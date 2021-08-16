Kylian Mbappe scored the winner as France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and win the Nations League.

Mikel Oyarzabal followed up his pair of semi-final assists against Italy with Spain’s opening goal but Karim Benzema quickly hit back before Mbappe’s winner - returning profit for Sporting Life readers with a BTTS winner in Jake Osgathorpe's preview. It was a second successive comeback win for Didier Deschamps’ side after their thrilling 3-2 semi-final success against Belgium. Paul Pogba and Benzema linked up well early on but Cesar Azpilicueta prevented the latter from setting up Mbappe.

Hugo Lloris saved easily from Pablo Sarabia at the other end, while Azpilicueta again thwarted Benzema with a key block. France defender Jules Kounde survived a VAR referral for a possible handball in the penalty area and Marcos Alonso then curled a free-kick just wide with Lloris, expecting a cross, helpless. Les Bleus lost defender Raphael Varane to injury just before half-time, in a blow to his club side Manchester United. Dayot Upamecano took his place. An error from Kounde allowed Sarabia to race clear down the flank, but his cross eluded Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres. A half-chance to Mbappe was then snuffed out by Alonso before the game burst into life in a dramatic three minutes. Theo Hernandez, who scored France’s late winner against Belgium on Thursday, was the width of the crossbar away from repeating the feat, but instead Spain broke up the other end and Oyarzabal latched on to Sergio Busquets’ long pass, took on Upamecano and scored in the 64th minute.

