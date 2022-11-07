Sporting Life Fantasy Football World Cup Competition Terms & Conditions

One overall winner who finishes top of the Sporting Life league at the end of the World Cup will win £1000.

18+

One entry per person.

Entries from when the league opens on 07/11/2022 until 24/11/2022

Eligibility Restrictions apply.

Further T&Cs Apply.

Players

1. This promotion is open to persons aged 18 years or over, resident in the UK, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and Republic of Ireland. In order to ensure the security of the promotion proof of age and identity may be required before, during or after entry to the Promotion. Entry to the Promotion is free.

2. If the Promoter has reasonable grounds to believe that a participant is participating in the Promotion through multiple accounts, all entries by such participant will be deemed void and the participant shall not be permitted to participate in the Promotion or receive any prizes.

3. Participants are required to take part in the Promotion in their own name and any participant found to be taking part in the Promotion in the name of any other person will be disqualified.

The Promotion

4. The Promoter has made the league available from 11:00 on 7th November 2022 until 23:00 on 24th November 2022, (the “Promotional Period”).

5. In order to enter the league, participants must enter the valid code for the Sporting Life league.

6. The winner will be whoever scores the most points in the league over the duration of the World Cup 2022.

7. The winner will receive a prize of £1000 (the “Prize”).

8. Full details on how points are earned in the league can be found at https://fantasyfootball.skysports.com/help/fantasy

9. In the event of a tie, the winner will be selected by a random draw.

10. Only one entry is permitted per person.

11. Any entries outside of the Promotional Period will be deemed invalid.

12. Promoter’s staff are ineligible to win the £1,000 prize.

Winners and Entrants Verification

13. The winner will be notified within 72 hours via the email address registered to their Fantasy Football account of when the Sporting Life league finishes. It is each participant’s sole responsibility to ensure that their contact details are up to date.

14. Once the winner is notified, they must send a screenshot of their team entry and confirm their name and date of birth. Failure to provide these details by the time listed below will result in the Prize being forfeited.

15. If the winner has not responded by 15:00 on 24/12/22 or is not available to accept the Prize for any reason which is beyond the Promoter’s reasonable control, then the Promoter reserves the right not to award the Prize, or to select an alternative winner from all other entrants.

Use of the Prize

16. The Prize of £1,000 available for finishing top of the Sporting Life league at the end of the World Cup.

17. There is no alternative to the Prize and unless agreed otherwise in writing by the Promoter the Prize is non-refundable and non-transferable.

18. Once verified, the Prize will be credited by bank transfer to the winner within 28 days of the winner being announced.

19. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Prize for a prize of equivalent or greater monetary value, if this is necessary, for reasons beyond its control.

General Terms

20. If any provision or part-provision of these terms and conditions are or becomes invalid, illegal or unenforceable, it shall be deemed modified to the minimum extent necessary to make it valid, legal and enforceable. If such modification is not possible, the relevant provision or part-provision shall be deemed deleted. Any modification to or deletion of a provision or part-provision under this clause shall not affect the validity and enforceability of the rest of these terms and conditions.

All Promoters General Terms and Conditions apply.

The Promoter

Promoter is Hestview Limited, 4 Wellington Place, Leeds, LS1 4AP