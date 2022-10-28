The good news for football fans is that there will be a fantasy football game in operation for the 2022 World Cup.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football have confirmed that there will be an international edition of their game for the tournament in Qatar. Confirmation of a release date will follow soon, but players can start thinking of their XI for when things get underway in the second-half of November.

When is the 2022 World Cup? The tournament gets underway with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador on Sunday 20th November and finishes with the final on Friday 18th December. Where can I watch the 2022 World Cup? Viewers in the UK will be able to watch all games of the 2022 World Cup. As has been the case in recent years, the coverage will be split between the BBC and ITV. When are the kick-off times for the 2022 World Cup? All games are taking place at UK-friendly times. Throughout the group stage, games will kick-off at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Players will earn points in the typical ways thanks to goal contributions but the Sky Sports version allows for much higher scoring. There are also some key differences to Fantasy Premier League in how you pick your squad, how captaincy works and when transfers take effect. Here, we outline everything you need to know for a World Cup 2022 fantasy football game. How do I play World Cup 2022 fantasy football? While the game isn't available just yet, setting up an account early will save time further down the line. It also gives you more time to construct your team, particularly if you are doing this close to the first game deadline. The simple way to do this is as follows: Create an account here Go to https://fantasyfootball.skysports.com/ Is there an official game? FIFA are yet to announce their game but it is expected that they will be providing an official World Cup game for the tournament. Are there any other games? The popular Sky Sports Fantasy Football game provides a UK-based alternative to the official FIFA offering. There are more ways to score points, with bonus tiers on offer for players. This means that players in every role and position should be considered, rather than simply targeting goalscorers or set-piece takers. How do you earn points on a World Cup 2022 fantasy football game?

Players will be able to earn points in the usual ways on fantasy football. Those who contribute with goals or assists, or defensive players who earn a clean sheet, will all gain points to add to your total. However, the key difference with the Sky Sports version is that assets can gain bonus points for hitting a certain amount of passes, shots on targets and tackles. All players Starting XI - 2

Substitution Appearance - 1

Goal Scored (GK & DEF) - 7

Goal Scored (MID) - 6

Goal Scored (STR) - 5

Goal Assist - 3

Clean Sheet (DEF) - 5

Penalty Miss - -3

2+ Goal Conceded (GK & DEF) - -1

Own Goal - -2

Yellow Card - -1

Red Card - -3 Goalkeepers Clean Sheet - 7

Goal Scored - 7

Penalty Save - 5 Note: A penalty save is awarded to a goalkeeper whether or not they touch the ball. This means that a goalkeeper will be awarded the penalty save if the penalty taker completely misses the target. 2+ Goal Conceded - -1 What are the bonus tiers?

There are four bonus tiers for players to target when it comes to additional points scoring. They are: Passes

Saves

Shots on target

Tackles The bonus points are split into two tiers - Tier 1 and Tier 2 - with the lower tier earning an additional two points for each category and the higher threshold rewarding players with three. Bonus Points - Tier 1: 60 completed passes - 2

3 saves made - 2

2 shots on target - 2

4 total tackles - 2 Bonus Points - Tier 2: 70 completed passes - 3

5 saves made - 3

3 shots on target - 3

5 total tackles - 3 This type of points scoring can be the difference between winning and losing in mini-leagues. It also opens up value in targeting players who may not usually be considered in fantasy football. For example, a defensive midfielder may not contribute goals or assists, but they could deliver 5/6/7 points regularly by having a high amount of tackles or passes. How does captaincy work?

As is the case with many games, a player will score double points when named as the captain - this works both positive and negative. However, the key difference with the Sky Sports game is that you select a captain for each day rather than each gameweek. For example, if a round of fixtures takes place over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, you will select a captain for every single day who will score double points. This maximises your potential for points return, and it's worth ensuring that your XI continues players involved on separate days for this reason. How do you pick your team?

Rather than pick a full squad, you only need to pick 11 players to make up your team. This comes from a total budget of £100m - and there is no limit to the amount of players you can select from one nation. You have a choice of six formations to choose from, they are: 4-3-3 (1 x GK, 4 x DEF, 3 x MID, 3 x STR)

4-4-2 (1 x GK, 4 x DEF, 4 x MID, 2 x STR)

4-5-1 (1 x GK, 4 x DEF, 5 x MID, 1 x STR)

3-5-2 (1 x GK, 3 x DEF, 5 x MID, 2 x STR)

5-3-2 (1 x GK, 5 x DEF, 3 x MID, 2 x STR)

3-4-3 (1 x GK, 3 x DEF, 4 x MID, 3 x STR) What are the rules for transfers? While we await the official confirmation of the number of transfers available throughout the tournament, we know that the transfer rules will be the same as they have been throughout the season so far. The key difference here is that you can make transfers during a gameweek and they will count. It is also worth noting that points for players that are transferred out also remain after a change has been made. For example, if you have Harry Kane in your team and he plays at 13:00 on Monday, and then you transfer him out for Kylian Mbappe who plays at 19:00 on the Tuesday, you will score points for both players. If Kane scores seven points in the England game, and then Mbappe scores seven points in the France game after being transferred in, the total points you will score is 14. Do player prices change? A key difference between this game and other fantasy football games is that player prices do not change. This is regardless of form or the number of times a player has been transferred in or out. So, if a striker scores seven goals before featuring in the final, their price will be exactly the same as it was before a ball was kicked. What is the Overhaul?

The Overhaul is a period of time where you can make unlimited amount of changes to your XI. However, this team must remain within the £100m budget. Is there an Overhaul period in this game? This is to be confirmed, but we'd predict that there will be an Overhaul available to players. When is the deadline for each matchday? As is the case throughout the season, the Sky Sports game allows you to make changes right up until the scheduled time of the first game. For example, if the first game of the day kicks-off at 13:00, you will have up until 13:00 to make any transfers or captaincy changes that you want for that day. A reminder here is that all changes for that day have to be made before that deadline. So, if you want a player in for the game at 19:00, you have to make the change before 13:00 otherwise it will not count for that day. What are the rules for assists?