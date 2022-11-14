Sporting Life
Join our fantasy football league

World Cup fantasy football: Top prize of £1000 in our Sporting Life league

By Sporting Life
15:08 · MON November 14, 2022

Join our Sky Sports International league for free to play fantasy football during the 2022 World Cup and have a chance of winning our £1k top prize.

The World Cup in Qatar is here and the good news for fantasy football players is that there is a game to play for the tournament.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football have launched an international version, and Sporting Life are giving you the chance to win £1000 in our official league.

It's completely free to join, and here is how to do it...

STEP 1: If you haven't created an account, CLICK HERE TO DO SO in a few simple steps.

STEP 2: Once you have created your account, CLICK HERE to head over to Sky Sports Fantasy Football and create your team.

STEP 3: After picking your team, CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR LEAGUE (NOTE: if this does not work - press 'LEAGUES', 'INTERNATIONAL, 'JOIN', 'PUBLIC' and 'SPORTING LIFE' or enter PIN '1000006')

STEP 4: Have fun!

You have right up until kick-off at 16:00 GMT on Sunday November 20 to pick your team and give yourself the best chance of winning the competition.

Need some help on how the game works? OUR EXPLAINER details everything you need to know.

And remember, Sporting Life will provide fantasy football tips and advice throughout the entire tournament to help you get above your rivals and closer to that cash prize.

Full competition T&Cs

Find out how to win a Smart TV, a home nations shirt of your choice and a World Cup guide below

FOOTBALL TIPS