medal final)
- Athletics: M marathon final; M high jump final; M 800m final; W javelin throw final; W 100m hurdles final; M 5000m final; W 1500m final; M 4x400m relay final; W 4x400m relay final
- Basketball: M bronze-medal game; M gold-medal game
- Beach volleyball: M or W medal finals (2 matches)
- Boxing: W 57kg, W 75kg, M 57kg, M +92kg final
- Breaking: M ind. final
- Canoe sprint: M C1 1000m, M K1 1000m, W K1 500m semis and finals
- Diving: M 10m platform final
- Football: W gold-medal game
- Golf: W golf round 4 (medal final)
- Handball: W bronze-medal game; W gold-medal game
- Modern pentathlon: M final
- Rhythmic gymnastics: Group all-around final
- Sport climbing: W boulder/lead medal final
- Table tennis: W team bronze medal final; W team gold medal final
- Taekwondo: M +80kg, W +67kg repechage rounds and medal finals
- Track cycling: M Madison final
- Volleyball: M gold-medal game; W bronze-medal game
- Water polo: W bronze-medal game; W gold-medal game
- Weightlifting: M 102kg final; W 81kg final; M +102kg final
- Wrestling: M freestyle 74kg, M freestyle 125kg, W freestyle 62kg medal finals
Sunday August 11: Medal events
13 golds available in the following events
- Athletics: W marathon final
- Basketball: W bronze-medal game; W gold-medal game
- Handball: M bronze-medal game; M gold-medal game
- Modern pentathlon: W final
- Track cycling: M keirin quarters, semis, medal finals, W sprint semis, medal finals, W omnium (medal final)
- Volleyball: W gold-medal game
- Water polo: M bronze-medal game; M gold-medal game
- Weightlifting: W +81kg final
- Wrestling: M freestyle 65kg, M freestyle 97kg, W freestyle 76kg repechage and medal finals
- Closing Ceremony