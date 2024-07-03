Olympics 2024 betting tips: Daily medal schedule, key events and best bets for the Paris Games

We're picking out the best bets for every day of the Olympics, as well as details of key events and medals so you don't miss an opportunity at Paris 2024.

The 2024 Olympics run from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital city of Paris, who last hosted the Games way back in 1900, and there'll be over 10,500 athletes from 206 nations battling it out for 329 medals across 45 different sports. This guide will be updated each day with a selection of best bets while we'll also pick out the big events and British medal hopes to keep your eyes on during the two weeks of sporting theatre.

Today's Best Olympic bets Will appear here when the Games begin...

Olympics Daily Schedule July 24-25 Before the Olympics 'officially' get under way with the opening ceremony on July 26, there is preliminary round action in Archery and Handball while the Football and Rugby Sevens group stages begin.

Friday July 26 For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony won't take place inside a stadium. Instead a parade of over 10,500 athletes from 206 represented nations will be held on the Seine with boats for each team that will take them 6km through Paris until they reach the Trocadero, where the final shows and lighting of the flame will take place. Let the Games begin...

How to watch the Olympics on TV or stream online The BBC is the official Olympic television broadcaster in the UK and will broadcast the action on BBC 1 & 2 as well as the BBC Sport website and iPlayer. Eurosport will also broadcast some of the Games — online and on TV.