The World Cup is here, and the good news for fantasy football players is that there is a game to play throughout the tournament.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football have launched an international version of their game, where you pick out a team of XI to try and guide yourself to victory throughout the next six weeks. Everything you need to know about that game can be found here. Sporting Life has set up a league which is completely free to enter, with a £1k prize on offer for the player who finishes top. Details of how to join that league are available here. For those looking to set up a team, we've picked out 26 players to consider at a variety of prices.

Want to play Fantasy Football throughout the World Cup? Create an account here Go to https://fantasyfootball.skysports.com/ What's the strategy? The key thing to remember here is that you're picking a team for the group stages, not the entire tournament. The Overhaul will be 'after the completion of the Group Stages until the first match of the Round of 16 fixtures. This will be between 7pm 2 December until 3pm 3 December.' That is a (short) period of time where you can make an unlimited amount of changes to your team provided that it's within the £100m budget that you're allowed.

Basically, at this point, we don't have to worry about potential routes to the final, we can just put our attention into those who have favourable group stage ties. The likes of Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, England, France, Germany and Spain are the nations to target in the initial selections as they should get through to the knockouts with little issue. We don't have to strictly stay to these teams though with others likely to do well when it comes to tackles or passes, with some goalkeepers also likely to rack up the save tier points. It's also good to have a variety of players available so that there are strong captaincy options available on each day - that includes the opening match.

📊 Building those fantasy football teams for the tournament?



Here's everything you need to know...@SkyFantasyFooty pic.twitter.com/J3qTG9LOUV — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) November 14, 2022

The big hitters While we like to find those players who can deliver at a bargain price, it's the 'big hitters' that will more often than not deliver on points. They are a big price for a reason. Whether top players in top teams or those who excel regardless of their position, there are a number of candidates to set aside the budget for. The Sky Sports International game provides some conundrums when it comes to those key players to include and how you can afford them. Here are some of the higher value players worth consideration in your team. Lionel Messi Position: STR

STR Nation: Argentina

Argentina Price: £11m

The obvious one to start with is the most expensive player on the game. This is likely to be Lionel Messi's last tournament, and Argentina are favoured by many to win the World Cup. Messi heads into the tournament with 12 goals and 14 assists across 19 games in all competitions with PSG this season, and his international record remains outstanding. The forward has 90 goals in 164 appearances for his country. Neymar Position: STR

STR Nation: Brazil

Brazil Price: £10.9m

Brazil are the favourites with the bookmakers to win the World Cup and Neymar should be their main source of goals. He's scored 15 and assisted 12 in 20 games for PSG this season, with 75 goals in 121 games for his country. Neymar is priced up as the second-most expensive player on the game but that could well prove to be good value given the expected outcomes. Brazil line up in a group with Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland. Harry Kane Position: STR

STR Nation: England

England Price: £10.7m Another forward we can expect to be a popular selection is Harry Kane. The England striker won the Golden Boot award in 2018 and has every chance of repeating if the Three Lions go deep in the tournament. They are in Group B and should win it with little issue. Contests against Iran, USA and Wales will present plenty of opportunities to score. His club form has been great with 12 goals in 15 Premier League outings prior to the break. Marquinhos Position: DEF

DEF Nation: Brazil

Brazil Price: £10m I was slightly surprised to see Marquinhos priced up as the most expensive defender on the game at first but it does make sense. He's a regular in the defence of the tournament favourites Brazil and has huge potential for clean sheet points given their group. They should see plenty of the ball and Marquinhos will hit those pass bonus tiers on a few occasions. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him return nine points on a couple of occasions. A big part of your budget but one you can hold a fair bit of confidence in. Kevin De Bruyne Position: MID

MID Nation: Belgium

Belgium Price: £10.5m

A regular for points scoring in domestic fantasy football games, Kevin De Bruyne should continue to post returns with Belgium in the World Cup. With ten assists and three goals across the first part of the Premier League season, De Bruyne has seen his ownership percentage rise and that should be the case at the tournament. His Belgium career is a big positive too, with 25 goals and 46 assists across 93 caps for his country. They are in a group with Canada, Croatia and Morocco and will be fancied to top that with little trouble. João Cancelo Position: DEF

DEF Nation: Portugal

Portugal Price: £9.9m A popular option in the Premier League, João Cancelo should return plenty of points in a competitive looking Group H. No defender has scored more points on Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season than Cancelo, and that's down to his ability to excel in various bonus tiers. He is the second-most expensive defender on the international version of the game but with good reason. Portugal are fancied to top the group, but the likelihood of games that won't be easy plays into the potential for points across passes and tackles. Karim Benzema Position: STR

STR Nation: France

France Price: £10.6m

France are stacked in attack and Karim Benzema might be a better option than Kylian Mbappe with a £0.2m saving in the budget. Since returning from international exile he's been among the goals, netting four at Euro 2020 even as France suffered a shock last-16 exit, losing in a shootout to Switzerland. The forward's last seven competitive appearances for Les Bleus have returned six goals with strikes against Belgium and Spain as they won the 2021 Nations League, and against Denmark in the latest edition. He should be a strong contender for the Golden Boot too. Serge Gnabry Position: MID

MID Nation: Germany

Germany Price: £10m

A player who should star for Germany, they will be hopeful that he can bring his club form with him to international duty. Serge Gnabry has ten goals and ten assists in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season, with four goals across his final two Bundesliga games before the break. His record for Die Mannschaft is excellent, with 20 goals and eight assists across 36 caps. However, there is no guarantee that he is a starter. Gnabry only started two of Germany's six Nations League games, but form and injuries mean that he should be one of the two out wide in the group stages. Alisson Position: GK

GK Nation: Brazil

Brazil Price: £8m The most expensive goalkeeper on the game but with good reason, Alisson is a strong contender for the Golden Glove award. They're expected to go deep in the tournament but have a good group that can bring clean sheets, with the Liverpool goalkeeper one of the best in the world. Brazil are a strong defensive unit and that's down to having a solid foundation in Alisson as the goalkeeper. It's a big commitment in terms of budget but one that should deliver with plenty of points throughout the tournament. The alternative picks

Tyler Adams in action for the USA

While every team should focus on the players that typically bring the bigger price tag, there will need to be alternative options in there to balance the budget. Some will opt to go for the cheapest possible just to allow one extra big hitter, but the best approach is to target the mid-range pricing as they will be players who also bring points. This is where the Sky Sports game really shows its worth, with players able to gain points from the likes of passes and tackles. So while some players don't score or assist, they will still contribute to the overall tally with those bonus tiers to go at. Here are some names to consider when constructing your team. Jamal Musiala Position: MID

MID Nation: Germany

Germany Price: £8.4m

A bargain option in the Germany midfield, Jamal Musiala heads into the World Cup in great form. The attacking midfielder is Bayern Munich's top Bundesliga scorer this season, with nine goals across their first 14 games. He also added seven assists, making him one of the most productive players across Europe's top-five leagues. In all competitions, he has 12 goals and ten assists. Musiala grabbed an assist as Germany drew 3-3 with England in their final Nations League outing, and he is ready to make an impact at this tournament. Tyler Adams Position: MID

MID Nation: USA

USA Price: £7.3m Adams has adapted to life in the Premier League really well, with the USA midfielder establishing himself as a key part of this Leeds side. He's a great player to include on the Sky Sports version of fantasy football as he excels when it comes to tackles bonus tiers. No player has returned Tackles Tier 1 more than Adams this season, while only Fulham's Joao Palhinha has more Tackles Tier 2 points. It means that Adams has returned 52 points in the first part of the Premier League season, and we can be confident that he will be a consistent stream of 4/5 points throughout each group game. Lautaro Martínez Position: STR

STR Nation: Argentina

Argentina Price: £9.7m

The focus around Argentina will always be on Messi but Lautaro Martínez can easily rival his teammate for points at a much cheaper price. The forward matched Messi's seven goals in qualifying and the eye-catching element was how many came following Argentina's 2021 Copa America triumph. Five of his seven were scored from 2021 onwards, all in separate matches. The Inter striker also scored when they beat Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley. Martínez scored 25 goals in 49 games for Inter in 21/22, form he has carried into this season. His record of 21 goals in 40 games for La Albiceleste since his debut in March 2018 is very impressive. Emiliano Martínez Position: GK

GK Nation: Argentina

Argentina Price: £7.3m The starting goalkeeper for Argentina and one that can save you £0.7m over going for Alisson, Emiliano Martínez is a solid option with high group stage potential. That saving can be crucial for use elsewhere but it's also a selection that can deliver. This looks like a price that isn't quite right, I'd have him around the £7.7m marker. Argentina conceded a tiny total of eight goals across their 17 CONMEBOL qualifying games, with ten clean sheets kept across that period. Six of those came from Martínez, while he also kept Italy out in their 3-0 success in the Finalissima back in July. Pedri Position: MID

MID Nation: Spain

Spain Price: £8.2m While injury has kept him out of recent regular action for Spain, Pedri is definitely a player to watch throughout the tournament. The 19-year-old should be a starter in this team, with his performances at Euro 2020 leading to him picking up the Best Young Player award. In La Liga, he's been averaging 1.4 tackles per game for Barcelona, with a 1.4 key passes average. He also averages 51.4 passes per game so could be one for the passes bonus tiers. We'll keep an eye on how Spain line-up, but he's a strong contender for one of the three midfield slots. Memphis Depay Position: STR

STR Nation: Netherlands

Netherlands Price: £9.2m

Those with Golden Boot aspirations know the importance of getting the majority of their scoring done in the group stage. Memphis Depay has a great chance, with the Netherlands drawn alongside Ecuador, hosts Qatar, and Senegal in Group A. The Barcelona forward has had some injury issues but should be fit and firing at the tournament, with his price making him 13th in the strikers department. Depay has scored 42 and posted 30 assists in 81 appearances for his country, with 12 goals scored across his ten games in qualifying. Moisés Caicedo Position: MID

MID Nation: Ecuador

Ecuador Price: TBC It's important to start the tournament with an Ecuador player as they are involved on the opening day - meaning you will have a captain for double points. They are the favourites, despite Qatar being the hosts, and Moisés Caicedo looks the pick when he is added to the game. The midfielder averages 3.1 tackles per game in the Premier League with Brighton, while his 1.1 key passes should have led to more assists. If he hits tackles bonus tiers than we know we'll start the tournament with eight or ten points as a captain, with a transfer out shortly after to bring someone else in if required. Cristian Romero Position: DEF

DEF Nation: Argentina

Argentina Price: £8.8m A familiar name as he plays for Tottenham and Cristian Romero is a preferred pick for Argentina when he is available. He's averaged 2.4 tackles per Premier League game this season, with that jumping up to 2.6 in the Champions League, so we could see him hit this bonus tier on multiple occasions. Argentina have a strong defensive record too so there is a big possibility of clean sheet points. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him return clean sheet, pass and tackle points in more than one game. Leon Goretzka Position: MID

MID Nation: Germany

Germany Price: £9m

A favourite of mine and one who should do really well on the game given Germany's very likely chance of progression from the group. Leon Goretzka is the perfect all-round midfielder, and that is reflected in his stats and the potential for points in different categories. He scored once and assist seven across nine World Cup qualification appearances, with his 52.8 passes per game average likely to see him push towards these bonus tiers. Goretzka is also averaging 1.5 tackles per game in the Bundesliga so he may hit that bonus tier once or twice too. Kieran Trippier Position: DEF

DEF Nation: England

England Price: £7.8m A likely starter for England at the tournament but there are six defenders in this Three Lions squad priced higher. Trippier has proven useful at both right and left back for his country, with his threat from set-pieces being particularly useful to Gareth Southgate. Reece James' injury opens up the potential for the Newcastle man playing in his preferred position, and he should get opportunities to provide attacking returns. Trippier has three assists in the Premier League this season, but his 2.3 key passes per game average highlight that it should have been more. Marcelo Brozović Position: MID

MID Nation: Croatia

Croatia Price: £7.5m Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozović is a regular at the base of midfield for Croatia, often playing the full 90 minutes for his country. Brozović averaged 1.9 tackles per game during his nine games in qualifying, with his huge average of 89.9 passes meaning that he should return bonus tier points. He also had 1.2 shots per game which led to a goal. He is another candidate who we can hold confidence in returning four to five points per game. At £7.5m, he is also a good option for freeing up budget to use elsewhere. Croatia are in a group with Belgium, Canada and Morocco. Ivan Perišić Position: DEF

DEF Nation: Croatia

Croatia Price: £8.1m

Another Croatia player but one at a good price who is an out of position asset on fantasy football. Ivan Perišić plays as a wing-back for Tottenham, but he is more of a winger while occasionally playing through the middle for his country. He scored three goals and returned two assists across his ten appearances in qualifying, with eight of those games being starts. Perišić averaged 2.8 shots per qualification game, with 1.2 key passes helping his assists tally. Thilo Kehrer Position: DEF

DEF Nation: Germany

Germany Price: £8.7m Right-back has been somewhat of a problem position for Germany, but Thilo Kehrer (first name is Jan, if you're confused why J. Kehrer appears) is the first choice and should get regular minutes. Even with Joshua Kimmich able to play there and having done so recently for Bayern Munich, Hansi Flick is clear that he won't be utilised there through choice. This is a battle with Jonas Hofmann and Niklas Süle capable candidates, but Kehrer has been getting full 90 minute spells at full-back in both the Nations League and qualification games. A bargain option if he is the starter - Kehrer is priced outside the top-25 when it comes to defenders on the game. Michy Batshuayi Position: FWD

FWD Nation: Belgium

Belgium Price: £7.6m The key bit here is to check what the situation is surrounding Romelu Lukaku who has been out with injury. If he isn't fit, Michy Batshuayi should be leading the line for Belgium and could represent a great value option throughout the group stages. He's scored eight goals in 13 games across all competitions for Fenerbahçe and has a good return of 26 goals in 47 caps for his country. Belgium's group is a nice one, and if Lukaku isn't available, he can contribute with a few goals in a talented team. Aleksandar Mitrović Position: STR

STR Nation: Serbia

Serbia Price: £7.5m